How I Analyze Gold And Silver Mining Stocks

Below is a synopsis that will help you analyze and select gold and silver mining stocks. These are the main factors that I use:

1) Place

The project location is very important. Ideally you want it to be in an existing mining district or near where another mine exists. A high-risk location adds significant risk to a project.

A lot can go wrong just from the location. There can be infrastructure (water, power, roads) challenges, environmental issues, social tensions, political resistance, permitting delays, weather extremes, high taxes and royalties, and other issues.

When you look at the location, the main thing you are analyzing is the risk of what can potentially impact the project's economics. Even in the most ideal locations, there is always the potential for problems.

The biggest threat to mining today is environmental. It is an industry that has a lot of opponents, especially to open pit mining. It has been outlawed in El Salvador, and threatened by politicians in the Philippines.

Some countries have become extremely high risk due to political or environmental issues. These include South Africa, Central Africa, Philippines, Venezuela, Bolivia, and the Russian satellite countries. Other high-risk countries include West and East Africa, Indonesia, Spain, Ecuador, and Colombia. Even the USA and Canada can be difficult places to build mines for a variety of reasons. The only country that I would consider low risk is Australia, and some mining districts in Canada. Everywhere else you have to do due diligence.

2) Projects

A project is what makes money, so you have to analyze it from a financial perspective. The economics (expected rate of return) are important, but the potential cash flow can be even more important. I prefer projects with an after-tax IRR (expected rate of return) of at least 25% at $1,300 gold. However, I will go down to as low at 15% at $1,300 gold if the stock valuation is extremely cheap and the potential future cash flow is large.

Nearly all mining analysts put more emphasis on the IRR and less emphasis on potential future cash flow. Most analysts will not invest in a project with a low IRR (an after-tax IRR below 20% at $1,300 gold). I agree that the risk increases with low IRR projects. However, don't ignore the potential for higher gold/silver prices. These low IRR projects might be uneconomic today, but they will likely get built at higher gold/silver prices.

Yes, the IRR is important, but it is not show stopper. In many respects, the IRR is simply a risk factor. A low IRR adds significant risk, but it should not stop you from looking at the rest of the project. You should add up all of the risk factors before making a decision. If the end result is a very high-risk stock, then you should either pass on it or invest a small amount (less than 1% of your cost basis).

I always take a close look at the future potential cash flow even if the project is not currently economic. What I am looking for is potential annual future cash flow that is significantly larger than the current FD (fully-diluted) market cap. Ideally, I like to see it at least 5x the current FD market cap. If it is not at least 4x the current FD market cap, then I don't get excited.

My objective is to chase future cash flow, because I believe we are going to get higher gold and silver prices. Thus, I am looking for projects that can provide future cash flow that is significantly higher than the current FD market cap.

Once you find a potential highly undervalued stock, then you need to look at many other risk factors regarding the project. Here are some of those risk factors:

Gold Grade: Anything below 1 gpt for open pit, or 3 gpt for underground, adds economic risk.

Silver Grade: Anything below 90 gpt for open pit, or 150 gpt for underground, adds economic risk.

Low grades often require base metal offsets to be economic. Thus, you become dependent on those offsets for future profitability. Low grades also give you less margin for error to be profitable, and can have more impact if a company misses their guidance targets. For example, when a company is mining low grades, they cannot afford to miss. It can be the difference between making a profit or not. The stock can more easily get punished by investors, and lose favor.

Recovery Rate: All projects have a recovery rate expectation. Ideally, you want at least a 90% recovery rate. Anything below 80% adds economic risk. The higher the rate, the more leeway a company has if they miss the recovery rate guidance.

Narrow Veins: It is difficult to mine underground narrow veins less than 3 meters (about 10 feet) in width. This adds risk because narrow veins can lead to lower-than-expected grades and lower recovery rates. A good example is Rubicon Minerals (OTC:RBYCF).

Gold Cash Costs: You want cash costs below $800 per oz. This will put your break-even point (free cash flow) around $1,200 per oz. Anything above $800 adds risk.

Silver Cash Costs: You want cash costs below $10 per oz. This will put your break-even point around $16 per oz. Anything above $10 adds risk.

Most mines have some type of offsets (either base metals or precious metals) that lower their cash costs. Be careful when a company uses base metals to project their future cash costs. Assuming that base metals will always be in demand is adding risk.

Capex: I do not like large capex projects (more than $250 million), because they are very difficult to finance and usually get taken out by a larger company. I like the capex to be under $250 million, because these projects usually get funded. I do make exceptions, but any project capex over $750 million is a merger waiting to happen.

Resource Size: I do not like small projects, because they have limited cash flow for growth, and I am looking for growth companies. Ideally, I like flagship sized projects, which are at least 2 million oz of gold or 40 million oz of silver. They can be a bit smaller if they have significant exploration potential. There are always a few exceptions when you find significant value. These are usually high-grade/high-economic projects, or perhaps an exploration project that is too tempting to turn down.

Timeline Risk (time frame until production): The longer you have to wait for a project to get built, the longer you have to wait for the big payoff. Ideally, you want an advanced project that has a path to production in less than three years. Anything over five years adds risk.

3) People

If you find a good project in a good location, then all you need is a good team to execute. Unfortunately, the gold/silver mining business is very difficult, and good teams are hard to find. Most of them are short-term focused and do not have vision of higher gold/silver prices or intentions of building a large company.

Most development projects are guided by teams that lack experience. Unless there is significant insider ownership and a goal of building the mine, most of the good projects will get taken out by larger companies. I prefer projects where insiders own at least 30% and management is giving clear guidance of their intent to build the project.

A good team will have a well designed website that has up-to-date information, including a comprehensive company presentation. The good teams will keep their shareholders informed and will provide adequate guidance. The weaker teams tend to have out-of-date company presentations and provide poor guidance. The good teams tend to be excited about their projects and are excited to tell you what they are going to do next.

The really good teams tend to be shareholder focused and growth oriented. These are the ones you want to own. Also, you want management and the board of directors to have skin in the game, and own stock in the company. I like it when management and the board own at least 10% of the company.

The best management teams do the following:

They pay attention to the balance sheet and do not allow debt to become a problem.

They pay attention to the share structure and do not dilute substantially.

They execute on delivering cost and production guidance.

They find a way to grow production.

They keep their websites and company presentations up to date with clear information and guidance.

4) Other Risk Factors

Share Structure: Ideally you want to own companies with tight share structures, because a tight share structure can create an explosive share price. I tend to avoid structures with FD shares above 500 million. I prefer FD shares under 100 million. Check and see if the company has been constantly issuing shares. Check the news releases on their website for past few years.

Market Cap Size: The sweet spot is $50 million to $150 million. A bit below or above is okay, but the more you diverge from the sweet spot, the risk/reward drops for substantial returns.

Stock Chart: It's always a good idea to look at a company's stock chart to see if it is currently a good entry price. You generally do not want to buy a stock that is trading at a high, or has recently made a big move higher. As the saying goes, you want to buy the dip.

Balance Sheet: Ideally you want a company with no debt and positive cash flow that is strengthening their balance sheet. If they do not have positive cash flow, then you want no debt and a lot of cash. Any company with low cash is in a high-risk situation, especially if they have any debt. This is a business that requires a lot of cash, which can lead to high share dilution or bankruptcy.

Share Price: You want a company with a share price over $1 so that they can raise capital if they need it and not create a lot of dilution. If a company's share price is below $1, then there is always the potential for significant dilution. The worst risk situation is a very low share price below 25 cents, very low cash, and debt. These companies nearly always dilute significantly, and sometimes they do reverse share splits, which are often impossible to recover from as a shareholder.

I've owned many low-priced stocks that have done reverse splits (learning my lessons!). For most of them, those stocks did not recover, and I lost money. So beware of low-priced stocks. Know the risk you are assuming.

