2017 Mid-Year Stock Market Outlook

I analyze leading economic indicators to determine the likely direction for the stock market for the second half of 2017 and beyond.

There are a number of factors that help to determine where the market is likely headed over the next 6 months and beyond. Leading economic indicators are a good gauge to see how things are trending. Another good indicator is where we are in the interest rate increase cycle. Finally, valuation can help add to the analysis. When you put all of these factors together, we can get a good sense of where the stock market is likely to go and how close we are to the next recession and bear market.

Leading Economic Indicators

The jobs reports have been healthy enough to drive the unemployment rate from 4.8% in December 2016 to 4.3% for the May 2017 report. The jobs reports have also shown that wages have increased at least 2.5% year-over-year each month during the same time frame. The wage increases are a good sign that employers can afford to increase wages. This puts more money into the hands of consumers, which will work its way into the economy.

Housing starts are an important leading economic indicator. When consumers are purchasing houses, this leads to other large purchases such as appliances, furniture, etc. Housing starts have trended upward after the 2008 financial crisis. However, there is a lot of choppiness in the trend with some minor declines along the way.

We should be worried when housing starts decline by 10% or more year-over-year. Declines of that magnitude occurred prior to every recession since 1960. Fortunately, we haven't experienced double-digit declines yet. However, we will have to watch the current trend. The figures for May 2017 were the weakest in eight months. So, we will have to see how housing starts report over the next few months.

Housing starts have bounced back after a few months of declines in past years, maintaining the upward trend since 2008. So, I expect to see a bounce back in the second half of 2017 with wages increasing and a low unemployment rate. So, although we've seen a few months of declines, I don't think that will continue.

Q2 results from homebuilding company, KB Home (KBH), reinforce my thoughts that housing starts are likely to bounce higher or at the very least be strong enough to avoid a recession over the next 6 to 18 months. KB Home reported increases of 24% in revenue, 19% in backlog value and 15% in net order value. CEO, Jeff Mezger, pointed out that we should see further strength in the demand for housing due to improvements in consumer sentiment and employment combined with relatively low mortgage interest rates.

Existing home sales increased modestly 1.1% in May over April. The year-over-year increase was 2.7% higher than May 2016. These increases are positive for the economy since consumers are likely to need to maintain the home's appliances, furniture, and other house-related items.

The recent Consumer Confidence Survey showed a 1% increase in the confidence index to 118.9 in June, up from 117.6 in May. Consumers' view of current conditions reflects a 16-year high for the index. The survey also stated that consumers anticipate the economy will continue to expand in the months ahead, but they don't see the pace of growth accelerating.

The University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment index decreased 2.7% to 94.5 in June 2017 as compared to May. However, the good news is that the June index is 1.1% higher than June 2016. The month-to-month decline reflects negative perceptions of proposed policy changes among Democrats and a perceived reduced likelihood of passage of these policies among Republicans.

Recessions typically follow a year-over-year drop of 9% or more in the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index. Since the year-over-year figure increased and the month-to-month only declined by less than 3%, I think consumers are still willing to spend money to keep the economy humming along without a recession any time soon. Personal consumption is expected to increase by 2.3% in 2017, according to the survey, which will help drive economic growth.

Another bright spot for the economy is continued year-over-year strength for construction projects. Total construction increased 6.7% in April 2017 over April 2016. Private construction has led the way with a strong uptrend over the past few years. Public construction has stagnated over the same time period. However, we could see a new uptrend in public construction if the Trump administration achieves approval for the President's ambitious plans for $1 trillion for infrastructure spending.

Yield Curve Indicator

The yield curve on U.S. Treasuries has been a reliable indicator of economic activity for approximately the next 12 months. Typically, short-term treasury yields are lower than longer-term yields. However, when long-term yields such as the 10-year treasury dip below short-term treasuries such as the one-year and three-year bonds, the yield curve becomes inverted.

The inverted yield curve occurred prior to every U.S. recession for the past 50 years. Although that is not a 100% guarantee for the next recession, it does have a good track record of reliability. An inverted yield curve typically occurs when interest rates have risen to a point where the economy is at or near a peak.

The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to keep inflation in check. Eventually, interest rates reach a level that causes lending to slow down, leading to a recession. We are still in the early stages of the interest rate increase cycle. With that said, the yield curve is currently normal with short-term yields lower than long-term yields. The historically low interest rates should make lending attractive for at least the next 6 to 18 months. Therefore, we are not likely to experience a recession any time soon in my opinion.

Thoughts on Valuation

The S&P 500 (SPY) has a trailing PE of 21 and a forward PE of 18.6. The market's historical mean trailing PE is between 15 and 16, while the historical 20-year average forward PE is about 17. So, the market is trading with an above average valuation. However, an above average valuation by itself is not a trigger for a bear market.

The market can trade above its historical average for many years. The market's valuation can continue to expand. I think there needs to be another trigger for a bear market such as the threat of a recession, which is not likely any time soon.

The dot com bubble in the 1990s was a great example of how stretched PE ratios can become. Back then, the average PE ratio for the tech sector was in the 90s. Although there are a few tech stocks trading that high, the tech sector as a whole is only currently trading with a forward PE ratio of less than 20.

The dot com bubble burst after the economy was peaking. The straw that broke the camel's back was in March 2000 when Barron's ran a cover story called 'Burning Up', which explained how 207 dot com companies needed cash to survive. The article explained how 51 of those companies were estimated to run out of cash within 12 months. Then, the Federal Reserve increased the fed funds rate to 6%. Those events triggered a lot of stock selling.

We are not seeing bubble conditions in terms of valuation for the market or tech sector as a group. We are not experiencing peak interest rates or seeing an excessive amount of companies with cash flow issues. Tech companies as a group are profitable. The tech sector is expected to grow earnings at over 14% annually over the next five years.

Conclusion

Overall, conditions look positive for the economy for the rest of 2017 and into 2018. However, I do acknowledge that a market correction (decline of 10%) could happen at any time. We should worry more about the threat of a recession, which would lead to a possible 50% decline in the stock market.

One cause for concern is industry-specific downturns. The downturn in the oil industry from mid-2014 is an example of this. The good news is that the broader economy still weathered the downturn in the oil market. So, I would expect the same to happen in a similar situation. The area that matters the most for the economy in my opinion is the housing market, which affects many other parts of the economy.

The good news is that conditions look strong enough for economic growth to continue for the rest of 2017 and into 2018. The unemployment rate is low and wages are increasing. Consumer sentiment and confidence remain at strong levels for a growing economy. Those conditions should help housing starts and existing home sales to remain strong, which will help the sales of home-related products.

We are still in the early stages of the interest rate increase cycle. So, I don't expect the yield curve to invert any time soon, which typically precedes recessions. Valuations are not at bubble levels for the S&P 500 or the tech sector. There is more room for the market's valuation to run, even at above average levels. Therefore, the bull market for stocks is intact for 2017 and most likely for 2018.

