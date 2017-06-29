McCormick: Spice Up That Portfolio

You may recall that I started with a buy call on McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) in the summer of 2015. Here we are in June 2017 and the stock is up about 20% from that, but had appreciated up to $106 a share earlier this month. The name looks set to pull back today following earnings, which means it will be well under $100. Let me be clear. The closer this name gets to $90, the more I want to buy it. Back in December 2016 when the name was below $90 I called for another buy, and said beyond growth, your returns would be even higher given the dividends paid by the company. In fact ,the company recently raised its dividend 9.3%. But what should you do at this price point? I think the answer is let it fall more and then do some buying. But first we need to a sense of performance and expectations moving ahead.

That said, in its most recent quarter, the company delivered some decent results. McCormick's first-quarter sales were up 4.7% compared to the year-ago period. In constant dollars, sales rose 7%. That is solid. However, currency issues did hit some of the segments. The consumer segment grew sales by 2%, and that included a 2% hit from unfavorable currency. This segment saw sales rise from the acquisition of Gourmet Garden and Cajun Injector, as well as increases in the United States. Sales were weakest in Europe where they fell 9%, or 5% controlling for currency. Overall, operating income in the consumer segment jumped 6% to $91 million.

The industrial segment saw sales rise significantly in the second quarter. In fact they rose 9%, but was hit by negative currency of 3%. Once again I will reiterate that the company continues to see growth because each year it comes out with new and exciting products that are usually well received, and the company continues to effectively marketing its classic products. Well timed acquisitions have continued to help the company grow. In the Americas industrial sales were up 8% in constant dollars, led by savory flavor products and snack seasoning. In Europe sales were up 33% with sallies from Giotti contributing 24% of the growth. Sales in Asia/Pacific were flat from last year on an absolute basis but up 4% in constant dollars. Taken as a whole, industrial segment income was up 8% to $46 million.

While competition remains tough, the company continues its slow and reliable growth. Expenses have been kept in check thanks to cost savings initiatives as well as the effect of higher-margin industrial products being moved. This helped keep a strong gross profit margin, which came in at 39.9%. This was however down from 40.7% in the year-ago period. The company increased operating income slightly to $133 million versus $125 million last year, the result of higher sales and strong gross profit margin. This led to strong earnings.

Earnings per share rose once again. They came in at $0.79 compared to $0.73 in the year-ago period. Now if we account for necessary adjustments, we see that adjusted earnings per share was $0.82 compared to $0.75 adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2016. This increase of $0.07 was by the growth in sales and controlled expenses. Further, this beat analyst estimates by $0.05. Of course, it also comfortably covered the quarterly dividend of $0.47. Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO stated:

"Our strong second quarter financial results reflect the effectiveness of our sales and profit growth strategies driven by the engagement of our employees around the world. Both our consumer and industrial segments contributed to our constant currency sales growth of 7%. Our consumer segment delivered base and new product sales growth from the year ago period, with solid performance in the Americas and strong momentum in China, partially offset by the impact of challenging environments in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Our industrial business delivered excellent sales growth driven by new products, expanded distribution, and customer intimacy. In addition to our strong base business and new product growth, the acquisitions of Giotti and Gourmet Garden contributed to higher sales as valuable additions to our global portfolio of flavors. Through the second quarter, we have grown sales 6% in constant currency within our 2017 constant currency sales growth objective of 5 to 7%.”

This performance is exactly what I look for in a reliable value/slow growth stock. I think the stock is a bit pricey here but as it pulls back toward the $90 mark I think it is time to strongly consider the name once again. Guidance for the year remains positive. First McCormick reaffirmed its expectation to grow sales 5 to 7%. This is of course on a constant dollar basis. In constant currency, the company reaffirmed its expectation to grow adjusted operating income 9 to 11%. McCormick projects 2017 earnings per share to be in the range of $3.94 to $4.02 compared to $3.69 of earnings per share in 2016 and reaffirmed projected adjusted earnings per share of $4.05 to $4.13. This is an increase of 7% to 9% from adjusted earnings per share of $3.78 in 2016. With McCormick protecting shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, along with making timely acquisitions, this is a name I want to own if we can get a fair price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.