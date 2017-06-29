Staples - Game Over, We Now Know How It Ends

Your phone vibrates and makes a sound. You see an instant alert from Seeking Alpha with the headline "Staples (SPLS) spikes as Sycamore Partners nears buyout deal."

You are overwhelmed with emotions and feelings, knowing that the end is near and you now know how it will all come to be.

For the faithful long term shareholders, I imagine the initial feelings of excitement quickly turned into feelings of disgust and let downs yet again at the hands of management. The idea of a "Staples Recovery" now means that for shareholders, their ceiling is at $10.25 per share, and not the astronomical gains we think of traditional private equity buyouts or the premiums offered for Office Depot (ODP).

In reality, this buy out represents a locking in of what is most likely a capital loss for most investors. The one exception is if you attempted to catch the falling knife and purchased in 2016, in which case you may see gains of up to 25%. However for anyone who follows the Staples community here on SA, would quickly get a sense that most of the Staples investors here are long term investors, and not traders. Anyone who has purchased Staples over the course of the last 10 years is likely sitting on paper losses which will soon be realized. It is for those people that I feel for today.

SPLS Total Return Price data by YCharts

For myself, seeing the news come in was an endorsement for what I believed in for a while and wrote about in my previous articles including my last one "Staples: Darn those Pesky GAAP Numbers."

The buyout offer would represent a share price range of between $9.18 and $10.71 per share. In my previous article, I mentioned a target price of $10.56. I personally believe Staples in its current form, under current management is worth about $7 per share or less, for the sole reason that no matter what catchy strategy or focus area is chosen by management, they are unable to do anything about declining sales and profits. The book value today is right around $5.15 per share, so anyone willing to pay nearly 2x book should be seriously considered, especially for a company in decline.

A $10.25 per share buyout price is just $.31 less than what I discussed over the last 6 months. That valuation represents that 45% buyout "pop" from what I believe is the fair value for the company as it is today.

When something is already selling at full retail price, it is very tough to justify another 40%+ premium, and with my previous articles in mind, I hope the community can see how financially, the $10.25 makes sense.

Bye Bye Retail

Another interesting topic was the commentary that came out after the deal was announced...

Sycamore will be organizing Staples along three lines: its stronger delivery business, its weaker retail business and its business in Canada, two sources familiar with the deal said. This structure will give Sycamore the option to shed Staples' retail business in the future, one of the sources said.

Source: NY Times

This further served as an endorsement and confirmation of another point which we discussed...

I believe the only way forward for Staples is to go Private, where money can be reinvested back into the company instead of being paid out through dividends and put into growth mode, or perhaps put out of its misery by selling off the delivery business to someone such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and shutting down retail. Or perhaps someone like Amazon would be able to pick up retail stores which can be transformed into Amazon stores where you can pick up your packages along with Staples toilet paper and paper towels (you know, your B.O.S.S. items from the "Pro Categories").

Source: "Staples: Darn those Pesky GAAP Numbers"

Acceptance

For the majority of investors who bought the company sales points hook, line, and sinker, this is obviously a tough pill to swallow.

Throughout my Staples articles and comments I openly shared that I believed Staples was overvalued if you looked at the fundamentals of the company and to a $7 per share investor, the $10.25 represents a nice quick flip. Unfortunately to a "Staples Investor" who believes in management and follows a buy and hold strategy, this buy out is a Mike Tyson punch in the face.

Over the last few years, management has been talking about how great of a job they are doing with turning around the company and how they are listening to the customers and going boldly into "Beyond Office Supplies" and launching "Pro" services and categories.

If all of this was to be believed... why accept a $10.25 per share offer?

After all, Staples was going to pay nearly the same price for a smaller Office Depot, more than that if we include all of the transaction fees including financing costs, etc.

More importantly, Staples management is quick to focus on their "strong cash position," and there is almost always a slide in the earnings call presentations outlining their liquidity. If Staples was truly well positioned financially, why accept a buyout price so close to the market price? Are we saying there is no "premium" or value to the processes management put in place?

Over the years I have met MANY Staples shareholders and I doubt any one of them had a goal of selling their shares for $10.25.

I would at this point ask you to think about this - this is the same management that has been cherry picking statements for their conference calls and polishing poor fundamentals. For them to have accepted this, I believe is just a "sell out" offer. (where I am sure stock options will come into play)

After all, Staples has been wasting capital for as far as I can remember. Just over the last 5 years, Staples has written down billions of dollars on almost every major venture they have pursued, so why should this be any different?

Millions, and possibly a billion or more for the failed Office Depot bailout (orchestrated by an activist fund). Millions in losses and charges related to operating their international assets, followed by millions in writedowns and charges on their sale. Millions in losses and write-downs related to failed domestic ventures such as Print Solutions.

I believe accepting a $10.25 per share buyout means one of two things, either...

$10.25 represents a premium to book value, and thus investors and analysts such as myself are right in that Staples was overpriced, or Staples was fairly valued in the $9 to $10 range and management just sold the company out from investors to a private equity group and took away ANY long term prospects from the faithful longs.

I personally believe it is the first, however I can certainly understand and see how many shareholders would feel thrown under the bus.

Where To Go From Here

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year. Assuming today's share price of $9.93, a $10.25 offer represents a little more than a 3% rate of return, or about 6% annualized.

With such a small spread between the stock price and buy out price, the arbitrage seems to indicate that this deal is likely to close.

Investors can hold the shares until the close of the transaction or they can redeploy their capital now by selling their shares into the open markets.

Unfortunately for the vast majority of investors, it will not be a realized 3% rate of return as more than likely, their cost basis was significantly higher.

One strategy that investors can look at in order to monetize their risk is by selling options against their shares. I will either update the article or do an Instablog once we have updated options pricing, however do your homework if you are not currently familiar with covered call writing. More than likely you can generate another few % points.

The most important thing to take away here is that Staples just may be that proverbial canary in the coal mine for the retail industry and the economy as a whole. If Staples has a lot of "value", why is it being taken out so cheap? (in relation to current stock price) Why is Sycamore talking about breaking up the company?

If you own retail, or consumer cyclicals as an index, it is time to evaluate that portfolio. Personally, I would not be looking at investing in Office Depot and trying to double down on office supplies. More importantly, this should be a warning for the "old faithful" investors in such retail giants like Bed Bath Beyond (BBBY) and Best Buy (BBY).

For the faithful long term Staples shareholders, and you know who you are, it is seemingly game, set, match my friends and like the Sopranos cut to black finale, we are left scratching our heads, left wanting for something more.

