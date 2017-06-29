Starbucks: A Future American Icon

The company has many tailwinds that should propelling it towards international greatness, and will most likely, become a future Dividend Aristocrat.

The biggest positive for Starbucks is the Dividend Growth. The current business environment made it hard to find stocks that will reliably grow their dividends, and the ETF dividend growth funds are unimpressive, so many younger investors are seeking ways to achieve dividend grown. This company can help many of us achieve our dividend growth goals, since Starbucks has grown the dividend 24.1% in the last 3 years, with 6 consecutive years of growth.

Under the recent favorable economic conditions revenue growth for this company is an impressive 9.03%, with a gross profit of 5.35 Billion, and has earnings growth of 18.61%. The return on equity of 55.32% lets me know they can use their shareholders’ investment dollars wisely to get the best “cup for their buck”. These are all signs of what I am looking for in a stable dividend growth company.

The analysts' consensus is that Starbucks will raise their dividend 5.3% for the third quarter of 2017, adding another positive to Starbucks dividend growth story. First investing in the “tech bubble” of the 1990’s, one of the most important metrics for me is the P/E value. A current P/E of 29.76 does not seem unreasonable, after taking all the above supporting metrics into account. Additionally, the market is valuing restaurant stocks at 24 P/E for the entire sector.

At a value of 14.9 Billion dollars the Starbucks Mermaid ranked number 36 on the Forbes 2017 list of most valuable brands in the world. This is a 24% percent raise from the previous year, which was the biggest increase of any the 100 companies found on this list.

Overall SBUX appears to be an excellent investment at the current valuation. It has multiple strong tailwinds pushing it forward, and China will make up most of the future dividend growth for SBUX.

A big concern I have about Starbucks foray into the Chinese market, is two other major restaurant brands just divested China assets. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) recently broke up their Chinese franchises by selling the controlling stake of 52% to a Chinese government controlled conglomerate. The Carlyle Group will take another 28%, leaving McDonald's with the remaining 20%.

Yum (NYSE:YUM) brands is another popular American restaurant chain that recently divested assets in China. They created a Chinese spinoff. Part of the reason Yum created this spin off was, rising nationalist sentiment, shifting consumer tastes, and some food safety scandals all contributed to the losses in market shares. One incident given for Yum pulling out of China was by Yum China Chief Executive Greg Creed, who stated the weaker results were partly due to an international court’s ruling on the South China Sea, which resulted in a series of protests against popular western brands

The PPP (purchasing power parity) was developed to be used a base line where GDP could be measure without the effect of the currency markets. It is usually used to simplify the spending power an individual in one country would have, without the need to deal with complicated currency exchange. The International Monetary Fund states China was only ranked 78 in PPP for the year 2016. There are multiple countries ranked higher- that also look like promising areas for SBUX to expand. Moving some expansion plans to other countries would also help SBUX diversify away from China. In relation to Starbucks expansion in China, I would like to see the PPP ranked higher.

A huge overseas challenge many multinational companies face is navigating Copyright laws. Sorting through the complexities of laws in every country is a daunting task, and enforcing these laws in most countries can be even tougher. This results in costly litigation fees for multinational companies like Starbucks, who have been copied overseas. Some examples of copies found internationally are “Stars and Bucks Café” in Palestine, “Starblack” in Vietnam, and “Five Bucks Coffee” from the Philippines. In China some examples of stores copying Starbucks are: “Sunbucks”, “Starsbuck”, “Bucksstar” and “USA Bucks”.

Here are some snazzy examples of companies that copied Starbucks:

(Fake Starbucks image via Shanghaiist)



(Fake Starbucks image via China Shutter Bug)

Complexity in the Chinese market is another concern for Starbucks. A popular Video Blogger created an excellent video (here) where he visited two different Starbucks in two different Chinese cities. Both were what you would expect a typical Starbucks to look like, but each had subtle differences- such as including plastic gloves like a condiment with food orders. This reinforces the theme that the Starbucks concept can work all over the world, because it is a destination to savor -not just a place to grab a quick cup of coffee.

Lastly, despite all the challenges in China I still have a positive outlook for SBUX. Even if the China expansion runs into headwinds, Starbucks will always have the option to divest like McDonald's. Most likely taking on a Chinese partner, which would probably be government owned – since China is still a Communist country. With the government as a partner it would be much easier to enforce existing laws, and lobby for laws that would be in Starbucks best business interests. The risk in the Chinese market appears manageable, but I would still aim recommend a price target of $55, to give some margin of safety if Starbucks China expansion runs into headwinds.

