Do You Collect Investments? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

How many residences do you own? Probably just one. How many transportation products? Probably one car per adult. Yet, when it comes to financial products, and in particular, investment securities, you probably own a great many. But do you need all of them.

This idea comes via a refreshing bit of frankness from asset manager Legg Mason, whose latest article on Seeking Alpha discusses the "primary colors" of portfolio management, and says as follows:

"We as an industry pump out seemingly endless streams of innovative but sometimes vexingly complicated investment products. This firehose approach can challenge even the savviest investors and financial advisors as they try to keep up. How can seasoned professionals, let alone retail investors, determine which of these shiny new products are just another Wall Street fad, from those that can provide real value?"

The article goes on to propose what "primary colors," or core categories of investment products, an investor really needs, suggesting capital preservation, income and growth as a portfolio’s building blocks. It also notes that investors’ particular needs are what should determine the portfolio mix.

I think Legg Mason is right. Indeed, in some circumstances, an investor may need just one investment product, say a globally diversified stock portfolio. His income may be his job; his capital preservation may be his bank savings account. Other investors with more complex needs may require more investment products.

But it does seem like investors hold "shiny new products" out of proportion to their needs. If that is correct, then one may ask why investors own financial product they do not need. One explanation may be that the products are tied up with personal status concerns. People want bragging rights. Mutual funds are boring. Skyrocketing stocks allow you to regale your friends at a social gathering.

Another reason, less vain and probably more prevalent (and which I first heard from money maven Ken Fisher), is that people simply collect investment products like wealthy people collect art. With a first chunk of savings, they buy a Hudson Valley landscape, with their next a scene from Yosemite. After a trip abroad, they buy a Dutch master or an impressionist work, thus expanding their international holdings. Back home again, they scoop up a Norman Rockwell, and wanting to display something more modern, they buy an Andy Warhol.

Each new acquisition was carried out with enthusiasm, but when financial markets tanked, so did the market value of all their works. What our wealth collectors had was a collection, but not a well-thought out portfolio whose average asset value could sustain an exogenous shock.

But such a portfolio can be had by anyone willing to moderate their emotions, be they greed-based or fear-based, and own assets that rise in good times along with others that provide succor when the world is falling apart. Such a portfolio may be less interesting to observe than the Louvre, but it’s probably less costly to build and more constructive to your wealth-building mission.

