AMD: The Perils Of Pricing In Potential

Enthusiasm And Expectation

The exceptional price performance of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock in the last year has to a significant degree been based on the enthusiasm and future expectations of investors for the company's market positioning, rather than its current financial and market performance.

Enthusiasm and expectation are legitimate and time-honored bases for investing in an enterprise, yet they carry with them the probability that the journey from under-achievement to over-achievement will come replete with setbacks. AMD is at such a point, and a factual analysis argues for taking a short position.

The decisions of portfolio managers to rotate into and out of a stock are made largely on the basis of hard numbers: price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, free cash flow, debt-to-equity ratio, market share, gross and net margins, etc.

Hard Numbers Determine Asset Rotation

While there is scope for some investment managers to factor in qualitative intangibles such as the caliber of upper management, projected market evolution and market penetration factors, ultimately hard numbers are likely to determine asset rotation.

Promise and potential are impossible to quantify accurately, while nonetheless having a place in some models for the selection of assets for investment. The evaluation of potential is inevitably highly subjective. When it comes to a bump in the road, normally unquantifiable elements are the first rationales to be dispensed with. For AMD, there has been a bump in the road.

The majority of portfolio managers are judged on their quarterly and annual returns as their selected assets are marked to market. This does not encourage the taking of longer-term positions, but rather creates a ceaseless search for assets, which are experiencing a dynamic growth phase.

No New High Since February

While AMD enjoyed such a phase from March 2016, the stock has not made a new high since February 2017. The launch of the much-vaunted Ryzen product line saw AMD fall $4.60 (31.5%) over the following two months, as the market evidently found reality less attractive than the product's pre-launch promise. Since that time, AMD has whipsawed back and forth within a volatile range.

In a competitive scenario of David against two Goliaths, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), which have vastly greater market capitalization, while investor enthusiasm may produce run-ups, over time the market does not play sentimental favorites, rather imposing the ethos of the Devil take the hindmost, as it shakes out stocks based on hard data.

In this vein, as analysts look for $0.07 EPS in 2017, rising to almost $0.42 in 2019, that places AMD at a rich 50 times' estimates for 2018 earnings. Also, AMD exhibits a declining gross profit margin of 23.96%, compared to that of Nvidia at 59.16%, while for Intel the figure is 61.52%. Low margins have proved an intractable problem for AMD, but a problem, which must be overcome to ensure future viability. Increased market share will do little to aid AMD's balance sheet if it is achieved in the context of a price war that underscores the competitive disadvantage of its low margins.

Substantially Lower Margins

The median analyst recommendation for AMD is Hold, whereas Intel and Nvidia rate a Buy. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) and Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:MIC) have gone to the extent of lowering their ratings on AMD due to concerns about the company's inability to fare well in a price war, with an eye to their substantially lower margins. Citigroup has a price target of just $4.00 on AMD.

The introduction of AMD's Epyc server processor, overladen as it was with industry statements of support, nonetheless prompted Goldman to restate its Sell rating. There is the view on the Street that AMD's new products, including Vega, Naples and Ryzen, will require time to demonstrate demand levels, and as such represent uncertainty when analyzing the stock.

Moreover, recent radical movements in the price of AMD stock while they have achieved no new high, with the uncertainty which is implicit in that, demonstrate that the market does not see any one new product or application, be it Threadripper or crypto currencies, as sufficiently defining as to take the stock significantly higher. For the market, this is the legacy of Ryzen.

Rapidly Escalating State Of Flux

The data center and AI markets are in a rapidly escalating state of flux, and many analysts take the position that forward projection as to financial outcomes involves too many unknowns. In that situation, they are reverting to referencing hard numbers available from present and past financial and market performance, as well as the balance sheets of the protagonists.

AMD bulls may take comfort from the fact that the most recent 13F filings show that institutional ownership in AMD remains high at 57.04%, with institutional owners still adding to their positions on balance. However, that point may be countered by stating that BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK), FMR LLC, and Renaissance Technologies LLC, three of the more nimble institutional holders, have reduced their holdings in AMD by 14.81%, 50.74% and 30.42% respectively.

In a highly volatile market reflective of these fundamentals, where AMD dropped $5.61 (36%) over a recent period of just eight weeks, market conditions of such significant price movement indicate that at this time, seeking a short entry at reduced risk is more appropriate than the academic quest to determine fair value.

Conclusion

Promise and potential has done much to carry AMD to the point of having enjoyed a pronounced rise in price over the past year. Now after the launch of Ryzen saw a 31.5% fall in stock price over succeeding weeks, the market has deleveraged on AMD's potential.

In conjunction with company fundamentals, this has impacted valuation and no one new product or application is viewed as the means by which share price will be significantly buoyed going forward.

Accordingly, a short opportunity, not yet priced in, is foreseen when an appropriate entry to reduce risk has been identified.

