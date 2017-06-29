Greenbrier: A Double Bagger You Need To Know About

One of the best calls I have made in the last year has been when I opined that The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was a buy under $25. We just eclipsed $50 earlier this week, good enough for a double bagger. That is a great run. There is no shame in taking some profit here. I would not sell your position in its entirety, but I am not necessarily a buyer here either. I would let the name pull back toward the $45 level and below before adding. Now let me remind you why I loved this name. I thought it was a compelling buy because Greenbrier had gotten beaten down by a bad market in addition to being punished alongside oil prices and oil-related stocks. I went into detail on how the correlation with oil pricing was rather unfair. Of course, oil prices have meandered, but now it is important to note that the correlation with oil has weakened a touch. In other words, GBX has coursed higher and didn't rely on oil soaring to do it.

Greenbrier has been successful at implementing its long-term strategy and plans. While revenues have been pressure heavily due to lower volumes given the demand for oil and related services that are offered by GBX and its peers, the company does so much more. What do I mean? Well as you know, the company also provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, axle downsizing, and heavy railcar repair as well as routine railcar maintenance. Nothing to do with oil. The reality is that the company continues to be a cash cow and relies little on the prices of oil to do business. While revenues may be taking a hit which we can in part blame oil for, the company continues to exceed expectations. This is evidenced by the just reported fiscal third quarter.

Revenues came in down 28.3% year-over-year to $439.16 million, which is surprising for a stock that is hitting near its 52-week highs. What is more, and could be a reason the stock is seeing some selling, is that this whiffed on expectations by $81 million. Ouch. However, thanks to controlled expenses, on the earnings front we saw that the attributable earnings were $32.8 million, or $1.03 per share. This is down from the $34.5 million, or $1.09 per share that it brought in the prior quarter. However, it is critical to note that analysts were expecting far worse. These results crushed estimates by $0.21. Further, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $63.8 million, ahead of expectations but down substantially from last quarter on lower sales and volumes. Taken as a whole, these results reflect an operating environment that is seeing temporarily weak demand for the company's products, but also an effectively managed company. So why is the stock rising? The answer is expectations for the future.

The backlog is a key indicator. Railcar backlog as of May 31 was 31,000 units with an estimated value of $3.1 billion, yielding an average unit sale price of $100,000. This compares to 22,600 units with an estimated value of $2.44 billion as of the end of Q2. New railcar deliveries totaled 2,600 units for the quarter, down from the 3,900 units in the last quarter. The good news is that orders for 700 diversified new railcars were received during the quarter, and an additional 11,000 were received during the quarter. This is why the rail car backlog jumped once again. In the past, I told you that the company continues to chip away at its marine backlog and according to this release, it appears it has been fulfilled.

I reiterate that this pick is about the fundamentals. That said, the operating environment is on the mend, even if deliveries were slow in the quarter. The new level of orders sets the company up for strength as we approach fiscal 2018. Take a look at gross margin. The company had a goal of reaching at 20% gross margin by mid-fiscal-2016. It surpassed these expectations. This quarter, it was 20.4%. That is a major victory. When I first discussed the company, I stated that it pays a nice dividend. At the time, the board had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15. Well recall that the dividend had been raised to a strong $0.20 per share quarterly. Then, it was upped another 5% to $0.21 per share. Well, the board has upped the dividend again another 5% to $0.22. This means the stock yields 1.8%, thought the yield has fallen as the stock rose. Combined with the international expansion of the company, I believe once the company starts coming back and the upswing cyclically begins, future raises will occur. Although the stock has jumped and you should take some profit, I continue to be bullish on the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.