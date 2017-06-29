AutoNation - Growth Through Share Buybacks

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is the largest automotive retailer in the United States and mostly present in the Sun Belt. Since the end of 2008, the stock price has increased more than 10 times but continued to stagnate in 2015 and has since then declined almost 40%.

In this article, we are going to examine a few different aspects of this company. We are going to look at the different segments and how they contribute to revenue and gross profit. We also show the huge impact the share buyback programs had not only on the earnings per share but also on the stock price and finally offer an outlook for the future as well as an intrinsic value calculation.

AutoNation - Diversified automobile retailer?

It is not very surprising that AutoNation is mostly known for selling new and used vehicles as these two account for 78% of revenue (new vehicles: 54.2% and used vehicles: 24.2%). But AutoNation also has a third segment called “parts and service” where it offers automotive repair and maintenance service as well as wholesale parts and collision business. This segment currently accounts for 16.5% of generated revenue. The fourth and last segment is "finance and insurance" (including vehicle service and other protection products as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources) and accounts for 4.4% of revenue. Despite some fluctuations in revenue distribution, the four segments have been more or less stable since 2009.

If we take a closer look, we also see that new and used vehicles account for 78% of revenue, but only for about 28% of gross profit. Finance and insurance is only accounting for 4.3% of revenue, but for 24.5% of gross profit, and the biggest part of gross profit (47.3%) stems from “parts and service”. Like in the revenue distribution chart above, we can state that gross profit distribution also stayed pretty stable. Only the segment “finance and insurance” accounted for 15.9% back in 2009 and accounts now for 24.5% of gross profit.

It would be best for AutoNation to focus on “parts and service” as well as “finance and insurance” for several reasons. As we already mentioned, they account for most of current gross profit and they also contributed most to the growth of gross profit since 2009. Gross margins are also significantly higher. New and used cars only have a gross margin of 5-6% - parts (43.9%) and finance (86.6%) have much higher gross margins and especially “finance and insurance” grew 164.33% in gross profit since 2009.

The bigger picture

In the section above, we only examined data since the first quarter of 2009. Since then, AutoNation increased revenue every year from $10,666 million in 2009 to $21,609 million in 2016; net income was also improved from $198 million in 2009 to $443 million in 2015 (last year, the net income declined a little to $431 million). But if we look at the earnings per share, we see once again increasing numbers from year to year: in 2009, the EPS was $1.12, and seven years later, in 2016, AutoNation could report an EPS of $4.15. The explanation why the EPS increased almost 4 times while net income has “only” a little more than doubled in the same time frame is simple: AutoNation bought back shares and reduced the number of outstanding shares from 177 million in 2009 to about 100 million right now.

The decisive question right now is if AutoNation is able to grow like in the last years for the years to come. To answer that question, we not just look at the last eight years but further back in the past and look at the development of AutoNation since 1996. If we look at revenue since 1996, we can see that revenue only increased from 2009 to 2017 because in the years before (and due to the financial crisis), it dropped dramatically. Back in 1999, the revenue was over $20 billion for the first time, and right now, it is only slightly higher ($21.6 billion). Until 2004, revenue stayed in the range between $18 billion and $20 billion before it started to decline and really tank in 2008 and 2009. We could therefore say that AutoNation didn’t really increase revenue since 1999 but only managed to reach the same levels again.

Although revenue is an important number many investors pay attention to, the most important aspect is the net income and the earnings per share. Of course, revenue is not as important as net income, as with improving margins, a company is able to increase the net income although revenue is stagnating. But if we look at AutoNation's net income, we can see great fluctuations in the last 20 years, but we cannot state that net income is really growing. It is true that net income has constantly been increasing since 2009, but in 2005, 2003, and already in 1998, net income was higher than it is right now. So, once again, we have to ask why the stock price was, in 2015, about three to four times higher than in 1998 although net income was similar.

The reason is the fact that the stock price mostly reacts – among some other factors – to the earnings per share, which have really increased since 2009 and are much higher than they were back in the 1990s and the years before the financial crisis. And, the reason for increasing earnings per share is mostly the continuous share buyback programs since 1998 that reduced the number of outstanding shares from 455 million in 1998 to about 100 million right now. From 1995 to about 1998, the number of outstanding shares was raised from 50 million to more than 450 million, but since then, the number of outstanding shares has been constantly reduced to about 100 million.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Up until now, I have only provided information about the past, but of course, I haven’t forgotten that investing is mostly about the future. Although it is important to know past developments, we rather have to estimate how revenue, margins, and net income will be in the years to come. Before we can begin with an intrinsic value calculation, we have to gather some facts in order to realistically estimate revenue and net income for the next decade.

Cars – and especially luxury cars – are cyclical products and car manufacturers as well as retailers are therefore very sensitive to the business cycle. Downturns in the business cycle (which go hand in hand with lower income, higher numbers of unemployment as well as contracting credit levels) usually force consumers to prioritize which products to buy and cars (once again: especially luxury cars) are not necessarily essential and expenses that are often delayed. The whole U.S. industry new vehicle sales were flat compared to the first quarter of 2016. For the entire year of 2017, flat sales are expected. In the first quarter of 2017, AutoNation sold 75,798 new vehicles and 60,608 used vehicles. The number of new vehicles sold declined a little, and the number of used vehicles increased a little. The average selling price for new vehicles grew about 4%, while the average selling price for used vehicles declined about 1%.

Calculation 1

Although we really can’t look into the future, it is not unlikely that a recession could be upon us in the next quarters or years. For the intrinsic value calculation, we take a conservative standpoint and assume that a potential recession will have similar effects on AutoNation’s revenue as the last recession during the financial crisis (revenue declined from $17,347 million in 2007 to only $10,666 million in 2009). We assume a similar decline in revenue for 2018 and 2019. From 2009 till 2016, the company grew about 12% annually, and therefore, we expect a similar recovery once again for the years after 2019, and at the end of the business cycle (2024 till 2026), we expect that revenue will be stagnant again.

A big plus for the calculation is the fact that AutoNation had extremely stable margins during the last decade. Gross margin fluctuated only between 15.3% and 17.9%, operating margin was in the range of 3.8-4.3% and net income margin was not lower than 1.58% and not higher than 2.19%[1]. For the years 2018 and 2019, we assume a low net income margin of 1.5%, and in the following years, AutoNation will probably reach 2.1% again. Free cash flow will be about 70% of net income (as it has in the last decade). Assuming a 10% discount rate and a growth rate of 3% after 2026, we get an intrinsic value of $35.01.

Calculation 2

Our second calculation is almost the same as the first calculation, but with one difference. Instead of 100 million outstanding shares, we assume only 62.5 million outstanding shares. In the last 10 years, AutoNation reduced the number of outstanding shares about 10 million per year, and in the last years, multiple share buyback programs of additional $250 million have been authorized. In the next calculation, I assume that the number of outstanding shares will be reduced about 3.75 million per year. Considering the current stock price, about $150 million a year would be necessary - a number that seems realistic to me. This little adjustment would lead to an intrinsic value of $56.01.

Final Thoughts

Aside from these two intrinsic value calculations, there are a few more variations conceivable. I will finish off this article by three more aspects to consider, when calculating the future revenue and net income of AutoNation:

Although AutoNation is a special retailer as it is focused on one special good, it is still a retailer, and retail as a sector is under pressure since a few years. In many discussions, there seem to be some simple arguments – the most popular among them is the following: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will squeeze out every other company and most - if not all - retailer will go bankrupt within the next few years. Of course, I am exaggerating to make a point, but nevertheless, we have to acknowledge that Amazon and the shift towards e-commerce are a big disturbance for the whole sector. Just a few days ago, I read a few articles that Amazon wants to start selling cars in Europe. A second risk from a technical standpoint: The price level between $39 and $40.50 has been a support level since the beginning of 2016 as the price came back to this level again and again, and we really can’t be sure if the support level is going to hold. It rather looks like the support level could be broken in the next few weeks. From a technical point of view, the stock could then easily fall to $32-33 as the next support level (former lows and the 200-month exponential moving average) is there. As we saw above, it would be best for AutoNation to focus on “parts and service” as well as on “finance and insurance” as these two have the highest gross margins, and even if the new vehicle sales in the United States stay flat or declined over the next years, there is still potential to grow or compensate declining revenue and gross profit from new and used vehicles. At least for “finance and insurance”, we also have to consider the effect of rate hikes by the Fed which probably make it more unlikely that people take out a loan to buy a car. Therefore, it is also possible that this business segment might stagnate or even decline.

Conclusion

Our calculated intrinsic value of $35 is certainly conservative, but considering the mentioned technical aspects and the potential recession, with lower revenue and net income, we can expect an even lower stock price than today. Risk takers might start a first position right now (because the share buyback program will increase the intrinsic value and a potential recession might not have as dramatic effects on revenue as assumed in my calculation), but risk-averse investors should wait for the stock price to drop a little further.

[1] In 2008 AutoNation had to report a loss of $1.2 billion, but as this was due to one-time effects, we don’t have to estimate a similar scenario happening again. This is also the reason why 2008 is the only year with margins not inside the above-mentioned range.

