Blue Apron Cuts IPO Range

Blue Apron (APRN) knocked their IPO expectations from a $15-17 per share range to a $10-11 range. This is a drastic change in valuation and will alter a significant event in Blue Apron's history. The new price range will mean that Blue Apron's IPO will be a down round of funding, giving an approximate valuation of up to $2.08 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in their last round of funding two years ago. This is always a nightmare situation for an IPO. Here are three questions investors should raise over Blue Apron lowering their IPO price range:



How bad is it?

Most people are chalking this up to fears about the Amazon (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM), but there are always more things at play. While the Whole Foods acquisition may have been the final straw for investors to start making investors queasy over a Blue Apron investment, there was still more brewing in the pot. Blue Apron has a limited operating history which leaves very little for investors to analyze. Is the growth sustainable? At what point will they turn cash flow positive, if at any?

While there are a lot of unknown factors at play, the most popular one right now is the Whole Foods acquisition. Whole Foods already offers healthy food options and now with Amazon behind the wheel we can suspect a change in business model which could include lower prices, fast delivery, and cheap delivery costs. This could be disastrous for Blue Apron and gives investors legitimate reason for concern.

Source: Blue Apron's S-1



So why are they going public?

We have already concluded that now is not a good time for Blue Apron to go public. Between the Whole Foods acquisition and the IPO being a down round, there is little reason for Blue Apron to not postpone their IPO. And when companies go public in what is a down round, it typically makes me look at them as desperate. Essentially, everything Blue Apron did over the last two years has led them to losing value in their equity. So then why would anyone invest now?

The only logical reason Blue Apron would go public is because they need to. They know how to burn through cash, so it shouldn't be a surprise that they are always looking at their next source of capital. And while they currently have $61 million in cash, they only have a current ratio of 0.84, which indicates a need to strengthen their liquidity. They might have some room to take on more debt, however long-term debt is sitting at almost $100 million. Although an IPO right now would mean a down round, it may be their best source of capital.

Should I invest?



If you weren't going to invest in Blue Apron before, then you shouldn't consider investing now. In order for Blue Apron to consistently grow they would need strong customer retention and effective customer acquisition, both of which are uncertain in the future. You would have to really believe in this company and their business model in order to buy them during a down round. The only play I see investors looking at is getting in at a bargain and then hoping for an acquisition by a larger company.



Conclusion

Blue Apron's IPO pricing should be a wake-up call for the company. Thus far they have not lived up to investor expectations, so there is a lot of pressure on them to sustain growth and turn positive cash flow now. However, with competition heating up and an uncertainty about their ability to cost effectively grow in the future, I wouldn't feel comfortable investing in Blue Apron right now.