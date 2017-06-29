Pandora Returns To Its Roots, And The Stock Has Upside

His departure is being taken by the market as a signal that monetization will now return to the fore, and the stock is rising in response.

Introduction

As Pandora (P) continues to undergo a transformation following its new equity infusion, signs are emerging that the company is shifting its emphasis back towards its most important platform, ad-supported radio. If true, that would be highly positive for the stock.

Big Changes Afoot

Shortly after receiving a new capital infusion from Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI), Pandora’s board of directors have announced that CEO Tim Westergren will be leaving his post, in what seems to be a less-than-voluntary departure, although no one is using the “new leadership” or “different direction” speeches that are Wall Street code for “You’re Fired!!” He is also relinquishing his board seat.

This is actually Westergren’s second time heading out the door. He is the company’s original founder, and returned to the CEO chair in April 2016 after leading the company once before pre-IPO. He replaced Brian McAndrews, and by all accounts, the move was a rather sudden shock, both within and outside the company.

Wall Street didn’t like it, with Pandora stock falling substantially on the announcement. In fact, the stock went from $11 to below $10 the day the change was announced, and it never recovered throughout Westergren’s second tenure, bottoming at $7. The shift within the company was also rather drastic.

Forget The Crusade...

Westergren openly admitted that the reason for the change was what he perceived as McAndrews’s greatest deficiency: he was not “an evangelist,” someone with deep roots in the music industry. Westergren spoke often about Pandora as a music listener's utopia, a place where the future of music and music discovery was being created. Not so surprising since Westergren was a musician himself before running Pandora. He saw Pandora as:

on the cusp of realizing an extraordinary vision: fundamentally changing the way listeners discover and enjoy music, and the way artists build and sustain their careers. We are pursuing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a massive, vibrant music marketplace.

Westergren insisted Pandora return to focusing on ever-more personalized music, what he saw as its mission, almost its calling.

... Just Make Money

Meanwhile, McAndrews had laid out a vision for Pandora, which was sweeping in its own right, but a little less utopian than Westergren’s. He too considered Pandora’s personalization a key strength, but not the key strength. Instead, he listed four, and the other three were all more typically business-like, including scale, big data machine learning, and most importantly, monetization.

McAndrews focused on this, the revenue side of Pandora; understandable since the company is almost two decades' old and has never turned a profit since going public. McAndrews worked hard to scale up Pandora’s local advertising revenue, the bread and butter of radio advertising, to a place where it was no longer burning shareholder cash. He called Pandora’s ad-free service its “core platform” - which it is - and was determined to make it profitable.

Westergren reversed many of McAndrews' initiatives. He fired a large share of the local advertising sales force, to hire more engineers for Pandora’s personalization efforts. He shifted away from monetization of the ad-platform towards creation of new, Apple-like services promising on-demand music.

While Westergren’s decisions did produce a viable premium on-demand service, they also destroyed the economics of the ad platform and pushed the free service tier deeper into the red. These decisions contributed, in Pandora’s last quarter, to the largest ever drop in monthly active users for the company.

The Market Likes It

Mr. Westergen’s departure has been the mirror image, trading-wise. Pandora's stock is up almost 30% in the past few days after bottoming at $7, as it became clear Pandora’s new shareholders were driving major changes. That is almost certainly because investors see Westergren’s departure as a sign that a more McAndrews-like emphasis on monetization is about to return. And they are probably right to think so.

Since Sirius made its investment and it became clear changes were afoot, Pandora has undergone something just short of a full-scale overhaul - and the qualifier might not last much longer. Ticketfly has been sold, for little more than half of what it was purchased for. International operations have been shut down. And now the CEO is out.

If Pandora is going to return to the McAndrews style, the good news is that the opportunity is little less than it was before. Competitors did not really seize the opening Pandora left, as no one besides Pandora seems to be interested at all in the ad-supported space. Pandora remains the go-to destination for mobile audio ads.

McAndrews wanted to invest in programmatic audio ad sales, and Pandora’s new CFO has been making similar suggestions. Perhaps that will now return to the front-burner as the investment needs of the new subscription services recede. It’s yet to be seen if Pandora will reverse the cuts to the local ad sales force, but that also figures to get consideration.

Summary

While it is a little early to know exactly what the newly restored focus on monetization will entail, it is very probable that it will involve returning to focus on Pandora’s “core platform” of ad-supported radio, which remains an area where Pandora has virtually no competitors worthy of the name. At least 70% and perhaps as much as 85% of Pandora’s customers say they have no interest in subscription-based services, so this is a very large customer base that Pandora is essentially being ceded by the rest of the market. If Pandora truly is ready to make them the priority again, and invest the necessary resources to make servicing them profitable, that should help remove one of the biggest drags on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.