Bank Of America: The Long View

Stock prices in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) have shown weakness in recent months, but market valuations at current levels represent a buying opportunity for investors that are willing to take the long-term view in the stock. Recent disappointments in the US macro outlook have combined with various sentiment-driven news headlines to make it more difficult for investors to justify large positions in the banking sector. But when we consider the truly temporary nature of these factors, it is easier to find reasons to be encouraged and our current bullish stance remains intact as long as BAC holds above 22.30.

One of our most successful portfolio positioning strategies this year has been the stance initiated on the price drop to $15, which called for new long exposure on BAC's attractive price-to-book figures and the likelihood that interest rate policy will need to tighten more than the market has anticipated. Both of these scenarios have ultimately played out and this resulted in significant gains for those long BAC. There are still potential shocks, as revenue warnings have eroded parts of the outlook and this will place a greater focus on the earnings release that will be made public on July, 17. Consensus forecasts are still calling for EPS in the neighborhood of $0.46, so we will need to see something in this area in order to support the valuation outlook into the second half of the year. BAC profits could reach $4.73 billion and keep the P/E valuations in the low 12s and still well ahead of many of its commonly traded peers and a far better value than the S&P 500 as a whole, which trades at a forward P/E of roughly 18.

It can be argued that the wildcard in the entire equation is the Federal Reserve, which could alter its view on the need for interest rate increases before the end of this year. Weakening trends in the monthly non-farm payrolls reports could make it more difficult for the Fed to raise interest rates and major declines in oil prices (shown below) have made it much less likely that we will see inflationary pressures build to the point where there are significant monetary policy concerns for a majority of the voting body. We have already seen shifts in policy commentaries from several voting members at the Fed, so there could be further developments here if the initial macro data fail to match the market expectations seen earlier this year.

One element that has been missed largely in the financial media is the massive decline in oil prices and the impact these moves could generate in consumer inflation numbers. Lower energy costs are removed from some consumer inflation readings but the real money differences that are likely to be seen here will continue to filter through the economy in ways that depress price activity and make it less likely that the Fed will be concerned about consumer price inflation enough to begin raising interest rates more aggressively.

More encouraging for bullish investors, however, is the long view, which should give some better perspectives on the broader moves that have actually defined the life of the stock. Prior 2006 highs in the mid-50s make it clear that we have not even completed a 50% retracement of the declines seen in 2007-2009.

So a mere 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of those declines would put us at 35.05, which is roughly 47% ahead of current market prices. Current break of the 38.2% Fib retracement at 22.90 puts this level on the radar, however, so the broader view supports the outlook for long-term traders that can withstand potential volatility that could be seen if the Fed is forced to commit to early revisions in its rate outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.