Microsoft's Dividend Continues To Impress

But MSFT's FCF is so huge that it could still double its dividend from here without undue stress on its cash.

Microsoft (MSFT) has evolved over the last several years to a huge capital return story. MSFT has matured and while it is still a growth story, it is also a very heavy spender on both dividends and buybacks. It is the former we’re interested in here and in this article, I’ll take a look at MSFT’s dividend against its FCF to assess its ability to continue to grow the payout in the coming years.

I’ll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise and since this fiscal year hasn’t yet ended, I’ll be using the first three quarters of the year in order to estimate full year numbers.

We’ll begin by taking a look at what MSFT has paid per share over the last decade to get a baseline on its dividend.

MSFT’s dividend has almost quadrupled in the past decade as it has made capital returns an increasing priority. This sort of growth is difficult to come by in the mega-cap space, although MSFT admittedly started from a fairly low payout. Still, a dividend payment that is up nearly 4X in the span of ten years is tremendously impressive and credit is due.

If we look at this same data another way, we can see the magnitude of each increase to get an idea of just how much the payout rises in an average year.

Increases have been all over the place but apart from just a couple of years in our dataset, each increase has been in the double digits with some cresting 20%. In other words, this is how you nearly quadruple a dividend over a decade’s time and again, it is very obvious that MSFT has made returning capital to shareholders a priority with increasing urgency in recent years.

Now that we have a baseline for MSFT’s dividend payment and its extraordinary growth, how has it been able to afford to do this? Any company must necessarily fund its dividend with free cash flow over the long term. FCF is the only recurring source of cash any company has and while dividend funding can temporarily come from cash on the balance sheet, asset sales, debt, etc., over time, FCF is the only reliable, sustainable source. In light of that, here’s a look at what MSFT has been able to do with its FCF against the cost of its dividend over this same time period.

The staggering thing about MSFT’s FCF is just how huge it is; since 2011, MSFT has managed to average roughly $26B in FCF each year. That is absolutely staggering and it certainly puts it in the upper echelon of FCF for any company anywhere. That level of FCF allows MSFT tremendous flexibility when it comes to acquisitions, dividend payments, buybacks or whatever else it would like to do.

The only note of caution I’d offer is that its FCF level hasn’t really improved for the past several years, although it has moved around a bit. That’s not to say MSFT cannot grow FCF any longer – this year looks to be a sizable improvement over 2015, for instance – but at the same time, it bears watching to be sure.

The other thing is that the dividend is absolutely dwarfed by MSFT’s FCF each year. The blue bars are barely even blips on this chart in comparison and that means that MSFT’s dividend is extremely well financed. In fact, if we look at the below chart, we can see just how well financed it really is.

This chart shows FCF usage, or the percentage of FCF that is consumed by the dividend each year. This follows the logic that FCF is the only real source of dividend funding that matters and gives us an idea of how well MSFT is doing on that front. And in short, it is doing very, very well.

MSFT’s FCF usage has never even crested half, an extraordinary accomplishment considering how its dividend has grown over the past decade. The current yield isn’t all that great despite the huge amount of growth we’ve seen in the payout simply because the stock has risen so much. That’s a great problem to have but in terms of future growth, MSFT has all kinds of room to run with its dividend payment.

So what’s the bottom line? MSFT’s FCF usage is estimated at 41% this year and my danger zone is 80% to 85%. At that level, a company’s dividend becomes a financing burden and prohibits flexibility for buybacks and other things companies like to do with excess cash. That implies that MSFT’s dividend could double from here before it reaches the danger zone and that further assumes that it never grows FCF again.

That doesn’t seem like a reasonable assumption to make but in the spirit of being conservative, we can go with it. In short, MSFT could double its payout over the next several years and still be just fine in terms of dividend financing; an almost unbelievable thing considering how far it has come to date.

MSFT has been spending heavily on buybacks as well but given the hoard of cash on its balance sheet, it could afford to run a deficit in terms of capital returns against FCF for many years. I’m not suggesting it will do that but it certainly could, and that provides an added layer of safety and growth potential with respect to the dividend. The bottom line is that MSFT is a tremendously safe dividend story with huge upside in the payout despite the fact that it has already grown the dividend so much. That’s a pretty solid place to be and if you want dividend growth, you can do much, much worse.

