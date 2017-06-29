Top Gold Stock Update: Takeover Alert

I also like this deal as an Endeavour shareholder as it adds future low-cost production growth to the company's already strong pipeline.

This is fantastic news for shareholders as Avnel is getting bought out at a huge 48% premium.

Top Gold Stock Takeover Alert

Avnel Gold (OTC:AVNZF) is getting acquired by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and I'm not that surprised by the deal - I'm just surprised it took this long.

Back in December when I listed my top overall gold stocks for 2017, I went out on a limb and put Avnel at the #2 spot on the list. I specifically said, "I think 2017 is the year this company gets bought out by a larger gold miner" and I felt the company was just too cheap, with an enterprise value of just $60.6 million at the time versus a near $200 million value for its Kalana Main project. I listed Endeavour as one of two potential suitors, given its heavy focus in West Africa and its growth-focused strategy, among other factors.

Then in May of this year, I reported strong insider buying at Avnel as a positive sign for the stock. As I've stated in the past numerous times, I think insider buying is a positive sign, as it means insiders of a company are bullish on the stock, think it is undervalued and believe it will rise. I added to my Avnel position after publishing that piece, pushing it to the third largest position of my gold portfolio. The stock traded at a price to net asset value of just .44 at the time, among the lowest valuations in the sector.

Avnel was not performing that well before this takeover, but now investors patience has been rewarded with this takeover announcement.

Endeavour says it will pay $122 million (C$159 million) for Avnel, representing a 48% premium to the previous closing price. Avnel shareholders will receive 0.0187 of an Endeavour share for each Avnel share held; Endeavour will have 103.6 million shares outstanding following closing of the deal, with former Avnel shareholders owning 6.8% of the new company.

This project fits Endeavour's portfolio criteria quite well. The company says it only looks for projects that produce more than 150,000 ounces of gold annually at AISC below $850 and a mine life of at least 10 years, with exploration upside. Kalana Main fits that profile: Avnel's optimized feasibility study says the mine will be in operation for 18 years, recovering 1.82 million ounces of gold at average all-in sustaining costs of $561 per ounce over the first five years and $730 per ounce over the life of mine. Initial capital costs are quite reasonable at $171 million.

Who Gets the Better Deal?

As a shareholder of both Endeavour and Avnel, I can tell you that I like this deal for both companies and I think it's very fair.

Avnel never really planned on bringing this asset to production on its own given the upfront capital requirements and its small market cap. Now shareholders get a significant premium from their current investment, and still get exposure to Kalana Main through ownership in Endeavour Mining shares. Avnel shareholders also get exposure to an outstanding company with significant growth potential and a management team with experience building mines. Along with its Hounde project, Endeavour Mining now has the potential to produce well over 1 million ounces of gold per year in just a few years, with total AISC below $800 per ounce.

Endeavour shareholders also get a pretty good deal too. Avnel's mine is going to produce more than 150,000 ounces per year with AISC below $600 per ounce in the first five years, potentially making it one of its profitable mines. The company says the transaction is value accretive on a net asset value basis to Endeavour shareholders.

What to Do Now

I still haven't decided on whether or not to sell my Avnel shares here following the announcement. If I hold onto shares, they will be converted into Endeavour Mining shares, which I already own a massive position in (it's my largest real-life gold portfolio holding).

Either way, the announcement has had a real positive effect on the performance of the gold portfolio. The portfolio is now up 24.84% year-to-date, compared to a gain of just 4.32% in the Philadelphia gold and silver index (PHLX) and a 8.4% gain in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX). The green line represents my portfolio and the blue line represents the PHLX.

