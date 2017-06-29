Palo Alto Networks Leaks New Growth

Investment Thesis

Despite the rocky start for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), its third quarter boasted $431.8 million in sales, up 25% year-on-year. With revenue beating not only its own forecast but those set by Bloomberg analysts, its share price rocketed over 17% landing its biggest daily gain since the company went public. For the current quarter, we can expect to see revenue growth between 20 and 23 percent and, with the recent ransomware attack WannaCry, there is certainly a lingering stimulus in the market for cybersecurity.

The Ransomware Stimulus

In an age where technology is almost fully integrated into our day-to-day life, it would be naïve to think that hackers have now taken a backseat and wish to let people continue peacefully with their lives. More recently, the WannaCry cyber-attack that infected thousands of computers globally became a wake-up call for businesses and governments regarding the defence of their data. The attack affected Britain’s National Health Service, FedEx, Renault, and Telefónica is also both a warning and a new opportunity for investors. Shareholders risk large losses with cyber breaches leading to a consumer backlash and regulatory fines. On the contrary, this is a time where we have been able to appreciate the power of ransomware, and logically, there is now an increase in audience for cybersecurity as more companies boost their defences.

(Source – Wikipedia)

Cybersecurity Growth and Investment Opportunity

As highlighted above, there are two sides to the WannaCry coin. With an increase in audience for cybersecurity, one can only imagine that the sector will increase and companies such as Palo Alto Networks will continue to make double figure revenue growth. Predictions from Cybersecurity Ventures say that global spending to combat cybercrime will exceed £1tn over the next 5 years with unemployment remaining at 0% in this field. With forecasts predicting the market to be worth over $200bn by 2021, you can see why this is a massive opportunity for investors, not to mention things like Etherium and Bitcoin growth shining the spotlight on all things cyber.

Financials

(Source – Financial Times)

Addressing Palo Alto Networks’ financials may immediately lead to the conclusion that this is a high-risk stock and that one promising quarter does not mean indefinite success to follow. However, despite the 24.2% decline in February, the company has now executed a sizable restructuring of its sales force and I see a period of stability to follow as investors slowly gain confidence back for the company. Palo Alto Networks allows firms, service providers, and government bodies to impose tighter security measures through its network security platform. More recently, the company has made the smart move by offering protection against ransomware to its clients, thus increasing the appeal of its services and leading to continued revenue growth momentum.

The cybersecurity specialist displaced key competitors such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), McAfee, and CheckPoint (NYSE:CKP) to add 2,000 new customers in the second quarter. Palo Alto security platform is used at over 1500 healthcare providers and insurers globally, but let’s remember WannaCry’s NHS target. The company seems to be adding the right customers also - the lifetime value of its top 25 clients was up 46% in the last-reported quarter thanks to a booming subscription business. Subscriptions and support now account for 60% of the company's total revenue; its Palo Alto's subscription business that it is driving the large growth in the company's long-term unearned revenue.

Financial Modelling

To support the claims above, using comparable company analysis ((CCA)) we can directly observe the performance of Palo Alto Networks against sector peers. I have chosen to highlight both EV and P/E ratios so that we can observe forecasted earnings, current enterprise value, and then deduce the company’s growth and hence highlight potential investment opportunities.

(Data - Financial Times, Nasdaq, YCharts)

Across the sector, forecasted revenues are decreasing year-on-year and so is the median P/E ratio. Although heavily negative for the year to come (only quoted for purpose of comparison, as negative P/E makes little sense), Palo is expected to finally produce positive earnings for FY18 (Forcing the ratio to be positive) providing further stimulus for investors to retain their confidence in the once poorly performing company.

Conclusion

Encompassing this forecast with its relatively low Beta of 1.0720 is the reason I foresee a period of stability. The stable period coupled with the regeneration of investor confidence as Palo Alto continues to perform well is the reason why this is a great investment opportunity for the next 6-12 month period.

The next earnings announcement from Palo Alto Networks Inc is to be in the week commencing Aug 28, 2017. I see this as another event to drive share price higher; I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw double figure growth that day. Over the next 12 months, I predict 16% rise in share price to $155, however a price of over $170 isn’t off the cards.

Recommendation: Buy

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.