The Empire Strikes Back

You likely remember that when I initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), I spoke about its success as a company and transition into a global health powerhouse. I also went on to discuss the Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) acquisition. I last discussed the fate of the deal back in January when it seemed the deal was all but over. Of course, the can was kicked down the road and here we are in June. Now, word on the street was that a new deal could be in the works. The truth is that we simply just do not know how accretive any deal will be, and to this day I still haven't seen any solid estimates that are reliable. Knowing the business, it's a huge acquisition, if it ever happens. Given the size of the acquisition, regulators have been stringent. While the Rite Aid acquisition was approved by shareholders, some have claimed the deal is dead. I recently opined that it was closer than ever and said this deal needs to happen. This is especially true after another bout of poor earnings which I will discuss in a separate article. This piece is about the deal. And once again, the empire that has become WBA has 'struck' back.

There is good news here. Recall that both companies are sacrificing to make it work. The companies together divested 500 stores in order to get federal permission on the merger in the winter. Then the company announced it would sell 865 stores to Fred's Inc. to make it happen. And still it was unable to go through. But just today a new deal has been 'struck'. While we just do not know the impact, if the deal goes through, my inclination is that like any other major merger, at first, the deal will be costly as the processes are integrated, stores are closed, employees moved, etc. But let us discuss what we do know.

The new WBA and RAD deal reeks of desperation for RAD to get a deal done. With the new deal, Walgreens will purchase 2,186 stores, three distribution centers and all of the related inventory from Rite Aid. So how much are we talking here? Well according to what was said in the release today the total consideration for the transaction will be $5.175 billion in cash, the assumption by Walgreens Boots Alliance of the related real estate leases and the grant of an option to Rite Aid’s remaining business to become a member of Walgreens Boots Alliance’s group purchasing organization.

So all of the terms of the old deal are now out the window. It is scrapped. This new agreement replaces the previous merger agreement with Rite Aid, what a long journey it has been. Recall the first plans to merge were announced in October 2015 and then of course altered in January 2017. Of course this comes after the agreement to divest certain Rite Aid stores to Fred’s, Inc. announced in December 2016. Well guess what? Both of these agreements have been cancelled, and so Fred’s (FRED) gets nothing in this deal. It was originally getting over 800 stores. Finally, with the cancellation of the original terms, Walgreens will pay Rite Aid a $325 million termination fee.

Once again the new deal will require review and is subject to customary approvals. I think this deal goes through this time without a hitch to be honest given its modified scale. The initial closing of the new transaction is expected to occur by the end of the year. Upon the initial closing of the new transaction, Walgreens will begin obtaining Rite Aid’s physical stores and related assets. Then over the next year Walgreen intends to convert acquired stores to the Walgreens brand. So back to the million (or billion) dollar question. What does this mean for Walgreens? Under the old deal estimating the accretive impact was difficult. With this new deal, Walgreens suspects the terms to be modestly accretive to its adjusted diluted net earnings per share in the first full year after the closing of the deal. So this means 2018. Furthermore, it expects to realize synergies from the new transaction in excess of $400 million. These synergies are expected to be fully realized by 2020 following the long process of integrating the stores.

While Rite Aid needed this deal, Walgreens is the big winner. It is gaining already profitable locations and a solid infrastructure from which to build its empire further. However, as I have detailed in the past, declining performance of Rite Aid is a concern. The reimbursement rate environment is a major issue facing pharmacies as a whole, but Rite Aid and WBA have both had strong performance in the front end business. Looking ahead, integrating the operations of a company the size of Rite Aid will be costly, so it is likely the first few quarters will be weighed by such expenses post-merger. Until then we will continue to watch the performance of each name independently.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.