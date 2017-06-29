Stocks Celebrate Good Times For Lenders

Investors can enjoy this positive catalyst, but it is short-term in nature. I maintain my expectation for a market correction this summer.

As banks are freer to return capital to shareholders, they are also freer to assist economic growth via their business operations.

Equities are benefiting from good news for banks and their capital uses, thanks to the Fed's decision published yesterday.

As we guided in this week's preview report, the Fed's decision on banking capital has the financial sector flying, individual banking shares busting out and the overall market baking it all in. While banks are freed to do more of what they want with capital, the economy is freed to do better as well.

Stocks were up this morning at 8:00 AM EDT, save for the Nasdaq-100, which is notably lacking financial sector exposure.

Premarket Move

SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +0.6% SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) +0.6% PowerShares QQQ (Nasdaq: QQQ) -0.2% iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) +0.3% Vanguard Total Stock Market (NYSE: VTI) +0.9% Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLF) +2.3% Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) +3.0% J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) +2.9% Citigroup (NYSE: C) +3.3% Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) +2.1% Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) +2.4% Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) +2.4%

Today will be exciting thanks to the Fed's release of the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) yesterday afternoon. The report matters greatly to individual banks, whose capital uses have been restricted for years. As more capital is freed up this year and more than is expected by markets, then these stocks benefit, as we suggested they could previously. The group started moving in anticipation of the news, and the sector is just flying as the result of it today.

Broadly speaking, the market is enjoying this because banks are freer to use capital as they would like to. Besides being cleared to payout 100% of their intended dividends and to repurchase all the shares they like, banks are also now in great shape to lend. In my real estate report earlier this morning, I suggested that this is one factor that should help to keep the housing sector growing, along with full employment and other issues discussed in the report. The market is right to celebrate this news.

Short bets on oil were extended, to say the least, and I cannot tell the story better than Bloomberg News did in this article yesterday. Oil prices (NYSE: OIL) are rallying this morning, after gaining post the EIA petroleum inventory data yesterday. While some are trying to disconnect oil prices and market health, I believe there still is a connection, with a great portion of the U.S. economy increasingly tied to the success of energy markets. Thus, I believe the oil price recovery here is a plus for the broader market.

Thursday's schedule highlights the final revision to Q1 GDP. Don't expect much, as economists are looking for a reiteration of the 1.2% growth last reported. The GDP Price Index is expected to stick at 2.2% and Real Consumer Spending at 0.6% growth. Any changes to prior reported data matter, so look for the report at 8:30 AM EDT.

There's not much more here of the market moving variety, with the weekly jobless claims data and the EIA Natural Gas Report due. Farm Prices are due at 3:00 PM EDT as well. The Fed's James Bullard speaks at 1:00 PM EDT, and he seems to always garner market and media attention and so deserves yours.

Earnings is more likely to headline market news Thursday, with key reports due from Nike (NYSE: NKE), Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI), Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG), Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), McCormick & Co. (NYSE: MKC), Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) and more.

In conclusion, the market is rightly celebrating the good news for the big banks today. As banks are cleared to do what they like with capital, it means they are freer to lend and to assist the economy to grow. Investors can enjoy the good news over the near-term, but I maintain my expectation for a market correction by the close of summer (a dedicated report to this is forthcoming). For more of my work on the markets, and on exactly why I expect a market correction in a near-term report, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.