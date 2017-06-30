3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 30, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you identify recent key events for your due diligence. The goal as always is to help you cast a wide net to see new companies that may not have been on your investing radar.

So let's get started!

Agile Therapeutics sees a finish line on the horizon for its contraceptive

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is a women's healthcare company pinning its hopes on the development of a combined hormonal contraceptive, once-weekly patch called Twirla. AGRX had to carry out another late-stage clinical trial for Twirla in response to a 2013 letter from the FDA, and top-line data were released early in the year, with the pledge to resubmit its NDA.

Recently, AGRX has made good on that pledge to resubmit its NDA, as it feels confident it has addressed the concerns of the FDA. Whether it will see approval remains to be determined, of course!

Looking forward: In principle, Twirla does not stand out strongly from other contraceptive patches. Given that, it's difficult to see the FDA shooting down its application again. Potential investors would want to consider the potential market size for a third contraceptive patch, given the increasing number of options available to women now. And as always, caveat emptor! If chemistry and manufacturing controls continue to be a question mark for the FDA, that could mean even longer delays for AGRX.

Matinas BioPharma flops in a new treatment for vaginal candidiasis

Matinas BioPharma's (NYSEMKT:MTNB) lead drug candidate in development is an antifungal medication called MAT2203, a novel formulation of the broad spectrum antifungal agent Amphotericin B. One of the advantages of this agent in comparison with common agents of the azole class is its ability to kill fungus, whereas over-the-counter agents like fluconazole simply stop their growth and allow the immune system to take over.

Recently, MTNB reported top-line data for MAT2203 in women with vulvovaginal candidiasis, more commonly known as yeast infection. While oral MAT2203 was well tolerated (a favorable finding given the potentially severe toxicity of Amphotericin B), the efficacy findings for both the 200 mg and 400 mg dose of MAT2203 were inferior compared with fluconazole treatment. The drug is now being discontinued in this indication.

Looking forward: The tolerability results were favorable, and a good sign for future development of MAT2203. However, the substantial reduction in clinical cure rate was unacceptable and I imagine a little surprising for MTNB. Still, development continues in other fungal indications, including mucocutaneous candidiasis, which recently had encouraging preliminary findings.

Neothetics flops in a proof-of-concept trial for submental fat

Targeted fat removal is a holy grail for neophyte fitness enthusiasts in that it is impossible to achieve. However, Neothetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOT) has been working on a treatment with a pharmacologic basis to help alleviate submental fat, which is a technical way of saying "double chin." By using agents to stimulate the beta-adrenergic receptors locally on fat tissue, it was thought that the fat could be triggered to be burned in that specific location.

Unfortunately, the NEOT developmental product LIPO-202 has failed a proof-of-concept study, whereby patients were given local injection of the agent to assess the reduction of submental fat. Unfortunately, a top-line data press release failed to demonstrate any significant fat loss compared with placebo.

Looking forward: The 75% loss of market capitalization upon the announcement of this news is unfortunately not terribly surprising. LIPO-202 was NEOT's only drug in the pipeline, and with this "unambiguous" failure, it is quite the bad look for would-be investors.

Conclusion

So today's edition featured a fair amount of failure, some with a bit of upside, some not so much. That's the way things go, though, and it's worth paying attention to the trial failures as much as the successes so you can get an idea of how the market reacts to bad news and how companies respond.

