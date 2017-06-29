Rite Aid: Time To Sell?

Rite Aid’s (NYSE:RAD) failed merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has resulted in the stock price plunging. Over the last few months, the stock price was coming down gradually as the doubts started to arise due to the regulatory concerns. Today, Walgreens has announced that the merger agreement has been cancelled, and instead, they will be buying more than 2,100 of Rite Aid’s stores for $5.175 billion in cash. In addition to this, Walgreens will pay $325 million in termination fees to Rite Aid. Divestment of Rite Aid’s stores to Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) has also been terminated. So, in total, Rite Aid will receive $5.5 billion for selling almost half of its stores to Walgreens.

The revised merger agreement from Walgreens was dependent on the number of stores it will have to divest in order to gain regulatory approval. In case the company had to divest more than a thousand stores, Rite Aid shareholders would have received $6.5 for every share. The original agreement for Rite Aid was $9 per share, which was amended as it could not be closed by the deadline in January. Total deal value at the start of the deal was over $17 billion, including over $9 billion in debt. However, amended agreement brought the value of the deal down to around $14 billion. If we take into account the value of the stores, Rite Aid is getting a better deal now. It is now selling almost half of its stores for almost the same equity value.

However, despite this, the stock price has tanked. The main reason behind this is that the shareholders do not have any confidence in the management and their ability to turnaround the business. I explained the fundamentals and the factors behind the amended agreement in my previous article. The shareholders have been feeling let down by the management. I highlighted that the shareholders might feel that the management is running away from their duty and might be selling the business at a lower value. However, the fundamentals showed that Walgreens’ hand had been strengthened in negotiations due to the poor performance of the business and regulatory hurdles. As the management wanted the merger to go through, I argued that they might have been a little hasty in accepting new terms from Walgreens. However, that does not matter now as the agreement has been terminated.

If used appropriately, $5.5 billion can go a long way in addressing Rite Aid’s financial issues. Debt stands at around$7.2 billion, which can be reduced by using some of this cash. As Walgreens will also assume responsibility of related leases on the stores, off-balance sheet obligations will also be reduced. Rite Aid will be left with enough stores (more than 2,400) to carry on the business. Other strategic options such as a combination with Fred’s are open to the company. However, if used properly, I believe this cash can make Rite Aid a considerably better entity.

Rite Aid is now trading below $3 per share. If the company uses that cash to bring down leverage, I expect the stock price to go up. Getting rid of some of the debt will make it a far more attractive target for some of the bigger players in the market. There have been rumors that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) might be looking at Rite Aid if the merger with Walgreens fails. Rite Aid’s network still remains strong and it can be even more appealing to the prospective buyers if the balance sheet becomes cleaner and stronger. While Rite Aid was a sure bet to get between $6.5-7 in case the merger had gone through, it becomes an even better speculative bet at under $3. I am expecting further downside in the short-term, which will offer an opportunity to the speculative traders to pick up Rite Aid at an attractive price. I believe it becomes worth considering below $3 and a lot of value can be unlocked if the management uses this cash properly.

