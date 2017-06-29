Popolare Di Vicenza, Veneto And Bailouts: The Ghost Of Lehman Brothers Hangs Over Europe

The Italian banking crisis continues to remind us that it is here to stay.

On June 23, 2017, the European Central Bank (ECB) declared that Banca Popolare di Vicenza (BPVI) and Veneto Banca (VB) are “failing or likely to fail,” triggering an all-too-familiar scenario whereby regulators use guarantees to lure a larger healthier bank to buy a failing one (see the case of Banco Popular Español).

After concluding that a “resolution action is not warranted in the public interest,” the European Commission (EC) gave the Italian government the green light to wind-down the Venetian popolari according to its national insolvency procedures. A frantic weekend of negotiations ensued culminating in a deal on June 25, 2017 whereby Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) ((BIT: ISP)) would acquire the banks for a symbolic €1.

The terms included:

A cash injection of €3.5 billion to ensure a neutral impact to Intesa’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1 ratio).

An additional cash injection of €1.285 billion to cover ‘integration and rationalisation’ charges which include inter alia the closing of 600 branches and payments pertaining to the voluntary exit of 3,900 employees.

State guarantees of up to €12 billion to finance Intesa’s “liquidation mass,” which appear to refer to the arduous process of resolving the non-performing loans (NPLs) bequeathed by the Venetian duo.

Interestingly, Intesa negotiated the right to return almost €4 billion in “high-risk” performing assets should these loans be ultimately classified as NPLs. Shareholders will be completely wiped out and holders of subordinated bonds will likely be “bailed-in” and meet the same fate, although Intesa set aside €60 million for the ‘restitution of small savers’ who invested in these ill-fated bonds.

The Popolari

BPVI and VB were among a plethora of Italian Popular Banks (“Popolari”) that were forced by government decree to convert into joint stock companies in 2015. Popular banks, by no means a phenomenon restricted to Italy, boast a unique governance structure characterized by equal voting rights to all members, limits to ownership, and a relatively lax capital requirement where they have to allocate only 10% of their profits to reserves. According to the IMF, popular banks constituted 14% of assets in the Italian banking system in 2014.

The inherent inability to influence management has deterred long-term strategic investors from investing in popular banks. Moreover their legal status has created a natural local bias making them a major source of funding for Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Veneto is home to thousands of manufacturing SMEs that largely rely on local popular banks for funding and exports for growth.

The onset of the European sovereign debt crisis and lacklustre growth has wreaked havoc on the region with almost 20,000 businesses declaring bankruptcy between 2010 and 2015. Naturally, the ensuing soured loans and the woefully insufficient reserves set aside to deal with them have created a perfect storm at BPVI and VB.

On the funding side, the lack of access to international capital markets made popular banks reliant on internal capital generation and their retail base to raise capital. One does not have to search far to find several examples of the inherent risks of overselling popular bank shares to local retail investors and entrepreneurs. By way of example, VB’s shareholders went from just over 50,000 in 2010 to just over 87,000 in 2015. Notably, 94% of these shareholders were bank customers, 90% of which were retail investors. Retail clients who invested in VB shares in 2014 when prices were at a high of just over €40/share would have seen their shares shed almost 82% to €7.3/share at the time of the bank’s conversion to a joint stock company at the end of 2015. Had these investors held their shares through to the capital increase in 2016 (see below), their shares would have been worth €0.1/share.

Figure 1: Veneto Banca shareholders and share price 1997-2015

Source: Banca IMI Research May 19, 2016, Intesa Sanpaolo

A bailout for “solvent” banks

A cursory look at the financial statements of BPVI and VB reveals a deteriorating profitability and capital base dating back as far as at least 2011. As with several European banks, chronic under-provisioning masked the risk inherent in lending portfolios.

At the end of FY 2016, BPVI and VB carried NPLs of €9.8 billion and €9 billion with coverage ratios (cumulative provisions set aside to cover loan losses) of 47.3% and 43.5% respectively. Since 2011, BPVI has booked €5.9 billion in provisions for credit losses with VB not far behind at €3.9 billion.

Figure 2: Banca Popolare di Vicenza provisions, NPLs, and Capital Ratios

Source: Banca Popolare di Vicenza financial statements 2011-2016; author calculations

BPVI incurred €4.1 billion in net losses since 2012, the last year in which it was profitable. VB booked €3.5 billion cumulative losses and was last profitable in 2011.

Figure 3: Veneto Banca provisions, NPLs, and Capital Ratios

Source: Veneto Banca financial statements 2011-2016; author calculations

The ECB’s 2016 Stress Tests revealed that BPVI’s CET1 ratio would fall to -3.19% under the “adverse case scenario”( a deviation of 7.1% from the baseline GDP growth scenario in 2018). This implied a capital requirement shortfall of €3.3 billion to reach the ECB’s threshold CET1 ratio of 8%. BPVI had previously acted to bolster its capital base in May 2016 through a capital increase. After understandably subdued investor appetite for these new shares, the Atlante Fund (a private equity fund financed by Italy’s largest banks to recapitalize the country’s ailing banking system) subscribed to almost the entire offering giving it a 99.33% stake in the bank. At a price of €0.10/share, BPVI raised €1.5 billion and essentially wiped out its existing shareholders. The Atlante Fund additionally contributed €310 million to help the bank settle claims with 94,000 shareholders who purchased bank shares between 2007 and 2016. BPVI additionally set aside €30 million to assist shareholders facing “adverse conditions”.

VB, for its part, also fared poorly in the ECB Stress Tests with its CET1 ratio falling to -2.56% under the adverse case scenario resulting in a capital shortfall of €3.1 billion. As with BPVI, the bank’s botched attempt to raise capital drove the Atlante Fund to subscribe to almost the entire offering granting it a 97.64% stake in the bank. VB was therefore able to raise €1 billion at €0.1/share, also wiping out its existing shareholders. It comes as no surprise that it had decided to book almost €434 million in provisions to settle claims with 54,359 aggrieved shareholders.

The glaring capital shortfall in the ECB adverse case scenario and the fact that both banks failed to achieve their minimum CET1 ratios of 10.25%, did not stop the authorities from unbelievably declaring them to be “solvent” in March 2017. This was directly after their private bailout by the Atlante Fund and right around the time when they both applied to access the ‘precautionary recapitalisation’ measure, providing temporary and extraordinary access to public funds. Moreover, the Italian government approved a state guarantee for the issuance of an additional €2.2 billion and €1.4 billion in senior bonds at BPVI and VB respectively. By the end of May 2017, the banks had issued almost €6.5 billion in guaranteed bonds. Investors would be wise to remember that both banks had recently requested funding (0% to -0.4% rate) from the ECB’s Targeted Long-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO II) facility: €4.7 billion for BPVI and €3.7 billion for VB (it used €2.6 billion). The two banks took this extraordinary support and announced plans to merge with the release of their Project Tiepolo in June 2017.

No bailout tale is truly complete without its fair dose of legal challenges and controversy. Thirteen former executives and directors at VB are being investigated by prosecutors in Rome for allegedly “hindering the activities carried out by the public supervisory authorities” by making the bank appear to have a much stronger capital position that it actually did. The group includes former Chairman Flavio Trinca and former CEO Vincenzo Consoli. The latter was placed under house arrest in August 2016.

At BVPI, the Board of Directors appointed Fabrizio Viola as CEO of the bank on December 6, 2016. On the same day he was also co-opted to the Board of VB. Investors should note that Mr. Viola served as CEO of Banca Monte dei Paschi (BMPS), another zombie bank that was recently bailed out, between May 2012 and September 2016. Interestingly, after Mr. Viola stepped down as CEO of BMPS, prosecutors dropped charges of market manipulation against him. The recycling of former executives who were previously under investigation throughout a banking system that has teetered on the brink of collapse hardly inspires confidence.

A private bailout, bond guarantees, and interest-free loans were evidently not enough to save these “solvent banks” from collapse.

Bonds

The residual book value of subordinated bonds at VB was €624 million at the end of FY2016. On a fully-loaded basis, none of them qualified as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital and almost €359 million qualified as Tier 2 capital. BPVI boasted a residual book value of €645 million in subordinated bonds (€324 million qualified as Tier 2 capital). It has become clear that these bonds will be “bailed-in” as part of the Intesa deal.

Bond prices swiftly reflected this dynamic. VB’s 10-year 9.5% subordinated bond issued in December 2015 (XS1327514045) collapsed to almost 7.5% of par value on June 19, 2017, prior to the bailout announcement.

Figure 4: Veneto Banca 9.5% fixed rate subordinated note, maturity 01/12/2025

Source: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

BPVI and VB boasted €3.35 billion and €2.67 billion in senior bonds in circulation as of the end of May 2017. These bonds took a serious hit in late March 2017 as markets speculated over the prospect that they may follow the fate of subordinated bonds and be “bailed-in”. Prices for the BPVI 5% October 2018 senior bond (XS0985326502) hit a low of just under 76% of par value before rallying to over 103% at the time of writing after it became clear that senior bondholders will not be subject to losses.

Figure 5: Banca Popolare di Vicenza 5% senior bond, maturity 25/10/2018

Source: Borsa Italiana

Several factors probably played a part in protecting senior bonds from the “bail-in” mechanism. Unlike France which created “senior non-preferred bonds” back in December 2016 which may be bailed in subject to regulatory approval, Italy has yet to legally adopt such a measure. Moreover, Italian regulators appear to have feared contagion spreading to the country’s other popular banks, by no means beacons of prudent lending and risk management, despite the fact that BPVI and VB comprise quite a small share of the entire banking system.

The ghost of Lehman Brothers

The EU’s Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) was designed primarily to shield taxpayers from having to foot the bill for bank bailouts by subjecting subordinated bondholders, and if need be, senior bondholders to losses. In the case of BPVI and VB, the law has clearly failed to achieve its objective.

By granting the Italian government the power to deal with the failing banks using national insolvency procedures, the European Commission (EC) has inadvertently undermined its “bail-in” mechanism. The Italian government signalled that it will not stomach losses for senior bondholders when it agreed back in March 2017 to guarantee almost €6.5 billion in senior bonds for the troubled Venetian lenders. Making matters worse was the misguided declaration at the time that the banks were “solvent”.

The case of BPVI and VB is telling as it revealed how even a private bailout through the Atlante Fund failed to stem the bleeding. Having a shareholder base comprised almost entirely of retail customers also demonstrated the legal challenges facing banks, particularly popular banks, in subjecting even shareholders to losses. By the same logic it is doubtful that senior bonds will share the bailout burden, especially if they are held by retail investors.

BPVI and VB are yet another testament to the rampant under-provisioning at European banks. The cash injection of €3.5 billion as part of the Intesa deal indicated that provisions were underestimated by at least that amount, implying that the combined coverage ratio for both banks should have been at least 64% as compared to the current 45.5%.

These figures assume of course that Intesa will not be forced to book more provisions on the €4 billion in “high-risk” performing loans, an event which allows the bank to return the loans to the banks in administrative liquidation, i.e. the taxpayer. This raises the prospect that potentially €23 billion in loans (up from the current €18.8billion), or a whopping 45% of total loans, could ultimately be classified as non-performing. Clearly the banks’ leadership and their regulators were asleep at the helm for all these years.

Grappling with the very real possibility that taxpayers could incur more losses (parts of the €12 billion guarantee under the Intesa deal may be called in), raises the question of whether the “bail-in” mechanism is truly an effective solution to deal with undercapitalised banks. Will the ghost of Lehman Brothers remain in our midst as bailouts become a recurring feature of our financial system? Investors would be wise not to hold their breath.

