Time For MBIA's Board To Honor Its Fiduciary Obligation And Sell

I've been investing both my personal and my clients' money in both Assured Guaranty (AGO) and MBIA (MBI) for over eight years now via a combination of stock, options, and bonds. I want to start by saying that I have a strong respect for both companies and their management teams. I've never been short either company, and both are currently sizeable positions at my firm. Both investments have worked out very well, but we are at the point, in my opinion, where the best thing that can happen for MBIA shareholders is to sell its National subsidiary to Assured Guaranty, taking AGO's undervalued stock in exchange. The board of directors at MBIA has a fiduciary obligation to shareholders, and I believe it would be irresponsible to continue the shareholder destruction that would occur, via continuing to attempt to operate the business in runoff now that National has been downgraded by S&P to a level where it will not be able to write new business. I believe a price valuing the business around $12-14 per share paid in stock would be an acceptable deal for both companies' shareholders.

In this article, I'm not going to give a deep-dive into both companies from a valuation perspective, as that info can be found in past articles that I've written, nor am I going to focus on Puerto Rico. Instead, I'm going to illustrate why now is undeniably the time for this merger to occur.

The bond insurance industry is dramatically smaller than it was prior to the Financial Crisis. The percentage of municipal issuances covered by the bond insurers has gone from more than 50% prior to the crisis, to less than 7%. There are two primary reasons for this. Firstly, record-low interest rates have reduced the incentive for the value that bond insurance can provide. Secondly, the ratings agencies no longer rate any of the companies AAA, which has reduced the potential market for bond insurance. With that said, market share and insured volume have been increasing quite nicely over the last few years, with clear potential for dramatic improvement in a higher rate environment.

Over the last few years, there have been three companies attempting to write new business. Assured Guaranty is the largest and, by far and away, the most profitable. Build America Mutual is the newest entrant to the industry and is the second largest writer of new insurance. Lastly, there is National, which is a part of MBIA. MBIA was absolutely annihilated during the Great Recession, as its ventures into underwriting risky structured finance deals imploded. The stock dropped from nearly $70 in early 2007 to just over $2 per share in 2009. As MBIA's financial condition worsened and its stock price tanked, ratings downgrades eliminated the company's ability to write new business. Eventually, after a great deal of litigation, MBIA split its municipal exposures into a company called National while siphoning its remaining structured exposure into its subsidiary MBIA Corp. There were several years where MBIA was just in runoff, but management saw a good opportunity in the industry assuming National could improve its credit rating to the point where it could write new business. Finally, the ratings agencies boosted National to AA-, but it took a lot of time for the market to accept its insurance on new business; and even up to the first quarter, the new business written is uneconomic when you consider the expenses to procure new business. On June 26th, 2017, whatever progress National has made was burned to a crisp via S&P's downgrade of National's financial strength from AA- to A.

Source: National's 2016 Business Update

S&P's primary reason for the downgrade was due to National's weaker competitive position in the industry, which led to lower pricing and less volume. Clearly, this is not a situation that can be rectified anytime soon! In addition, National is dealing with the political train-wreck that is Puerto Rico, which will put further financial pressure on the company. National believes it has about $1.7 billion in excess of S&P's AAA requirement, and the company has a roughly $5 billion investment portfolio to help make payments as they come due.

When you remove the ability to write new business from the equation, what you are left with is two separate insurance subsidiaries in runoff. Keep in mind that MBIA has already sold its UK division to Assured Guaranty in a deal that closed in the first quarter of 2017, and these companies have worked together in a variety of diverse ways before. I believe that National represents a strong value proposition for Assured Guaranty, being that it could be acquired at a discount to its statutory capital and book value. If Assured were to pay cash as it has in prior acquisitions, including MBIA UK, the acquisition would actually enhance its dividend capacity and capital ratios; but for MBIA shareholders, taking stock allows them to fully participate from the strong combined company. Assured could incorporate the runoff business with its existing operation, which naturally would result in tremendous cost savings for the combined entity. MBIA's operating expenses over the last five years were $381MM, $338MM, $195MM, $140MM, and $137MM. Costs have declined significantly but are still incredibly high, given the nearly billion-dollar market capitalization and the fact that the company has written a negligible amount of new business, with S&P saying itself that MBIA's pricing is far lower than its competitors, even with the new business it has been generating.

MBIA's management took a chance that it would be able to get National on track to be a major player in the industry, but unfortunately, the decision did not pay off. Ratings agencies have proven to be enormously capricious, so I certainly don't put all the fault on the company. Management certainly and rightfully has been thoughtful about protecting as many jobs as possible while also keeping shareholders in mind with its accretive capital allocation policy of stock buybacks. In fact, MBIA's board just announced a $250MM stock buyback, which I'm fine with, based on the current price the stock is selling at.

Hopefully, the best employees of National could find a spot with the combined entities, but shareholders' capital cannot continue to be wasted on a runoff business. This is especially the case because there is the potential for everyone to benefit. Think of the redundant expenses that could be eliminated by consolidating investment management, surveillance, executive compensation, legal etc. The reality is a combined company would better protect policyholders, creditors, and shareholders. It has been about 10 years since MBIA has been a legitimate operating company, actively writing new business at volumes and pricing that would warrant the resources invested. This is long enough, and there will still be work that must be handled for the surviving enterprise. There is a big task remaining for MBIA Corp. to resolve the recapture of payments made on the Zohar credits, while also settling the Credit Suisse R&W litigation. Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has likely been trying to bleed MBIA out, but the merger would free up capital and allow the company to pursue all of its rights, or likely create the need for Credit Suisse to settle. Zohar's issues are mostly liquidity related, but it will take time and effort to maximize the recovery.

The most complex part of making a deal happen is due to the deferred tax asset that MBIA has, which stood at $970MM at the end of 2016. I'm not a tax expert, but I do know that it is very difficult to move DTAs to the acquirer, so I believe the best bet would be to sell National, and then the holding company would retain the DTA. Currently, it is nearly impossible to envision MBIA being able to monetize the DTA, but if it were given undervalued AGO stock, I believe the dividends and capital appreciation would help to generate profits that could go towards monetization. MBIA failed to effectively implement an asset management business (Cutwater), which it then ended up selling, but I still feel that a properly managed asset management business would be a wonderful way to further generate profits for the NOL.

Shareholders of MBIA, like me, rightfully believe that the company is worth far more than the current share price, but that intrinsic value is going to melt like the wax on a candle with each quarter that these operating expenses are occurring, when there is no realistic possibility of writing profitable new business in excess of the costs to produce it. The DTA carries considerable risk with it, especially if the tax code does change to a lower income rate. By taking stock instead of cash, MBIA shareholders would capture as much of the benefit as is possible for future upside in AGO, while also maintaining a stake in the runoff possibilities in the legacy MBIA business. Both stocks trade at large discounts to operating book value and adjusted book value, but clearly, AGO deserves the premium valuation given its far better prospects with or without MBIA. Also, I'd argue that AGO's management is far more conservative in its accounting for potential Puerto Rico losses. I'm confident that both management teams can work together, and I believe that the future would be very bright for just about everyone involved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGO, MBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.