Chesapeake Energy Has A Major Oil Discovery In South Texas

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has unlocked the shale drilling secrets to a major oil play. The company is drilling in the Upper Eagle Ford/Lower Austin Chalk in South Texas. The key for Chesapeake to unlocking this very lucrative oil play has been improvements in its fracking strategies. Right now Chesapeake considers this oil play, and not a natural gas play, to be its most lucrative opportunity.

The evidence shown below is based on their devoting about half of their capital expenditure budget to South Texas. In the company's most recent corporate presentation, Chesapeake shows that it has 14 drilling rigs operating across the U.S.. Here is what they are devoting to South Texas:

Normally a company likes to lead a presentation with their most important asset. Chesapeake leads its presentation with its South Texas oil play. They have 7 rigs and 4 frac crews working on their leases. As can be seen below, Chesapeake wants to grow its oil production from this region. The company believes it may be sitting on more than 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. At the current development rate, Chesapeake believes they have more than 25 years of potential drilling targets in South Texas.

The key to Chesapeake's success has been improvements in its drilling and fracking techniques. The company recently drilled a well with a horizontal almost 17,000 feet long. The longer laterals are helping Chesapeake drive down their finding and development costs to an estimated $9 per barrel of oil equivalent in 2017. Compare that to $17 in finding and development costs in 2015.

Chesapeake may well be underestimating the number of barrels of oil equivalent under their leases. They emphasize only the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk. They don't mention the Buda, Pearsall, Georgetown, and several other productive formations on their leases. Additionally, the Eagle Ford has been proven to be very productive all the way up into East-Central Zavala County by EXCO Resources (XCO). Zavala is the County just north of Dimmit. It appears based on Chesapeake's newest lease map that they have reacquired this acreage from EXCO Resources. Below is what Chesapeake is highlighting:

Their latest Upper Eagle Ford test well reached daily production levels above 1,900 boe/d. The key is Chesapeake is continuing to experiment and improve their techniques. Chesapeake believes they have over 120,000 acres in the Upper Eagle Ford core area.

A much smaller oil and gas company is just sitting on its held by production leases near Chesapeake's leases and letting Chesapeake pave the way. Contango Oil and Gas (MCF) has 7,900 net acres in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Dimmit and Zavala Counties. Here is a look at their acreage position:

Contango has something going for it that Chesapeake does not. Contango's acreage on the Dimmit/Zavala border sits on a major fault line. That fault line has created natural fractures in the Buda and Austin Chalk. Contango is sitting on an Austin Chalk Sweet Spot, and a prior operator has only drilled a few proven Austin Chalk wells on their leases. Contango has successfully drilled for the Buda on their leases. However, the Austin Chalk remains largely untapped on their acreage. Contango has a 50% working interest in their leases and is the operator. The company has two working interest partners in these valuable leases. Anadarko Petroleum (APC) is another large oil and gas company that has been actively leasing acreage in the area.

Chesapeake is not only driving value for itself, but for others. David White believes Chesapeake May Be A Screaming Buy. His thesis is based on the outlook for potentially higher natural gas prices. But another reason Chesapeake may be a buy is the company is sitting on over 2 billion barrels of oil equivalents in South Texas on just 120,000 net acres. That means each acre could contain over 16,000 barrels of oil equivalents. Again, there is a chance Chesapeake is understating the true potential of its acreage when one factors in the other potential productive zones like the Buda, Georgetown, and Pearsall. Not to mention potentially continuing improvements in drilling and frac techniques.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.