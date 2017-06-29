Hain Celestial: Investable Again?

This article is a continuation of the series where I'm covering my investment positions and the underlying logic for allocating my hard earned capital towards them. This article emphasizes on a turnaround stock of mine, Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN). With so much analytical power and investment competition out there, outperformance is really hard and the only proven way to achieve this in the long run is by exploiting dislocations between the market value and intrinsic value of individual stocks. Such dislocations can happen by buying at a time of market panic when investment competitors capitulate and weak hands will eagerly surrender their stocks at depressed prices. Another one, more idiosyncratic, is to invest in those names that have gone out of favor with the 'smart' money due to temporary difficulties. Hain's accounting irregularities have caused the stock to drop significantly from its highs and fits this second category.

My Investment Thesis and Starting Position at Hain Celestial

My investment thesis is pretty straightforward. People and especially millennials are increasingly shifting away from traditional packaged foods in favor of healthier options with the trend set to continue for many years to come. Most of Hain's brands carry value (half of U.S. households purchase at least one Hain Celestial product in the course of the year) reflecting 'better for you' products that are difficult to source, require strong supplier relationships and are heavily regulated in order to adhere to strict health standards. Combined, these organic and natural food categories represent just seven percent of the overall food space. That leaves a 93% untapped market still waiting to experience Hain's products. After the acquisitions of WhiteWave, Diamond Foods and Annie's, Hain Celestial is now the only remaining 'pure play' of size in these attractive health and wellness categories with a market cap (less than $4 bn) that puts it within easy reach of all the big players in the food industry. Whether continuing on a standalone basis, selling parts of the business, or selling the business as a whole, the current price level made Hain Celestial attractive from a risk/reward perspective.

I initiated my Hain Celestial position buying 100 shares at $ 40.06 and averaged down buying an additional an additional 130 shares at $ 32.53 when the accounting review resulted in no material changes to past financial statements. This gives me a dollar average of $35.80. Going forward, I will opportunistically add or reduce my position based on how the story plays out

Are Hain's challenges truly temporary or is their growth trajectory at risk?

A possible acquisition and the premium that would come with it, can offer significant upside from the current price level of $35. After all, WhiteWave, Diamond Foods and Annie's have all been acquired at lofty multiples. Nevertheless, buying a stock on a take - over basis is never a good idea. While such a scenario would be a welcome bonus, it should not represent the baseline thesis. Instead, an investment decision should solely be based on future projections for the fundamentals of the business and the available facts. What are these key facts that will make or break Hain Celestial then?

Results of The Accounting Review

Future Financial Performance

Conceptual Soundness of management's strategy (will they be doing the right things?) and ability to execute on them (will they do things right?).

Broader Industry Trends including the recent acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon

Let's take those one by one:

Results of the Accounting Review:

Accounting irregularities are a serious matter that in a worst case scenario can even jeopardize the viability of a firm (think Enron and WorldCom to name a few). Once the issue arose, the stock was just uninvestable with institutional investors selling first and asking questions later. Thankfully the review of fiscal years back to FY 2014 showed no material changes to previously reported financials, no impact on cash flows or cash balances, no impact on the validity of underlying transactions and no change to the previously issued audit opinions. The CFO has been replaced and the company has strengthened both their internal controls and their finance team. Simply put, this is the best possible outcome that a shareholder could possibly expect on the back of this review and the company has taken appropriate action to never put itself in such an embarrassing position going forward.

Financial Performance:

It is fair to say that Hain's recent financial performance has been disappointing.

Source: Company Presentation

For the nine months ended March 31, 2017, net sales grew by only 4% on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA fell from $ 288 million to 180 million. Management attributed the poor performance to factors that were largely beyond their control. These included price declines for turkey, inventory realignment and SKU rationalization at certain customers (a euphemism for your products getting dropped from supermarket shelves or don't sell quickly enough and get spoiled), the decline of the sterling (Hain generate a quarter of their sales in the UK) and operational inefficiencies related to lower fruit yields (blamed on bad weather and El Nino).

Source: Company Presentation

Not too long ago analysts were predicting FY 2017 EPS of $1.9. This has now been revised downwards to $1.2 making the stock look expensive at a current trading multiple of 29. To put that into perspective, historically Hain Celestial has been trading at an average twelve month forward P/E Multiple of 20. Back in 2015 before growth stalled, the forward multiple rose as high as 30 times earnings to reflect the fast growing nature of the business and above average returns vis a vis the rest of their peers in the food industry.

Source: Factset

Thankfully, what drives stock valuation is not past performance but expectations around the future cash flows that the company can generate over its remaining lifetime. And this is where I believe that things may actually be rosier than what the market is currently discounting. I take comfort from the confidence of the management that these negative factors are behind them, and that an inflection point has been reached. The FY 2018 guidance reflects this optimism.

In fiscal 2018, management expect net sales to increase by 4 to 6% on a year-over-year basis with low to mid-single digit growth in the U.S. and the Pure Protein Business and mid to high single digit growth in the UK and the Rest of the World. They are also anticipating strong growth in profits with adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $350 million to $375 million (a 35% increase vis a vis the $ 272.5 million EBITDA expected in FY 2017). FY 2018 EPS should therefore increase from $1.2 to at least $1.7. At my cost basis of $35.80 and the $ 250 million stock buyback that the company announced, that will put the forward multiple back to a respectable multiple of 20 as opposed to the dreadful but rather misleading FY 2017 P/E multiple of 29. For those of you that are thinking that a multiple of 20 is still high, I would remind you that food companies like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) that are hardly growing anymore, command a much higher multiple.

Source: Company Presentation

Furthermore, management expects cash flow from operations to be $235 million to $270 million (current analyst consensus as per FactSet is $203 million) with capital expenditures being in the range of $65 million to $75 million leaving free cash flow available to allocation in the range of $160 million to $205 million (current analyst consensus as per Factset is $103 million). Assuming a further $100 million debt pay down as per management's guidance (on top of the $ 210 million repaid in FY 2017), the leverage ratio should improve from 3.2 times to between 1.8 times and 1.9 times. Clearly the analyst community is not convinced on Hain's Projections. Yet if management deliver on their promises, their current median target price of $38 will have to be revisited upwards.

Source: Company Presentation

Conceptual Soundness of management's strategy:

Much of Hain's growth has come from bolt on acquisitions. The company is effectively a roll up (that is meant in a good way) with the idea being that the newly acquired firms can grow faster than they would on their own by leveraging on Hain's strength in sales, distribution network, marketing and brand building. This has however resulted in a fragmented portfolio of brands with added complexity. With numerous brands and products competing for limited retailer shelf space, not all them will do well and add value.

To increase market penetration, Hain's US Strategy is to remove complexity out of the business by reducing their SKU count (they already reduced it by around 20% this year) and focusing resources on its leading brands and products that grow faster than the rest of the portfolio. Management will now turn their focus to their top 500 SKUs and top 11 brands which are Celestial Seasonings, Dream, Earth's Best, Garden of Eatin, Imagine, MaraNatha, Sensible Portions, Spectrum, Terra, The Greek Gods and Alba Botanica which represent approximately 80% of their sales. To me, this switch in focus using a Pareto 80/20 type principle is a no-brainer that should have been applied a long time back.

Another key initiative is to drive cost out of the business with Project Terra that will now extend beyond the US. The idea behind the initiative is to streamline Hain's brands into seven platforms, in order to better leverage distribution, production, marketing and other resources so that they can be shared within certain brands and product types. Management is expecting Project Terra to drive $ 350 million in annual costs out of the business. These cost savings will be used to increase the marketing spend by around $ 50 million, reduce debt, repurchase shares make bolt on acquisitions. This is another shareholder friendly initiative that makes horse sense. Furthermore, this will also make it much easier to sell or spin off parts of the business as each one of these streamlined platforms can now be considered separately.

All in all, I'm happy with the conceptual soundness of the strategy the management has put forward. Now stand and deliver Mr. Irwin!

Broader Industry Trends including the recent acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon:

The US packaged food industry is in a cost cutting mode. Kraft-Heinz (the most serial cost cutter of all), Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and Kellogg (NYSE:K) have all aggressively taken costs out of their business generating stronger cash flows and higher EPS for their shareholders. Armed with these strong cash flows and faced by slow growth prospects, the stage is set for deal-making. The ones that need these deals the most are General Mills, Kellogg and Cambbell Soup that have weaker brands and declining categories. The big European Players [the likes of Nestle, Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Unilever (NYSE:UL)] are also struggling for growth with their revenues growing well below the typical 5% they averaged over the past few year.

Both US and European Players also struggle with low inflation, strong competition for limited retailer shelf space and retail pricing pressure with big supermarkets squeezing their margins. Focusing on healthier and fresher food (Hain's sweet spot) is a common strategy to drive higher growth, making this both an opportunity and a threat for Hain Shareholders. I do however suspect that for some of these big players, buying this growth and brand recognition will be more attractive than building and promoting these product categories from scratch. To put things into perspective, Danone happily paid $ 12.5 billion for WhiteWave, when Hain's Market Cap is now below $ 4 billion.

Which brings me to the elephant in the room, the mighty Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that has also been attracted to the health and wellness sector with the acquisition of Whole Foods. Hain sells to Whole Foods via United Natural Foods, the largest customer of Hain accounting for 12 percent of all sales (not far behind comes the second largest Wal-Mart). Will Hain experience price pressure from Amazon? Absolutely. Analysts have every right to worry about the impact on margins. Then again Hain, does not just sell to Whole Foods and Amazon.

More importantly is this really a threat or more of an opportunity to increase sales and profits? As Irwin Simon eloquently put in the conference call 'I rather be selling a lower margin product with 5% growth than a higher margin product with negative growth. It's not a race to the bottom; it's a race to the top'. Well said Mr. Simon and I would side with you on this. The way I predict this playing out is that trough the expansion of Whole Foods and best in class supply chain and data analytics of Amazon, more and more customers will ultimately experience Hain's products helped by increased availability and customer penetration. Hello Prime Member. We see that you bought celestial seasonings, you may also want to try Earth' Best, Garden of Eatin, Imagine, MaraNatha, Sensible Portions, Spectrum, Terra, The Greek Gods etc at a 10% discount! And guess what. The same day delivery is on us

Summary and Conclusions.

Hain Celestial is a broken stock but not a broken company. While 2017, was a transitional year with plenty of operational challenges, the outcome of the accounting review has now made the company investable again. Unlike the Street, I'm also happy to take management's word (they know their company better and they would not want to embarrass themselves again) that the company has reached an inflection point.

The long term trends are still favorable. People and especially millennials will continue shifting away from traditional packaged foods and Hain remains the last remaining 'pure play' of size in town. As the category grows so will Hain's household penetration, with the Amazon -Whole Foods deal accelerating these trends. Whether continuing on a standalone basis, selling parts of the business, or selling the business as a whole, the current price level makes Hain Celestial attractive from a risk/reward perspective.

