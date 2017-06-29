Amazon Acquiring Whole Foods Isn't All Bad For Kroger Investors

KR data by YCharts

Kroger (KR) is the largest supermarket chain in the US and one of the largest grocery retailers in the world. The retail giant operates over 2,700 supermarket stores, over 750 convenience stores, and over 300 jewelry stores across the US. Two recent major events sent the company down almost 25%, which have it trading at an extremely attractive valuation.

The first major event was the release of its Q1 2017 financial results. Kroger actually reported in-line earnings and better than expected revenue numbers, but lowered its full-year EPS guidance to $2.00 - $2.05 from the previous range of $2.21 - $2.25. This sent the stock tumbling. Kroger's average target price from Wall Street analysts was revised downward from $34.07 to $28.33. Based on these estimates, Kroger has over 20% upside from its current price.

The second major event, which everyone in the financial world is already well aware of, was Amazon's (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM). This is certainly a negative for Kroger, but I think it shows how cheap the company is right now. Amazon is buying Whole Foods at 11x EV/EBITDA. After the recent tumble for Kroger, it is trading at around 6.5x EV/EBITDA. This makes Kroger a very intriguing acquisition target. You shouldn't assume that this will happen and it most likely won't, but Kroger is currently trading very far below the level another company would pay for it based on the acquisition price of Whole Foods.

Amazon stepping up their presence in the grocery business will likely set off a wave of consolidation in the industry as margins shrink, but this move down in Kroger is a huge overreaction. Kroger has faced off with stiff competition in the past and has found success. Any loss of some of its pricing advantages would certainly hurt the company, but one of the main reasons Kroger was doing so well came down to its quality and service, which has not changed.

Another thing Amazon's acquisition showed was that physical retail still has a future, specifically in the grocery business. Consumers still want to head to their local stores to buy their food, so established names with a strong network of locations should still be able to compete in the hypothetical Amazon dominated grocery world. If there is a major shake out in the industry, it is the weaker names that will get hit the hardest and Kroger is the exact opposite of that.

So how cheap did Kroger get after the recent pullback? Well its current forward P/E ratio of 11.39 is well below its three-year average of 16.5. Also, the company trades at a large discount to most peers as shown in the chart below:

KR PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I recently opened a position in Kroger and plan on holding it for the long-term. There was a large overreaction to the news of Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods and investors should take advantage. The pullback also brought Kroger's dividend over 2%, which is something I will be enjoying as I'm holding this beaten down grocery retailer.

If you would like to follow along with my analysis and suggestions, I would encourage you to hit the follow button next to my name at the top of the page. I enjoy interacting with my followers so please comment below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.