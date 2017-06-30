Ingenico: Investing In The Future Of Plastic Money With A Value Play

The company will end the year with a net cash position and a free cash flow yield of well over 5%.

Introduction

Ingenico (OTC:INGIF) (OTCPK:INGIY) is a payments services provider as it delivers the hardware, software, and services for payment terminals. I was (positively) surprised to see Ingenico’s terminals popping up in taxis and supermarkets all over the world during my recent travels. Even though the company is relatively expensive now, its growth rate is impressive and won’t slow down.

Source: fnanzen.net

Ingenico is a French company, and I would recommend to trade in the company’s shares through the facilities of Euronext Paris, where it’s trading with ING as its ticker symbol. The current market cap is 5.3B EUR, and the average daily volume is approximately 300,000 shares.

The FY 2016 results were good

In 2016, Ingenico saw its total revenue increase by 8% to 2.31B EUR, and using constant exchange rates, the revenue would actually have increased by a stunning 16% as it was dragged down by the performance in the USA and Brazil.

The gross profit increased to 975M EUR, but due to higher R&D and admin expenses, the profit from operating activities actually decreased by approximately 6% to 357M EUR, but the impact was mitigated by a much lower tax bill. The bottom line? A net income of 244M EUR attributable to Ingenico’s shareholders, which is a 6% increase compared to FY 2015. The EPS came in at 4 EUR, which means Ingenico is currently trading at a PE ratio of 20, which indeed is relatively high.

However, I would like to point out Ingenico has a very strong paper profit/free cash flow conversion ratio.

In the same year, Ingenico reported an adjusted operating cash flow of 322M EUR, but this included the (high) tax payment for the financial year 2015 which was actually paid in 2016. If I would adjust this result for the ‘real’ tax payments due over 2016, the adjusted operating cash flow would actually increase to 355M EUR.

Source: financial results

That’s a very strong result, and after deducting the 77M EUR in capex (which already is more than 20% higher than the 2015 capex), the adjusted free cash flow for FY 2016 was approximately 278M EUR. That’s approximately 14% higher than the net income, which means the FCF/share was roughly 4.50 EUR. This pushes the free cash flow yield over the (mentally important) 5% mark.

And, Q1 2017 already looks promising

That’s a positive achievement, and as Ingenico doesn’t expect its growth rate to slow down, things will only look better from here on.

The official guidance for 2017 called for an organic growth rate of 7%, with a higher EBITDA margin compared to 2016 (which had an EBITDA margin of 20.6% of the revenue).

Source: company presentation

This guidance already allows us to make some back of the envelope calculations to fine-tune our expectations for the current financial year.

This would result in an EBITDA of 520M EUR. In 2016, the adjusted FCF conversion ratio, based on the EBITDA, was approximately 58%. Just to err on the cautious side, if I would use a conversion ratio of 55%, the adjusted free cash flow in FY 2017 will come in close to 285-290M EUR. And, if I’m a little bit less conservative, I would expect the company to generate 300M EUR in adjusted free cash flow.

Source: company presentation

The first quarter already started pretty well with a 5% revenue increase on a like for like basis, and an 11% increase, if you’d exclude the USA. Ingenico has confirmed its outlook for 2017 and still expects to increase its revenue by 7% on an organic basis.

Investment thesis

With a clean balance sheet with a net debt of just 120M EUR (which is less than 0.25 times the expected EBITDA), Ingenico is in a great shape as it will be able to use its free cash flow to acquire new companies rather than being ‘forced’ to cut debt.

I see Ingenico as a call option on the future as the use of ‘plastic’ money will only increase from here on. Ingenico is fairly valued right now, but adding more cash to the balance sheet might tip the scale going from a net debt to a net cash position by the end of this year.

