Realizing Returns Through REITs, Canadian Edition

While REITs investors are typically looking for yield, investors should take into account total returns, and not just the cash distributions.

At present, there are only three North American, passive index Real Estate ETFs available in Canada.

Thesis

While it is the youngest of the available passive Real Estate ETFs available in Canada, Vanguard's VRE.TO REIT ETF has the greatest total return when compared to its direct peers.

Background

A properly constructed portfolio utilizes diversification to mitigate the risk of any one asset class overwhelming the portfolio. To that end, real estate vis-à-vis a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a common instrument to add to a portfolio to provide that diversification. When electing to add real estate to an investment portfolio, an investor is typically presented with three options:

Purchase real estate outright, e.g. a building, rental income property, etc. Purchase shares in individual REITs. Purchase shares in a REIT ETF, which provides enhanced exposure.

When purchasing real estate outright, the investor must manage and/or pay for the management of the real estate. The investor is also bound to investable vehicles that they readily have access to; typically, this means purchasing real estate in their geographic location. The benefit to this option is that all profits are retained by the investor. One key drawback to this approach is that the investor must have enough capital to invest in the actual real estate vehicle (i.e. she/he must have sufficient funds to actually purchase the real estate), which could run from the thousands to millions of dollars, depending on the desired vehicle. Given the capital requirements and requisite knowledge to manage real estate, this option may be perceived as the riskiest.

An enhanced option would be to purchase shares in a REIT. REITs, being professionally managed portfolios of real estate investments, provide enhanced diversification and bring expert management to the mix. A REIT will typically focus on a broad geographic area (e.g. a city, province/state, country, etc.), will focus on one or more domains (e.g. a focus on apartment buildings, infrastructure, shopping malls, nursing homes, etc.), and will have a team of professionals to manage the properties. Moreover, because an investor can easily purchase individual shares in a REIT, this option is more palatable: an investor can purchase as many shares as they can afford, which could run in the tens to thousands to millions of dollars. One key limitation to this option is that the investor is bound by whatever geographic area and/or domain that the REIT invests in. As an example, if an investor wants exposure to both shopping malls and apartments, they may have to split their funds between two REITs: one for each domain.

The final option would be to purchase a REIT ETF. A REIT ETF provides the benefits of the second option, with the enhanced diversification of holding multiple REITs. This is an appealing option for an investor: instead of purchasing REITs in a single firm (or shares in a number of different REITs), purchasing an ETF gives instant access to a broad number of REITs: the REIT ETF will hold a number of REIT securities from different companies. By purchasing a single share in a REIT ETF, the investor has instant geographic and domain diversification.

Canadian REITs have been discussed in detail by others previously (see the appendix), but recently RBC introduced a new REIT ETF, the RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF. With the introduction of this new REIT, I wanted to review the contemporary Canadian REIT ETF landscape to see what options are available for investors.

Process

For this review, we started off with a screen of all real estate ETFs using the screener at BMO InvestorLine. This yielded 10 REITs of various types:

Active vs. Passive

Global vs. North America

Advisor Class vs. non-Advisor Class

Within the world of ETFs, there are typically two broad categories: passive management and active management; see the appendix for links to background information. For the purposes of this analysis, the focus was on passive management. The reason for this is twofold; (i) as evidenced in the table above, the MER and/or Management Fees are proportionately higher for active funds; (ii) it is our belief that if one were to go the active route, they would be better off selecting their own basket of REITs vs. paying someone else to select the REITs for them.

Moreover, of the available ETFs, two of them are "advisor class". These ETFs typically are sold through investment advisors and carry other (possibly hidden) fees, as the advisors are selling these products as part of a suite of services for retail investors.

With that in mind, if we screen out active ETFs and advisor class ETFs, we are left with four ETFs. Because three of the remaining four are focused on North American markets; including iShares' CGR would not provide a meaningful comparison since it is not restricted to the Toronto Stock Exchange. For that reason, it was excluded from the analysis.

When we screen out active, advisor class, and global funds, we are left with iShares' XRE.TO, BMO's ZRE.TO, and Vanguard's VRE.TO.

The Final Three

XRE.TO background

iShares' XRE.TO uses the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index, which itself is a sub-index of the S&P/TSX Income Trust Index, which itself is a subset of the broader S&P/TSX Composite index, with the following restrictions:

Each constituent is capped at 25% of the total value of the ETF

Each constituent is an income trust (vis-à-vis the S&P/TSX Income Trust index)

Each constituent is a REIT, as defined as a holding with a GICS code of 601010

The criteria for selecting constituents of the S&P/TSX Composite index is listed in the appendix.

VRE.TO background

VRE.TO uses the FTSE Canada All cap Real Estate Capped 25% index ("FTSE RE Index"). The FTSE index functions similar to the S&P index in that the FTSE RE index is a subset of the FTSE Canada All Cap index, which in turn is a subset of the FTSE global Equity Index:

The FTSE Canada All Cap Real Estate Capped 25% Index is part of a range of indexes designed to help Canadian investors benchmark their investments. It is a market-capitalization weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large, mid and small cap stocks within the Real Estate industry as classified by the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The index is derived from the FTSE Canada All Cap Index, which is part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which covers 98% of the world's investable market capitalization.

(Source: FTSE; see appendix for link)

However, one key difference VRE.TO has against XRE.TO and ZRE.TO is that it is not limited to investment trusts; discussed below.

ZRE.TO background

From the BMO website,

The BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has been designed to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index, net of expenses. The Fund invests in Canadian real estate investment trusts. The Fund invests in and holds the Constituent Securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

The Solactive index is an equal weighted REIT index with a focus on the major REITs available on the Toronto Stock Exchange and includes REITs that match the following criteria:

Traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, listed in the form of common stock, mutual fund or unit. The Index Component is classified under the Industry Sector as a "Real Estate Investment Trust". For new Index Components, there must be a minimum Market Capitalization of at least CAD 800 million, for current Index Components the minimum Market Capitalization must be at least CAD 500 million. For new Index Components, there must be a minimum Average Daily Value Traded of CAD 1 million over the preceding three months, for current Index Components, the minimum Average Daily Value Traded over the preceding three months must be at least CAD 750,000.

(Source: Solactive; see appendix for link)

Comparisons

To make a fair comparison, unrealized and realized returns are from November 8, 2012, to June 21, 2017. November 8, 2012, was selected because this is the inception date of VRE.TO, which allows us to make a meaningful comparison over the "life" investment.

Discussion on difference in index methodologies

Reviewing the different index methodologies, the high level selection criteria is similar for all three ETFs, in that they focus on REITs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. However, depending on your perspective, the Solactive index may be superior: because it is equal weighted, there is little chance of one holding materially changing the aggregate index. But because the FTSE and S&P indices have a 25% cap, if the largest holdings max at 25% and they experience a large price swing, the aggregate index may fall (or rise) in value. On balance, this means that larger holdings may benefit investor, since those larger holdings may result in a material increase in the overall value of the ETF.

Assets Under Management and Fees

As illustrated above, VRE.TO is the smallest of the three funds, which is appropriate because it is also the youngest: XRE.TO has an inception date dating back to 2002 (15 years), and ZRE.TO has an inception date of 2010 (seven years), whereas VRE.TO only came about in 2012. One might surmise that with a stronger history, fees would go down in the long term. However, as illustrated, both XRE.TO and ZRE.TO have MER/Mgt Fees of 0.61%, whereas VRE.TO is 0.38%. One important note: where both MER and management fee were listed, the above compares the greater of those two items; this was deemed appropriate since even if a fund has a low MER, if other expenses are added to that, the effective management fee represents the total cost to the investor.

Top Holdings

The top 10 holdings of each ETF are listed in the below chart. As expected, XRE.TO and VRE.TO, having similar index methodologies, have similar top 10 holdings. As an aside, while ZRE.TO is an equal-weighted index, there are slight variances; this can be explained by the timing of re-balancing vs. the current market values of the underlying REITs.

(Full ticker names may be found in the appendix)

While all three ETFs are listed on the (Canadian) Toronto Stock Exchange, their exposure is not limited to Canada. For example, REI-UN.TO, HR-UN.TO, AAR-UN.TO, and GRT-UN.TO, all have international holdings, even though they are Canadian-based REITs.

An important note is that VRE.TO has two holdings which are not income trusts: Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (CIGI.TO) and FirstService Corp. (NASDAQ:FSV) (FSV.TO). These are both real estate service providers and, as such, do not fall under the REIT umbrella. This would explain why they are not included in XRE.TO: XRE.TO requires a specific GICS classification, of which CIGI.TO and FSV.TO likely do not fall.

Comparison of Returns

When investing in REITs, one of the most compelling selling (buying?) points is the yield: XRE.TO, VRE.TO, and ZRE.TO have trailing 12-month yields of 4.93%, 3.91%, and 5.22% respectively. For an income-oriented investor, this an important point to consider. Reviewing the distributions since November 2012, the total realized return for the ETFs has been an impressive $4.41, $3.77, and $4.67, respectively, per share.

From a capital gains perspective, however, a very different picture is presented:

Whereas VRE.TO was the laggard for realized returns, it is the clear winner in capital gains, and an investor would have lost money on XRE.TO and come out flat on ZRE.TO (if one excludes commissions).

If we tie together the realized and capital (e.g. unrealized) gains, VRE.TO is the clear winner, as illustrated below.

The solid line represents capital appreciation, and the dotted line represents total return (i.e. capital appreciation and distributions). VRE.TO comes out at a hearty 37.09%, XRE.TO at 25.32%, and ZRE.TO at 23.03%. The key takeaway here is that yield should not be the only factor, since those chasing yield would have lost out over the long term.

Concluding Remarks/Recommendation

For an investor looking for broad exposure to the real estate sector, through instruments listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, XRE.TO, VRE.TO, and ZRE.TO offer great options. However, when selecting an ETF, one should look at total returns. In that regard, VRE.TO is the clear winner.

Appendix

General

Canadian REIT discussions

Index Methodologies

S&P/TSX Composite Selection Criteria

Market Capitalization: To be eligible for inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite, a security must meet the following two criteria:

Based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) over the last three trading days of the month-end prior to the Quarterly Review, the security must represent a minimum weight of 0.05% of the index, after including the Quoted Market Value (QMV) of that security in the total float capitalization of the index. In the event that any Index Security has a weight of more than 10% at any month-end, the minimum weights for the purpose of inclusion are based on the S&P/TSX Capped Composite. The security must have a minimum VWAP of C$ 1 over the past three months and over the last three trading days of the month-end prior to the Quarterly Review.

Liquidity: Liquidity is measured by float turnover (total number of shares traded at Canadian trading venues in the previous 12 months divided by float adjusted shares outstanding at the end of the period). Liquidity must be 0.50 for eligibility.

Domicile: For index purposes, a Canadian company should have the following characteristics:

Incorporated, formed, or established in Canada. Financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents are filed with the appropriate provincial securities regulator without reliance on a foreign issuer or other exemption. The primary stock exchange listing is on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company has a substantial presence in Canada based on the location of (i) its head office or principal executive offices or (ii) a substantial portion of its fixed assets and revenues.

Source: S&P

Top 10 Holding Names

Ticker Name AAR-UN.TO Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (OTC:PDTRF) AP-UN.TO Allied Properties REIT (OTC:APYRF) AX-UN.TO Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF) BEI-UN.TO Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) BOX-UN.TO Brookfield Cda Offc Prop (NYSE:BOXC) CAR-UN.TO Canadian Apartment Properties REIT CIGI.TO Colliers International Group Inc. CRR-UN.TO Crombie REIT CSH-UN.TO Chartwell Retirement Residences CUF-UN.TO Cominar REIT (OTC:CMLEF) DRG-UN.TO Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) D-UN.TO Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF) FSV.TO FirstService Corp. GRT-UN.TO Granite REIT Stapled UN (NYSE:GRP.U) HR-UN.TO H&R REIT REF-UN.TO Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust REI-UN.TO RIOCAN Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) SRU-UN.TO SMART Real Estate Investment Trust

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRUFF, RIOCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long VRE.TO, XRE.TO.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.