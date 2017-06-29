Smart Beta ETFs Love These Stocks

In this article, I will look at the most popular smart beta ETFs and determine what companies are most widely held within those ETFs. Smart beta factors like low volatility, quality, momentum and value have become popular among investors by allowing them to make targeted bets on specific areas. This past week I read an article about looking for dividend-growth stocks with a smart beta tilt and that got me thinking about smart beta ETFs.

Search Smart Beta ETFs

I compiled all the holdings of the following 27 popular smart-beta ETFs into a spreadsheet and looked at how frequently companies were included in this group of ETFs. All these ETFs cover the areas I referenced above of like low volatility, quality, momentum and value.

(FDRR) Fidelity® Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDLO) Fidelity® Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDMO) Fidelity® Momentum Factor ETF (FQAL) Fidelity® Quality Factor ETF (FVAL) Fidelity® Value Factor ETF (QDEF) FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensv ETF (QDYN) FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic ETF (QDF) FlexShares Quality Dividend ETF (USMV) iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (MTUM) iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Fctr ETF (QUAL) iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (VLUE) iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (OUSA) O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (USLB) PowerShares Russell 1000 Low Beta Eq Wgt (SPHB) PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPLV) PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPMO) PowerShares S&P 500 Momentum (SPVU) PowerShares S&P 500 Value (SPHD) PowerShares S&P 500® High Div Low VolETF (SPHQ) PowerShares S&P 500® Quality ETF (XRLV) PowerShares S&P 500 ex-Rate SnsvLwVtl ETF (ONEV) SPDR® Russell 1000 Low Vol Foc ETF (ONEO) SPDR® Russell 1000 Momentum ETF (MMTM) SPDR® S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (VLU) SPDR® S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (LGLV) SPDR® SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatil ETF (DGRW) WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Gr ETF

Results

The table below shows the companies that had the five highest totals for times included in the above ETFs. There were 17 companies with a score in the top five and the company that was included in the most smart beta ETFs was Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). This is not a surprise given that Johnson & Johnson has a very stable business, which has allowed them to increase their dividend for 50+ years in a row.

It wasn't surprising that Johnson & Johnson was the #1 stock, what surprised me was that IBM (IBM) had the second most occurrences in these smart beta ETFs. This was very surprising given how much the company has struggled to turn things around.

# of Occurrences JNJ Johnson & Johnson 21 IBM International Business Machines 20 (HD) The Home Depot Inc 19 (PG) Procter & Gamble 19 (T) AT&T 19 (AAPL) Apple Inc 18 (CVX) Chevron Corp 18 (MMM) 3M Co 18 (MO) Altria Group Inc 18 (PAYX) Paychex Inc 18 (BA) Boeing Co 17 (MCD) McDonald's Corp 17 (MRK) Merck & Co Inc 17 (MSFT) Microsoft Corp 17 (PEP) PepsiCo Inc 17 (PFE) Pfizer Inc 17 (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corp 17

Companies that have grown cash flows last 5 years

The above list is a great starting point for smart beta investors looking for individual stocks and dividend growth stocks, however, some are facing headwinds as mentioned with IBM as well as Chevron and Exxon with the price of oil. I screened out those companies that have not increased their cash flows over the last five years and that left me with eight companies [below]. For those companies I will be conducting a DCF for each to determine which ones are the most attractively priced.

AAPL Apple Inc BA Boeing Co HD The Home Depot Inc JNJ Johnson & Johnson MSFT Microsoft Corp PAYX Paychex Inc PEP PepsiCo Inc T AT&T

DCF Calculations

For the sake of saving space, I will put the DCF results for each of the above stocks in the table below. For each company I assumed that cash flows would grow for the next five years and then level off after that. I used data for cash flow, debt and shares outstanding from Gurufocus. For growth rates for each company, I used Zacks. The table shows that based on my DCF calculations, Boeing, AT&T and Apple represent the best value out of this group of stocks. While I found that Johnson & Johnson was the most overpriced, that was to be expected given the premium that it commands because of its stable business, its recent acquisition of Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY), 2.50% yield and 50+ year history of consecutive dividend increases.

DCF Value Current Price Upside/downside BA Boeing Co $ 274.68 $ 199.62 37.60% T AT&T $ 48.92 $ 37.94 28.94% AAPL Apple Inc $ 166.91 $ 145.83 14.46% HD The Home Depot Inc $ 152.90 $ 153.23 -0.22% PEP PepsiCo Inc $ 99.70 $ 116.38 -14.33% PAYX Paychex Inc $ 48.12 $ 57.65 -16.53% MSFT Microsoft Corp $ 55.77 $ 69.80 -20.10% JNJ Johnson & Johnson $ 106.70 $ 133.82 -20.27%

Closing Thoughts

In closing, investors can find high quality stocks that are included in a majority of these smart beta ETFs and thus they provide a good starting point for further research of these individual stocks. Boeing is worthy of further research because of the strong backlog in planes that they have that was recently boosted by the Paris air show, where they added the most new orders out of the participants. AT&T is worth considering because it has a quality 5.20% yield and is in the process of purchasing Time Warner (TWX) and Apple because they have a mountain of cash that they can put into new projects, acquisitions or continued share buybacks.

