ReNeuron's (RNUGF) CEO Olav Hellebø on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Olav Hellebø

Good morning everyone. Welcome to our Preliminary Results Presentation for the Year Ended 31st of March, 2017. I am Olav Hellebø, CEO. With me today is Michael Hunt, our Chief Financial Officer; and Julian Howell, the brains of the corporation, our CMO. And we will be delighted to take you through the presentation today and then we will do a Q&A at the end. So if you will hold to fire, that’s great.

First, some small print and then to quick overview. So we are a global leader in allogenei cell-based therapeutics. We have a very broad pipeline and we focus on high value indications. High value meaning, used impact on patients and also big unmet medical needs some of that as a commercial potential there. We have a strong management team to deliver on a very ambitious program.

We are ahead of the competition in the indications we have selected. There are large number or so therapeutic companies out there in the fields that we have selected. We are very much ahead of competition. And we have secured intellectual property around our program. So we are sitting in a very good place. We have also manufacturing capability secured either externally or also internally that we are currently building.

We always look for unmet medical needs. That’s still on a way to really create value and if we can also find the relatively high demand in that with that unmet medical need and you really on to something, because real extraordinary patient impact. That’s what is all about and that’s what we try to achieve.

We have two different platform technologies, one is the CTX clonal cell line, so clonal means a consumer single stem cell and we claimed into billions, billions, and we never actually have to go and re-derive, so that will always be the same. And the CTX platform is where we have the stroke program. We also have exosomes out of that cell production. We will come back to that.

The human retinal progenitor cells, so that’s a retina cell, that’s a second program or second platform. That’s a cell population base, which is the way more cell the companies do it. That means you can treat quite a lot of patients with one cell population. At some stage you need to go back and rederive and obviously are some hurdles there about making sure that that’s consistent between different populations. Again, that’s what everyone does so as fine and we do that as well the retinal program.

So here is the snapshot of the pipeline. CTX, cell therapy and stroke disability. Phase II is complete. Phase III is a next step. Exosomes is in discovery phase. hRPC, we are in the Phase I program for retinitis pigmentosa and you might have notice we just -- we started the last cohort in Phase I just recently, so two more patients to be treated there and then we will go into Phase II, which is the next step.

Cone-rod dystrophy will basically skip the Phase I bit, because the safety will be the same as in retinitis pigmentosa, so we can jump over that and go straight into Phase II and that will follow right behind RP.

I will hand over to Michael for the next…

Michael Hunt

So as a company we are well back to well funded and so we have a some really great institutional investors both generous and specialist on the share register that the top ones are listed here. In terms of cash, we have £53 million on the balance at the end of March this year. That’s somewhere ahead actually if analyst forecast, I think, I will come back to the balance sheet and the P&L little later. Increasingly that gives us 17 months to 18 months run way from where they are now and will enable us to deliver some significant clinical progress that will you see towards the end of the deck later.

A - Olav Hellebø

Thanks Michael. The management team will jump back quickly over. I think the message here is that we have a strong team that covers all the basis and you probably know most of the names here already. Our strategy is three-fold, quite simple three steps.

The first one is to aim high. That means best-in-class product targeted at life changing indications. The second bit is to validate what we are doing and that means proper clinical validation in robust clinical trials done in high regulated markets, so that’s U.S., Europe, Japan.

And then third step is then to realize the value of what we have done, so that means that we either will take it all the way to market ourselves which is absolutely possible for our indications. You can get away with us quite small field force in the U.S. for all of these indications. You are talking 50 to 100 people in the entire commercial team, so we can do that ourselves or re-partner and we always keep both of those options open.

Now the potential value is substantial and so these are analyst estimates. There are three analysts covering us and we have taken the peak sales that they are estimating and put them together for you here. The range is quite wide. But I think what you can see is that they are potentially is very, very large.

CTX for stroke, the peak sales estimates range between 1 billion and 4 billion, quite wide, but we have to be anywhere in that range, I think. hRPC for retinitis pigmentosa range between 0.5 billion and 2 billion, so again pretty wide range, but clearly substantial commercial value in both of these. I think there are huge upsides to what you see here.

One is the penetration in stroke, all these value, we only think about the new stroke patient that enter the market every year and we expect that we will get a small portion of those stroke patients. We assume that those stroke patients who had the stroke the last five years or 10 years, the penetration is absolutely zero, so we all are looking at new stroke patient when we come up with these estimates. So there is obviously an upside there, also in terms of the penetration which is there at the 5%.

The second upside here is price, the price estimate analyst is use is $40,000 to $60,000 for a single injection per patient. When we test with pairs in the U.S. they would expect much more than that. In the end it will depend on efficacy. The higher the efficacy the more you can charge, so kind of in the end you need to look at the clinical data before reset the price, but there is no doubt that there is huge value in moving patients from high dependency care to low dependency care and Julian will show you some of that figures later on.

The CTX cell product, just to go into that little bit more detail, very much in line with our strategy. Allogeneic meaning any patient can use it and it is not the patient’s own cell. It is the same for every patient describe as a six months self life, which means, hospital can order the product, it will be shifted then in cryopreserved container and they can still wait and tell they need to use it and when they need to use it they will take the small veil out of quite a big cryoshipper and they throw it just wind temperature and they use it.

I thought it would be useful to talk little bit about autologous versus allogeneic. Autologous gets all the headlines in the press. It’s about personalized medicine using and it’s quite sexy and it will have dramatic impact on single patient. The problem with it is that very how to make a business out of that as very how to scale it up and very how to help enough patients. There are -- that’s why the allogeneic root is clearly the best place to be in this market. We have no interest in being the allogeneic space at all. I am not saying it’s bad. The patients are very good for patients but very difficult to make a business out of it.

Allogeneic means that one tissue harvest can treat many patients and for CTX is only a single harvest for all the patients and it gives a great consistency from lot-to-lot, which is difficult with autologous and the cost is then spread across a lot of different doses, I mean, you can get the cost of goods down to very, very low numbers. That also means you can have a realistic price. A lot of the products in development now. They will not really be able to leave of a single payment that means they need to have some annuity in place. It is a different proposition that we have now, because this is a single use. Think about hepatitis C use to treat chronically all the years, now you treat over 12 weeks and there is much more pressure on the price when you do it over 12 weeks than when you did it over 52 weeks. Now it is going to a single use. So how much can you charge for a single use.

Another therapies being look out particularly in gene therapies, they are thinking about charging something every year and the payment systems are not setup to deal with that. In Europe there is some hope, because we have single payers but with us the NHS to come up with annuity payment, I think, it’s going to be really difficult to do and if you take that to the rest is pretty closely impossible with all the different payers in world and patients moving from one plan to another plan every two years or three years, very, very difficult to put an annuity payment. So I am very happy that to be in the place where we can charge a healthy price in a single payment and there is good business for us and it’s also implementable. So it’s one of my favorite ran, so feel free to ask me questions about it afterwards.

So I will hand over to Julian to go through the stroke program.

Julian Howell

Thank you, Olav. So stroke is one of the largest public health concerns and globally causing out of disability and large demands on patients and families and also on healthcare systems in terms of costs. There are only very few approved therapies that can actually improve the outcome of patients after they have had a stroke and all those are concentrated on within the first few hours after the patient’s stroke and improving their outcome.

You will see from this slide that on the left-hand side therapies such as thrombolysis and thrombectomy, they are aim to improve the blood flow to the brain after the stroke need to be delivered extremely quickly to give any the patient any hope of an improvement with come back with that treatment.

What we are trying to do is focus over on to the right-hand side of this slide and trying to improve the response of the brain that is there naturally to enable recovery after a stroke in terms of modulating inflation and improving neuroplasticity with the aim of improving the patient through brain repair and there are very few companies that are engage in this type of research.

We know that our CTX cells when they are delivered into the brain after a stroke to modulate the immune system so they dampen some parts of the pro-inflammatory aspect of the immune response to a stroke. The most specifically the CTX cells promote new blood vessel growth and improve blood supply to areas of the brain that are critical for recovery.

The cells themselves encourage formation of new neurons within the brain and also new connection within existing and damage neurons within the brain stimulating repair and recovery within patients.

This data supported by strong preclinical information that come from models of chronic stroke particularly in the rat. And then the slide here you will see the delivery of the CTX stem cells within an animal of chronic stroke showed a dose dependent improvement in recovery in the chronic in animals that were treated with the cells. These cells were injected into an area of the rat brain which is analogous to where we currently inject them into patients.

The animals that were treated here had a very significant improvement in their performance in term -- on the stroke side and that performance was maintained over long period of time. So we took those preclinical data and we translated that into the completed Phase I study. You will be familiar with this publication showing that we have treated 11 patients in Phase I. We moved all the way through a range of doses up to the target highest range of 20 million cells. We have no cell related adverse events. We had no immunological adverse events which is very significant because we did not need to immunosuppressed and if the patients that were treated within the study.

Those primarily were the safety study. We also saw some encouraging improvements in certain stroke skulls in these patients and particularly three out of 11 patients improved and what’s known as the modified Rankin Score and we will come on to talk about that in the next couple of slides.

So we took the information from Phase I and we have now completed Phase II clinical study with our cells as well. This was the PISCES II study and the aim of this was to demonstrate the effect of the cells on improving patients in chronic recovery phase after a stroke and in a logically for patients then we treated in Phase I.

All of these patients were stable in their stroke. That is they had stop recovering or the recovery had effectively plateaued. We measured up the limb dysfunction particularly by their ability to lift up 2.5 centimeter wooden block which is something knows as the RS scale, but we also included a number of other secondary important end points included modified Rankin Scale and Barthel Index which are well established in following improvement in patients after a stroke.

I’ll go with treat 21 patients and we did that with an eight centers across the U.K. That’s also another important aspect of the study showing we could take the experience of one clinical trial center in the U.K. and expand it successfully in safety -- safely to other centers. Patients in the study were approximately 60 years of age and ranged between two months and 13 months after their stroke.

The next slide to your reference, this shows you what the modified Rankin Scale is. This is the standard scale which used by the U.S. and the European regulators in looking at and assessing new stroke therapies. It’s a fairly cross scale the range is from the patient is dying as a result of their stroke at a category of six to and completely bed rated and dependent on care for patients account, care on others around the clock that is scale five right the way through to a zero where patient would recover fully back to that pre-stroke capabilities. Improvement by one category within this scale is considered clinically meaningful and significant.

If we look at how cost of care for patients vary from one category to another. You see the estimation looking after a patient that is modified Rankin five and bed rated is around 100,000 each year. You see that our patients are able to improve from one category to the next and get the biggest improvements in cost of care and also health utility within the patients as they move from modified Rankin four to three to two, much of that is driven by the patient’s ability to be able to walk and aided and also to be able to care for themselves at home.

So now looking back to the results that we saw in our Phase II study, we have completed treatment of all of these patients, all of them been followed up for at least three months, and we saw seven out of the 21 patients treated, improved by at least one modified Rankin category, one of those seven patients improved by two modified Rankin categories.

The follow-up for these patients is continuing. By the end of this year we expect to have the 12 months data for all treated patients. You see that as we move over time, the number of patients that are in the risk categories is diminishing and the number of patients that are in the better categories is improving.

We also looked at a measure known as the Barthel Index and a little bit technical, this looks something slightly different is activities of daily leaving is more closely linked with health economic outcomes and how much patient is relying on others to care for them and help them with things like feeding, bathing and grooming. Within this we have eight out of 21 patients that had a pre-defined improvement in the Barthel Index.

Importantly, a number of the patients that were treated into this study were already well performing patients and so we entered a level that they could show additional improvement. If we took those patients out of the analysis and therefore looked at just the valuable patients that eight out of 15 patients that have reached this pre-defined improvement in Barthel Index which was an impressive 53% of patient showing an improvement in Barthel.

So in conclusion, our Phase II clinical study showed a rate of improvement in patients with chronic stroke, chronic stable stroke above what we would have expect to see in this treatment population. Overall, 15 out of 21 patients showed an improvement in at least one of the scales that we measured. The response rate and modified Rankin was much higher than we had expected to see. Patients therefore -- were therefore considered chronic and stable and we are very pleased with the results that we saw.

The adverse events were largely attributed to the clinical delivery of the cells, so related drilling borehole in the patients skull and injection of the cells. We saw no immunological reaction, one patient death which was some months after the patients have been treated and related to another medical condition.

So to summarize we have a 33% response rate in modified Rankin and in the valuable patients over 50% and then improved by the Barthel Index. So the encouraging results that we saw in the Phase II study have now led to the design and initiation of the Phase III PISCES III clinical trial program.

So this will be a randomized controlled clinical study. We want to produce the higher standard control and robust state that we can with this. So therefore the control is going to be placebo surgery.

We are going to choose those patients that we think have got the best chance of recovery and we will have the best health outcome if they are responders both in terms of savings to the healthcare systems but also improvement in quality of life and health utility for those patients. So we are going to be including patients to the modified Rankin three or four.

We are going to use U.S. and European sites. We are going to use something call Hub and Spoke model, so that we have a smaller number of surgical sites compared to the neurological sites that are assessing and recruiting the patients. This will improve the mass gain of the patients and also the assessors, which is critical in the randomized blinded study and it will also improve the consistency of surgical delivery of the cells.

We are well on our way in terms of discussion with European and the U.S. regulators about the design of the study. It will be 220 patients approximately randomized one-to-one that gives us a very well pilot study at 19% and we are looking for at least the 20% increase over placebo response rate that we are assuming to be 15%. This compares to existing therapies where the effectiveness right, for example, in acute therapies is around 10% or 11%. We expect to start the study in early 2018 which leads us the data in early 2020.

Olav Hellebø

Thanks, Julian. So we will move on, I am going to retinal program. In contrast the other the eye does not actually generate new cells when they are lost, so you are born with the retinal cells that you will ever have, so really means that the eye is a great place for cell therapy and very small changes in the retina may have huge impact on the patient’s vision. So it gives you hope for cell therapy.

The program we have is based on human retinal progenitor cells. This is program that we collaborate with the Schepens Eye Research Institute which is part of Harvard Medical School. Basically they have the IP and we have the product so it was a nice partnership.

The -- we are hoping to do two things, one is to risk the existing photoreceptors so that they don’t loss any more. The second one is actually the regenerate new photoreceptors to reverse the disease.

This is very much on strategy. This is an area where there are no other products available. There is one product in the pipeline, that is on this way and that’s from Spark Therapeutics. That’s a gene therapy that’s hitting one of the genes and world have one of the big ones, but it’s still on the 2% of the patients that have that gene condition, so great place for us to go in, huge unmet medical need, much competition, so we are looking forward to see retinal cells as we go forward.

So RP is inherited, degenerative eye disease onset from fair decade of life and over decades the patient will loss vision gradually until he becomes completely blind. This is open indication. However, it’s quite a large open indication almost 300,000 patients in U.S. and Europe combine. So it’s just kind of below the cut-off for orphan designation, but we have orphan designation in Europe and U.S. and we also have fast track designation going to the FDA, meaning that they think that this is an important field and they want to make sure that business is fast as possible.

And you can see here to-dates about when we will do the different things, the Phase I safety data will have this year and we will start Phase II end of this year and that we will have readout from the Phase II about thrombolysis after that. So again this is no true drug treatment for retinitis pigmentosa. It’s a great place for us to grow in.

Julian Howell

Thank you, Olav. So just to take you back to where some of the data came from that enabled us to get into the clinical with our retinal progenitor cells. We use to -- commonly use model known as the [inaudible] (25:25) in rat, which is the rat that had genetic defect that leads to retinal degeneration and blindness in the animals.

Also of the loss official function occurs very quickly after the animals are born and in this particular study the cells were not injected until the 12 weeks -- 12 weeks of age in the rats, so the retinal degeneration was well advanced and the rat were treated in one eye with our stem cells injected into the retinal layers of the eye.

We can test how well the rats can see by putting them on a platform and rotating a black and white type drum in front of them. The rats have a reflects by which they follow moving objects and you can measure how long the rats had turns as they follow the rotating drum and gives you a very good measure of how well they can see.

You can see from this particular slide within the injected and treated eye with our retinal progenitor cells that the tracking of the vision of the rats was preserved, almost preserved in the dose dependent manner as well in relation to how many cells were injected compared to the uninjected eye where the tracking was extremely poor. Interestingly, the cells were also noted to be much longer lasting that when expected and were still there within the retinal layer 12 weeks after the rats have been dosed.

From other study we can see when we inject our stem cells into the retina, they actually move and line-up within the retinal layers. They form photoreceptor pigment and they also make connections in the nerve layer within the retina as well.

So from this data we were able to be granted an IND in the U.S. and initiate our Phase I in retinitis pigmentosa. This is primarily a safety study at this stage. We are treating three cohorts or three patients in the dose escalating fashion with the highest dose being a million cells and as Olav said, we started to treat our last cohort in this just last week.

We will then move on to the Phase II portion of the study where we will expand the number of patients that we treat and focus more on efficacy measures in these patients to look maintenance and improvement of their visual function and that will be 20 patients in Phase II. We will be able to measure the treated and the untreated eye in these patients and be able to report comparisons between eyes.

Currently we are treating patients at one site, that’s world renowned Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Dr. Eric Pierce is our principle investigator. As we move into Phase II we will be expanding to a number of additional sites across the U.S. and we are able to do that now that we have developed our frozen formulation of the retinal cells which allows us to transport the product mush further distances and to have the treatment of the patient at the time as convenient for them and for the surgeon.

Now move on to something known as cone-rod dystrophy, this is also inherited form of retinal degeneration. It’s different to retinitis pigmentosa as is the cone photoreceptors that degenerate first relative to rods, this leads to loss of central vision, the partners important for visual acuity and 90% of your everyday use of your eyes, patients start to develop symptoms much earlier than in retinitis pigmentosa very often in the first couple of decades of life. It’s much rare in about one in 40,000 patients that it progresses to blindness much more quickly than it does in retinitis pigmentosa.

And this is our second target for our retinal progenitor cell and we will able to use the safety data that comes out of our current ongoing study, because we will be injecting into the same place in the eye and it’s a very, very similar disease. We will be conducting a Phase II study that will be an efficacy based one and we are going to be commencing that study in the first half of next year.

So quickly on exosomes before we look at the numbers, so exosomes is something that we are able to harvest right out of our manufacturing of the CTX cells is from the media. So these are actually cell free nano-sized vesicles that have multiple of potential uses. It is getting quite. There is quite a little more use now starting on exosomes along big pharma as well as biotech particularly in the Boston area trying to figure out how we can use this and if this is the new frontier, we are very lucky that we quite far advance when it comes to the manufacturing and chemistry manufacturing controls the CMC side of things since we are already in GMP for the main cell.

And the preclinical data that we have is very promising. We have selected our therapeutic candidate called ExoPr0 and we are also working on how we can use this technology for delivery of other payloads particularly an sRNA because a lot of this using gene therapy is how we delivered gene and we are working on making sure that we can actually use exosomes as a delivery platform for gene therapy.

So there is a lot of work going on here. We have great collaborations here and Catapult -- so Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult is one of them particularly on the SMC side and we are working with MKI in the Netherlands on screening for different kinds of targets. So this is a very interesting area, but obviously much far behind our stroke program and our RP program.

Michael Hunt

Okay. So, just a quick read on the numbers before I hand back to Olav to wrap up. So as you can see from the slide here, we are running an increase loss for the year which is completely in line with plans and probably losses that left that we have originally anticipated. We have got more cash in the bank then again we originally anticipated. And however the cost base has gone up and it’s driven entirely by the cost of running clinical development and the associated so many factory and process development endeavors that you heard about today including cryopreservation of the hRPC cells and so on.

So you can see that showing up in the increased R&D line there. And you will see our G&A line, we strive to keep stable. That’s pure overhead obviously in terms of running the business per se and we will keep that static as we can, of course.

Again on the upside, we are running at a pretty substantial increase financing income that’s driven by a larger cash balance, of course, post-rise that we did in 2015 which had some impact on the prior numbers. And it’s also driven by pretty substantial FX gain as well during the year and that’s purely because we hedge our forward expenditure in both dollars and euros, and post-Brexit announcement last year we have taken a pretty substantial increase in FX valuation on those foreign currency holdings.

And also worth noting is the R&D tax credit there, you will see that again a substantial increase. The more we spend on the relevant activities, the higher that tax credit becomes, that’s pure cash back from the government and is obviously a core part of our cash management, of course, those credits remain very important to us and we are grateful to receive them.

So actually if you add that lot in terms of the operating cash burn it hasn’t substantially increased actually over the last year as you see here and what that means is that it gives us a cash balance of 53 million at the end of the year as I mentioned earlier which is a comfortable position for us to be in going forward. Olav?

Olav Hellebø

Thank you, Michael. We are great to see that, we have a healthy cash balance, we also like to see R&D cost going up, while G&A doesn’t. So it’s a healthy picture. Just -- and on taking you through our projections for next 18 months in terms of clinical milestones.

The Phase II for our CTX in stroke visibility is complete but we are waiting for 12-month follow-up data that will come by the end of the year, so we will update you on that. We might also say that put in the back pocket the way for Medical Congress, but the data will be with us.

For the key next step then is our Phase III that will be early next year. For RP we will have the Phase I safety data this year and then we will start the Phase II also by the end of this year and the data will come about 12 months after that.

For CRD the Phase II, well, like I mentioned earlier we will skip Phase I, we will use the RP Phase I data for CRD as well. That means we can jump straight into the Phase II that will be right behind RP as we need to kind of manage our resources as well on this one. And exosomes cancer, our plan is to start clinical trial by the end of next year.

So, with that, I thank you for your attention and sitting so quietly, while you are listening to us with all the questions, but now we will open up the doors for those, so please there is a microphone in the room so, yeah, sure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Daniel Wilkinson

Hi. Dan -- hello.

Olav Hellebø

Hi, Dan.

Daniel Wilkinson

Hi. Daniel Wilkinson from Edison. I have got few questions, first off, regards of the time for inject or time for treatment. How do you just select, you were saying difference of the early one of the stroke on length and that one kind of you alluded a bit to manufacturing process, that’s fairly more step for all kind of things you talked about and but especially we are going towards the [ph] prices (36:07) the phase strictly quite scale in patients, how we have made that?

Olav Hellebø

So, I will do the manufacturing a bit and then I will ask Julian to give time to treatment. And in case we didn’t tell you before, this has been webcast just you know that your great questions are distributed to the entire world. My pleasure, the manufacturing, we are relying, we have been relying on a single CMO, that has not been expanded to two CMOs because it is important to have two manufacturers just for securities to apply such demand, something goes wrong somewhere, you have somewhere else to go, so we have two excellent manufacturers on line for CTX and over time we will also develop our internal manufacturing for that, so we are feeling quite okay with that also in terms of yields and every things that we have been working on.

Julian Howell

Okay. So in terms of the time to treatment after stroke, there are number of factors that come into play and to take that. In our Phase I and in our Phase II studies we didn’t see any correlation between the time since stroke and treatment in relation to patients response or improvement. All of our patients were treated between two months and 12 months within the Phase II study and if you went many years after stroke is possible that you would start to see less efficacy of the neuroplasticity starts to decrease after a stroke or the ability of the brain to self repair starts to decrease.

The other factor that we need to take into account is the patient’s willingness to undergo neurosurgery and very much during the first three months after a stroke patients starts to see improvement in their ability to move and walk and feed themselves and so on and so reluctant to undergo neurosurgery during the early months after a stroke.

We also know from the literature the natural recovery plateaus out at around six months and for us to give us the best possible chance of getting a positive result in the study, we don’t want to be recruiting patients that are still having a natural recovery to their stroke and therefore would counted as responders. It’s important that we get the most stable, if you like non-responding group in the placebo treatment as possible.

So within our Phase III study we are choosing what we think is the sweet spot between six months and 12 months after stroke. We may expand that a little bit if we find it difficult to recruit patients but are certainly what we are starting off with.

If we have a positive result in our Phase III study we think that will be very encouraging for other patients to be willing to enter into other studies to look at other treatment, so definitely we are bring the treatment further closer to the incident stroke but also and pushing the envelope in the other direction and treating patients that have been -- that have had their stroke perhaps even years previously.

Olav Hellebø

Other questions?

Jens Lindqvist

Yeah. Good morning. Jens Lindqvist and just a couple of things, first of all, on Japan, whether you can just update us on the latest development there, but if there is anything you anticipate the regulated pathway and potential collaboration partners perhaps?

Olav Hellebø

Sure.

Jens Lindqvist

And secondly on the exosomes side of things, obviously, quite a lot of excitement in this space of development if the nature just the day out like it has, but and building somewhat different from your efforts in stem cells, that, I guess, my question is, which is some point you look to partner collaborate with an oncology there to drive that forward?

Olav Hellebø

Yeah. Thank you. Both good questions. So in terms of business development currently we are not pursuing partnership for anything except two things, which is CTX in stroke in Japan and exosomes. So both of the things we answered that. So to address Japan first, we are in discussions with Japanese companies. It’s a very strategic field for Japanese company and they are also quite slow, so you do need to go back and have a lot of discussions and lot of due diligence, et cetera, so we are in the middle of that. At the same time we are doing let’s call informal consultation with the NDA the Japanese FDA.

So we are consulting with them and next step there is formal consultation which is quite big effort. We would like to do that together with the partner so that kind of puts a little bit of the pressure on getting that partnership done. We will only do when if it is a substantial one for us that make sense and so basically it’s not done until it’s done, so not much more you can say that other than that. We are perusing it.

Exosomes clearly the field is just so incredibly big and in terms of potential many avenues to explore, many of those avenues will be completed by then. So it’s better for us to partner and without collaborate, without companies and institutions. We have a lot that ongoing kind of below the radar for the moment with MTAs in place and when we have something we consider more of a substantial collaboration we will announce it, but clearly the field is so big that it is very much open for that.

Olivia Manser

Hi. Olivia from Stifel. Just a couple, so you touched on your own manufacturing, I was just wondering really put timing on when you think that will happen when you will be able to be manufacturing as yourselves?

Olav Hellebø

Yeah. That’s a $64,000 question. The -- it is -- we are not in charge of it, because while government is building the GMP facility in Wales and it’s a facility that we lease from them. So we are little bit in kind of their hands when it comes to having it finished. However, we obviously, collaborating with them and putting some pressure on them, we think things aren’t moving fast enough. So I think we will have -- it will be for sure ready to supply commercial product. We don’t need it for the Phase III supplies, so in time for commercial. So I think that’s broad guideline I can give on that.

Olivia Manser

Okay. And then on the inclusion criteria for the stroke pivotal trial, obviously, the window of time after the stroke has changed from to six months to 12 months. Is there any other kind of key changes to the inclusion criteria that you guys have?

Julian Howell

So moving on from Phase II we try to learn as much as we can from Phase II and to pick patients that we were able to see respond. And so, yes, the inclusion criteria we will be patients to the six months to 12 months after their stroke. We will also be narrowing patients based on their modified Rankin category, so only recruiting patients that have four and three for the reasons that I have spoke about earlier and that’s the biggest jump in terms of health improvement and cost improvement if we see the move and improving those -- in those categories.

There is also a group of patients that through our experience the most motivated to want to improve that and have a great willingness to look at entering clinical trials and having other treatments.

And there are also some more fine tuning around selecting those patients that we have seen able to respond previously such as having some residual movement in their arm and leg on the affected side, those patients tend to be the ones that respond rather than patients that have got completely dead or unresponsive limbs as a result of the stroke.

Olivia Manser

Okay. And I guess, that’s all of my questions, right, if there is anything in the inclusion criteria that might somehow mitigate a placebo effect, so I don’t know whether the having modified Rankin Scale four or three is more or less susceptible to placebo, I don’t know whether you know that both?

Julian Howell

So, yes, the placebo effect is really critical because if we don’t control and mange that correctly then diminishes our chances of seeing a positive result. So we are taking a lot of steps to ensure the masking or the blinding of the patients to the people that are assessing how well they are improving. So the first step is to have placebo surgery as a control group rather than just observed group of patients. So the patients themselves will go through a full assessment. They will go through a full anesthetic. They will have hair shaved skin incision in their skull and a hole drilled in their skull.

So the experience if the patient will be very similar or identical to those patients they are actually having the stem cell treated. So the patients themselves will not know what treatment that they have had. If any people that will know will be the surgical team that are inside the operating room at the time and so using what we term the Hub and Spoke model will separate the surgical team from the neurologist that doing the assessment of the primary endpoint which is the modified Rankin Score.

We are taking some further steps to have video assessment and centralized review of the primary endpoint, so again the person is looking at video will have no idea what treatment allocation that patient has have, so it taking as many practical steps as we can to minimize the placebo effect and certainly maintain the masking of -- which treatments patient had, as you can understand this big undertaking for patients to have neurosurgery and not have any active treatment but we will be offering those patients. At the end of the study of the results are positive to be able to have the active treatment in the separate study.

Olav Hellebø

Again, maybe to add to that, there are two different effects, there is a pure placebo effect and then there is natural recovery. So I think the way we set up the studies really eliminating the natural recovery a bit, therefore seeing one after stroke, there is a lot of natural recovery than there is a trickle for two months or three months after. And so I think the public hated start of the study with three months after stroke, but we sure we push that to six months those will have some patient motivation that Julian spoke about earlier, but I think, we kind of eliminating the natural recovery as much as we can, so that leaves on the placebo effect. We have to assume there is a placebo in any trial, even in cancer there is placebo effect, so you just have to assume there will be some.

Then the question is how big will that be, it’s unlike it will be big. However, again, you have to take all the precautions you can in order to manage that as much as you can. Part of that is highly assess, because there is always a variability on assessments, so key to do, while Julian’s team is working on is to make sure that we train the assessors to always score modified Rankin the same way every time, so that you don’t have just variability coming up and messing things up.

We also will video tape the assessment, so you can actually have someone sitting in a different city doing the assessments, so there is no under influence and there will obviously not know if it’s treatment or after treatment, et cetera. So kind of putting all the modern safeguard in to reduce the placebo effect as much as possible. But yes, we have assume there will be one in the study we assume 15% and in the internal we assume that to be cautious.

Olivia Manser

Thanks. And just lastly on a bit -- little bit of guidance on the phasing of R&D spend over the next two years like, I guess, you have said that cash should now last until end of calendar 2018 and just what might effect that being either can early later…

Michael Hunt

Yeah. I mean, the projected burn is base period most time lines you see on clinical start of which there are clearly a number, so as we have said for a while, there will be somewhat of the hockey stick in terms of graduation of spend in R&D, with the aim is being on the D, of course, clinical trials, alongside of that prices development where that we still need to be just scale up for market especially on CTX. So if you add that up, that money will be spend over the next 18 months or so. It’s best to say that the spend has been somewhat lower than we have anticipated within that period but conservatively we do expect the, things will start to rapidly escalate in terms of spend for all the right reasons and that’s just a share cost of running those studies in Phase III stroke, Phase II ARPU, Phase II CRD and so on, and also exosome clinical study in there if we lucky as well some point towards the end of next year maybe if we get our preclinical development moving swiftly in that programs, somewhat more speculatively. So, yeah, and it’s difficult to predict too accurately, but for safety sake assume that money will be spend within the next 18 months, maybe 18 months to 20 months, something like that.

Olav Hellebø

Anymore questions in the room.

Unidentified Analyst

So I just had question, for the placebo arm for the stroke, is the neurosurgical innovative achievement are you going to touch it or?

Olav Hellebø

No. So the control group will have a bare hole and bare hole won’t go all the way through to the outer lining of the brain and they won’t have an injection. There are number of reasons that we won’t do that. Firstly was the animal data shows that actually putting a needle into the putamen doesn’t have an effect in restoring movement, so there is no control, there is no effect from putting a needle into the putamen that seems to improve recovery after the stroke in animal models.

Secondly, that’s where most of the risk from intracranial bleeding comes from in doing that final step. So we have to balance the commitment of the patients with the risk they are expecting. Perhaps the most important reason is that putting a needle down could cause scaring in the exact area that those patients may want to have treatment in if we have a successful Phase III study and so we didn’t want to deny them a possibility of that through surgeons in the future not being able to access the putamen because they had a placebo injection into that area.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of the variability of the neurosurgeons identifying putamen is that quite low, is there low variability there?

Julian Howell

We’ve seen, whether there is no, if you would like to score variability, but it’s a very common procedure now for patients to target that, those areas of the brain through implanting deep ran stimulators in relation to Parkinson's disease, for example, the techniques used in putting frames on and targeting very specific areas of the brain to a couple of millimeters, well established through stereo tactic techniques and methodologies for brain bath season so on.

So through identifying the putamen on pre-treatment scans and the planning software and the accuracy of the fixation, we don’t anticipate any difficulty in the surgeons identifying the injection site. This is in contrast other groups that have look at injecting stem cells around the infected area which to us seems more of an art then the science of injecting the putamen, so we think our approach removes a lot of that variability.

Olav Hellebø

I think it’s important that this is bread and butter neurosurgeon, so this is not the tricky procedure and also Julian mentioned we are standardizing the area of injection so that same for everyone. It is on the -- in the putamen but it’s on the effected side of putamen has great blood flow to the rest of the brain so that’s why we can get some best place to the cells.

Unidentified Analyst

I will just follow-up on this placebo, you are allowing for 15% placebo effect, how much headroom if you got, if you have say 20% placebo response or 25%, do you have enough headroom to allow for that?

Julian Howell

Well, we have taken our best guess is to what the placebo rate play looking at the other studies that have been published in terms of stroke and the exact headroom I couldn’t tell you without going back to statistic and looking at that but we are very well powered. We have also taken into account number of patients that may not make it all the way through the study and we have got a withdrawal rate built into stats of 15%, so if we are lower than 15% in our withdrawal rate that gives us extra headroom. And just as reference in our Phase II study of 21 patients we have no withdrawals. So we have built some safety margin in that into our withdrawal rate as well I think.

Olav Hellebø

The placebo rate that we would put in there probably conservative, I mean, we have gone with something, we think we would be very unlucky to be above that. Clearly, it is a question of difference between the two and we think 20% is a good solid difference that’s clinically meaningful. It’s acceptable for the procedure, et cetera, et cetera, so it’s not really, it just 15%, 35% or 20% and 40%, that will all go together.

There isn’t much in terms of stroke, chronic stroke data with modified Rankin so it’s very hard for us to see anything to compare when comes for placebo response. We know some trials have been done have been published, where we have been able to access data and the placebo has been the modified Rankin in those case is very low, but there is no publication I can point to on that.

Unidentified Analyst

And can I ask about [ph] Macy (55:36) and I have question, but when you are following that patients, do you see a pattern emerging when the maximum effect of the cell therapy is and how long that last for?

Julian Howell

So in the patients that we have treated in the Phase II study that have had a modified Rankin response, we have not seen any patients that have slipped back or worsen in terms of that performance. When we get the one year follow-up data at the end of the year, I think, that where we will be able to make out if you like a more concrete statement about the longevity or the persistence of treatment, as treatment effect, I think, it’s too soon to be able to say that until we followed enough patients up through the end of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

And when do you see the effect coming through…

Julian Howell

So in the Phase III study we saw most of those responders are responded by month one with a few more than responding by month three. And it’s a small group of patients that the pattern was to actually quite early response in these patients. The primary endpoint in our Phase III study will be six months. So we don’t want to cut our analysis often too early and we would much rather wait a little bit longer.

Olav Hellebø

It’s also likely that any response and the response that you’ve seen so far they are durable, so if you are able to make a significant impact on the patient is not going to progress, it will stay themselves to wait a bit longer you might gain some more responders as well likely to lose any.

Olav Hellebø

Great. I think we should probably cut it there. So thank you very much for your interest and all the questions and…

[Call Ended Abruptly]

