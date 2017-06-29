Cisco: Stuck In The Mud

When I look at networking giant Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), I see a company that's not really going anywhere. As the chart below shows, the stock has underperformed the NASDAQ by quite a bit over the last year, and I'm not sure the situation will change anytime soon. This week, the company lowered its forward revenue outlook, making the name a low-growth one that investors will likely shy away from.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

At an analyst conference this week, CFO Kelly Kramer talked about the company's move to a software/services company. The move to more of a recurring revenue model offers some headwinds, part of the reason why the 3-5-year revenue growth forecast was lowered to 1-3% from a previous range of 3-6%. In the short term, things are even worse, with the company guiding to mid-single-digit percentage declines in revenues for fiscal Q4.

While Cisco is spending its free cash flow on both capital returns and acquisitions, perhaps the company needs to change its focus. While the 3.67% annual yield is certainly nice in this low interest rate environment, are share repurchases really working? According to the company's quarterly filings, Cisco has spent over $6.4 billion on share buybacks in the last seven quarters, and the outstanding share count is down by just 1.7%. For a company with a market cap of $158 billion, you'd like to see that decrease be a bit higher, meaning share-based compensation is quite high.

While the company has made a number of acquisitions in recent years, it's also had some divestitures as well. Earlier this year, the company made a substantial purchase, acquiring AppDynamics for more than $3 billion, but the deal came with tremendous sticker shock. That deal is just starting to provide revenue to Cisco, but not yet at a number that will make a dent in the nearly $48 billion a year top-line number reported.

With Cisco in a low-growth situation right now, I'm worried about what could happen if the US economy and/or some of its major counterparts slow down. 2017 GDP numbers so far in the US have been lukewarm at best. Investors in the market currently favor growth, and that's not something Cisco has at the moment. Dividends and buybacks are nice, but they aren't enough to fill the void if growth expectations come down. At the moment, it appears that Cisco is stuck in the mud, and I don't see the status quo changing anytime soon.

