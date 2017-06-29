Gannett: A Strong Media Play For The Next 18 Months

I attempt look at stocks how bond investors look at bonds. The primary purpose is to diagnose the balance sheet and analyze the position from the perspective of avoiding default or a +20% decline in the issue price.

By the time I am looking to take a position, the stock price is low and optionality should suggest a large upward move if further deterioration can be avoided. This puts my focus 100% on assessing whether the stock has further to go down.

I have one additional comment: I do not do a lot of explanation about the company or its strategy. I recommend reading the 10-Ks and other info to get that info.

Quoting Warren Buffett:

Rule 1: Never Lose Money

Rule 2: Never forget Rule 1

My Buy Thesis rests on a belief that further material price decline can be avoided. If further downside can be avoided, most factors suggest significant upside for the shares. I am buying Gannett Inc. (GCI) on the belief that the following scenarios will be avoided. I list them below and examine each one.

Bankruptcy:

Scenario: management borrows money at levels it cannot cover interest payments. The borrowing could be to pay dividends, buy back stock and/or to make acquisitions.

Impact: Stock is worthless, ~100% decline

What it looks like:

Free cash has averaged $190 million per year since 2013. It fell to $106 million in 2016.

Source: Company reports, HRM Value Investing estimates.

According to the latest 10-K, the credit facility has a floating interest rate of LIBOR plus 2-2.5%. LIBOR is currently about 1%, meaning the company will have approximate interest expense of $15 million on current debt levels. If LIBOR triples in the next 24 months to 3%, Gannett interest expense will move to $22 million.

An 8% rate on debt suggests $2.4 billion in borrowing capacity before the company is unable to cover its interest expense. This is 2.5x the current market cap, according to my estimates. This suggests the company is a candidate for a leveraged buyout.

Another key potential issue: acquisitions and dilutive transactions, either stock repurchase or acquisitions. Both scenarios could increase debt while lowering cash flow.

Likelihood: Modest. As of now, is the company has a low chance of going bankrupt. Large borrowing capacity relative to historic cash flows and a consistent revenue stream suggest Gannett is a healthy business.

However, pressure from sell-side and buy-side analysts and portfolio managers and management’s desire to show growth could lead to boneheaded uses of shareholder capital. The jury is out on this one, in my opinion. The company has high fixed costs and low margins so an acquisitive strategy means the company is at risk of bankruptcy if things go wrong. At this time, there are no signs of this type of move, and we investors can examine a major acquisition or buyback program and assess what management is doing.

To continue the point, in 2016, free cash flow fell to $100 million, a drop of almost 50%. A similar fall means the company will need to use debt to fund its business. A bad acquisition (or several) could have such an impact and with a strategy based in acquisition, shareholders require management to either make good acquisitions or make small bad acquisitions.

Gannett Co. Inc. vs Russell 2000 since 2012

Source: Bloomberg.

The other risk in the bankruptcy discussion is around the macro environment, companies like Gannett with thin margins and high fixed costs are heavily exposed to disruptions in the broader economy (See Whole Foods in 2008, among others). If debt and credit markets deteriorate, rates rise quickly and unexpectedly or if some other unforeseen event increases debt costs, lowers free cash flow and/or restricts access to credit, Gannett could find itself looking at bankruptcy.

From where we sit right now, this appears to be a remote risk.

Bad Acquisition:

Scenario: company over-pays for Tronc, NY Times or some other publishing or online asset. Relatedly, the company acquires a European, Asian or Latin American business that negatively impacts the strategy.

Pathway: management is under clear pressure to grow the business. Review the latest quarterly conference call to see management’s focus on growth. I think running a great publishing business while building out a modest but cost effective online presence is a solid strategy. Nevertheless, analysts and buy-siders want growth. GAAC. Grows at all Costs.

What it looks like:

Tronc’s enterprise value is about $750 million and it trades at a 45x PE. It has a 10% free cash flow yield, suggesting on a cash basis, a deal would be modestly dilutive to cash flow and decidedly dilutive to EPS.

New York Times is valued at $2.8 billion, EV of about $3 billion with a FCF yield of 2% - dilutive.

Other diversified media organizations generally have a much higher multiple than Gannett.

Smaller market newspapers are available and seem to be where management is thinking. These are likely easier to get accretive multiples.

Likelihood: Medium. Management has shown discipline so far but shareholders want growth. My major concern is overpaying for an internet-based asset like Business Insider or something related. The traditional publishers at least generate solid cash flows and, therefore, pose less of a dilution risk than an internet property.

This is a moderate risk to the stock.

Multiple Contraction:

Scenario: GCI’s multiple contracts significantly from current levels. This is from either a company-specific capitulation on the buy-side where investors sour on the company and sell despite relatively stable earnings forecasts or a market-wide P/E contraction.

Numbers drop: The E in P/E can always go lower. Gannett is not widely covered on the sell-side with only three analysts submitting numbers, according to Yahoo Finance. Nevertheless, the company trades at 8x street FY18 estimates of $1.07. I forecast $0.81, which supports an 11x multiple. At current prices, a market multiple of about 18xwould imply earnings fall to ~$0.45, about 50% below our low numbers on the Street. One risk here is that number is achievable with a relatively small drop in sales of ~5% given high fixed costs- definitely not unprecedented.

25% multiple contraction – a significant further capitulation implies stock price of $6, according to my estimates. The stock currently yields 7%, 500 bps above the S&P500 yield of 2%. Gannett’s growth outlook is muted; however, it is a business capable of generating significant cash flow. It should yield above the S&P. The key question is how low can earnings go on the downside and what upside could there be.

Downside is to about $6 on a Gannett-specific issue. The downside is probably $4 with help from bad markets, according to my estimates.

One issue with Gannett is it has been spun out for only a few years so historical analysis is difficult. The second largest risk is a market contraction. Other publishers have all been under historical pressure, so claiming that the last market crash hurt New York Times (it did) doesn’t tell us the full story. Beta is around 1.0 which suggests GCI would market perform if we head for a downturn. However, I take a very skeptical approach to historical betas given their inherent non-predictive nature.

The question is will GCI recover from ~$8-9 first, meaning we see $12 and drop to $10 or do we drop to $6? This is unknown. We are paid 7% while we wait.

Earnings Contraction:

Earnings fall more than expected. My number is $0.81 for 2018, and the Street is at $1.10. It’s easy to get GCI to $0.00 or negative earnings on a fall in sales and de-leveraging on the expense side. Sales only need to drop about 5% for significant de-levering to take place, according my model.

How likely is that? It has certainly happened as recently as 2015 and the company is in a secular decline. The question is how willing management will be to cut costs and lay people off to preserve cash flow and how much would that cost. Gannett is definitely a messy pick. There is a relatively thin margin of safety on the earnings stream.

Positives

Free cash returns to mean. The cash flow in 2016 was well below the historical norm. Companies have a way of bouncing back to the norm when they are below their averages. Investors think the new trend will last.

People are currently buying more newspapers, engaging with news and participating in ways they have not for several years. This should help.

There is a private equity put in this stock. Tronc has been discussed as a private equity target (and target of Gannett) and the combination of management attempting to get growth while sitting on a nice and predictable cash flow stream makes for nice takeout play.

NWSA, NYT, TRNC and others could also potentially acquire GCI.

The key reason to buy the stock is a belief that Mr. Market is selling the shares at a 67% discount. It is likely that Gannett will recover its cash flow from the $100 million in 2016.

I bought at $7.95 and am looking for $14 in about 18 months with an 8% yield on my purchase price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.