Xinjiang Goldwind: Surge In FY17E Orders And Growing Wind Farm Operations

Description

Goldwind (stock: OTC:XJNGF; ADR: OTC:XNJJY) is the #1 wind turbine manufacturer in China, with a market share of c.27% (c.2x more than the #2 player with a market share of c.9%). Besides its wind turbine manufacturing operations, Goldwind also operates its own wind farms as well as provide services for wind farms' development/management.

Highlights

We expect Goldwind to further expand its market share

>50% of the new wind energy production capacity was in 6 northern Chinese provinces in 2015, namely Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Xinjiang, Gansu, Ningxia, and Liaoning. However, this fell significantly in 2016 as wind farm developers began to locate their farms in other parts of the country in response to the high grid curtailment. Furthermore, the Chinese government had issued a document in Jul-16 banning the approval of new wind farms in the abovementioned northern provinces until the resolution of the curtailment issues. Thirdly, wind farms in the northern provinces will face higher percentage tariff cuts in 2018 onwards (>10% versus c.8% in other parts of the country).

In response to the policy developments and grid curtailment, we expect wind farm developers to locate their new farms in the central, southern and eastern parts of China. These areas generally have lower wind speeds than the northern provinces and thus such developments benefit Goldwind.

This is because Goldwind is #1 manufacturer of wind turbines which self-innovated and adopted the direct drive permanent magnet (DDPM) technology, which has lower boundaries for wind speed and thus higher energy output in low-wind-speed environments. This is because DDPM technology removes the need for gearbox components in wind turbines, which lowers energy transmission losses and thus allows for higher energy generation levels, especially at low wind speeds. In addition, the gearless technology reduces numbers of components within the turbine and thus lowers maintenance costs.

We believe that Goldwind's larger and newer wind turbine products (2.0W and above), based on the DPMM technology, to facilitate the company's capture of further market share in the low-wind-speed market, which we expect to be the next growth sub-segment within the overall wind industry in China. This enables the firm to achieve further growth in wind turbine sales volume, amidst the slowing down market.

Rush in wind farm completion in 2017 to benefit Goldwind

In 2009, the Chinese National Development and Reform Document (NDRD) introduced a feed-in tariff to support wind power development, compensating wind energy grid operators and utilities for the cost of power generation.

The feed-in tariffs were classified into 4 categories according to the wind endowment of the region, with lower feed-in tariffs provided for wind farm operators in larger wind endowment area.

Aligned with the Chinese government's goal to reach grid parity (i.e. cost of generating alternative energy powers is less than or equal to the price of purchasing power from conventional electricity sources) by 2020, the Chinese government reduced the feed-in tariffs for wind farm operators that start operations after 2015. This in essence reduces the unit price (RMB/kWh) of the wind power generated from wind farms that started operations after 2015.

As a result of the feed-in tariffs cut, Goldwind's sales volumes in FY15 grew strongly at 68% YoY, benefiting from the rush by developers to complete wind farms during the year in order to avoid lower feed-in tariffs. Between Dec-14 and Mar-15, order backlog grew 6%, significantly higher than the growth rate between Dec-15 and Mar-16 (2%), after the rush to complete wind farms was over.

As there will be another round of feed-in tariffs cuts in 2018, wind farm developers will be expected to rush the completion of their farms in 2017 to enjoy the higher feed-in tariffs. Supporting our view is the 10% growth in order backlog between Dec-16 and Mar-17, compared to the 6% growth rate between Dec-14 and Mar-15.

The increased demand will boost sales volumes (and thus revenues) and will also likely have a positive effect on gross margins for FY17E.

Economies of scales as production of Goldwind's new wind turbine increases

The order backlog for Goldwind's 2.0MW/2.2MW turbines increased by 115% YoY in FY16 and further grew by 18% from its Dec-16 levels in 3M17. It accounts for 60% of Goldwind's order backlog as of Mar-17.

With rapidly growing demand, we believe that there is further cost optimization potential with respect to the production of its 2.0MW/2.2MW turbines due to economies of scales and improvements in production efficiencies. In 2015 (when the 2.0MW was first introduced to the market), the 2.0MW turbine generated gross margins of 20% but it increased by 4.4% in 2016 following a strong demand in growth. Despite the increase, the 2.0MW turbine gross margins remain lower than the 28% margins achieved by the 1.5MW turbine, which was the firm's prior flagship product.

The prior history of the 1.5MW turbine illustrates our argument. Its gross margin improved from c.20% in 2013 to c.27% in 2015 alongside the increased in volumes from 2,262MW to 4,161MW in the same period despite a flat ASP. Goldwind has also demonstrated its ability to improve operational efficiencies by improving the gross margins by 0.8% in FY16 despite falling sales volumes.

The cost reduction should support Goldwind to alleviate the pressure on any potential downward pressure on ASPs should competition further step up in consideration of the lower growth expected of the wind power generation market in China.

Wind-farm operations expected to be a new earnings growth driver

The growth in Goldwind's wind farm capacities have accelerated from the earlier part of the decade and grew 61% (1,003MW) and 39% (1,033MW) in FY15 and FY16 respectively. We believe that Goldwind will continue to grow its wind farm capacity in the next 2 years at the FY15-FY16 levels (i.e. by 900MW to 1,000MW) annually to benefit from the increasing demand for wind energy in China.

In line with its expansion in the wind farm segment, Goldwind incurred CAPEX of c.RMB5.6bn in FY16. Despite similar capacity expansions in FY15 and FY16, FY16 CAPEX was lower than CAPEX of RMB7.6bn in FY15. This reflects the lower cost of wind turbines production by Goldwind as it gains economies of scales and also improves its production efficiency.

Goldwind's CAPEX has been funded by its operating cash flows (which are primarily generated from its wind turbine manufacturing operations and averaged RMB3.6bn from FY14 to FY16) and debt financing.

Aligned with our assumption that Goldwind will increase its capacity by 900MW to 1,000MW annually in the next 2 years (almost the same as the capacity growth in FY15 and FY16), we estimate annual CAPEX of RMB5.5bn (i.e. FY16 levels) for the next 2 years. We believe that we are being conservative here as there is a potential to lower CAPEX further as Goldwind benefits from economies of scale as its wind turbine production increases further (discussed above).

We expect this CAPEX to be funded by cash flows from wind turbine manufacturing as well as further debt financing. As of Dec-16, Goldwind's net gearing was 47%, lower than its peers (comprising Chinese wind turbine players Sinovel Wind Group, Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing and CH High Speed Transmission) of average of 84%. This implies an estimated debt headroom of c. RMB7.4bn (total equity of c.RMB20bn multiplied by 37% which is the difference between 84% and 47%). Coupled with our expectations of stronger sales in FY17, we expect its wind farm expansion to be funded comfortably by its operating cash flows and debt.

In addition, Goldwind plans to expand its wind energy generation capacities in East / North / and South China which does not have grid curtailment issues, unlike the northwestern provinces where 43% of Goldwind's existing capacity is based in. This eases our concern on poor utilization of its upcoming generation capacity.

Supported by the strong capacity growth, we believe that the wind farm operations would be the new earnings growth driver in the next 2 years. This enhances Goldwind's recurring earnings base. We also expect Goldwind's overall EBIT margins to improve, as the wind farm segment generates much higher margins than the wind turbine manufacturing segment.

To illustrate, the wind farm segment had a 62.3% gross margin in 2016, compared to the 25.5% gross margin of the wind turbine manufacturing segment. Higher gross margins have resulted in the PBT margin of the wind farm segment (24.6% in FY16) to be significantly higher than the wind turbine manufacturing operation (10.7%). While we expect margins to be lower (aligned with lower feed-in tariffs as discussed above), we highlight that there is a significant gap in margins between the segments. The higher margin would partially support the higher returns from the investment in the segment.

Select Risks

Higher than expected curtailment rates

Higher than expected curtailment rates will decrease utilization of wind farms in China and these affect Goldwind in 2 ways. Firstly, it discourages development of new farms and thus lower wind turbine sales volumes. Secondly, it lowers utilization of Goldwind's wind farms and thus will affect profitability adversely.

Intensifying competition

The step-up in competition in the industry could lead to a lower ASPs for Goldwind products and result in lower market share. However, we believe that Goldwind is able to mitigate this risk by continually developing industry-leading new technologies that provide a compelling reason (e.g. cost efficiencies) for its products to command a premium. This is illustrated by the substitution of its prior flagship product (1.5MW turbines) with its new 2.0MW/2.2MW turbines. Hence, we would expect Goldwind to maintain both its market share and ASPs.

Conclusion

Goldwind's share price has suffered from multiple negative sector headlines, including the reduction of national targets for wind energy, from 250GW (market's expectation) to 210GW (the final figure in the 13th Five-Year Plan), as well as the clear intention by the Chinese government that wind power tariffs will continue its downtrend, which will likely spill over to wind turbine manufacturers in the forms of lower ASPs. Its share price has also been punished from the steep fall in 1Q17 net income due to a 10% YoY fall in revenues for 1Q17 (which was anticipated as orders normalized following the rush to complete wind farms in 2015), increasing interest/G&A expense and the absence of a gain on disposal of investment.

Despite the recent rebound, the share price is c.12% lower than its levels in Mar-17, when it released a profit warning for 1Q17. We believe that the current share price has focused too much on the 1Q17 results and has overlooked Goldwind's position as a major beneficiary from the ongoing migration of wind farms to the curtailment free regions in China, which stems from its adoption of the industry-leading DPMM technology. The 10% growth in order backlog between Dec-15 and Mar-16 supports our view. It also overlooks Goldwind's rapidly growing wind farm operations, which we reckon would be its next profitability growth driver for the next 2 years.

With an estimated FY17EPS of HK$1.38 and FY17E PE of 10x (Goldwind's historical PE), it implies a per share figure of HK$13.80, which is c.20% higher than current share price of HK$11.46. We believe that the use of the FY17E figures is fair considering that it captures the rush by wind farm operators to complete their development in 2017, which will likely impact Goldwind's profitability favorably.

Considering the room for further market share gain, cost reduction potentials, and increased profitability from wind farm operations, we believe that Goldwind could be an interesting opportunity for investors who are keen to take a look at the Chinese wind industry.