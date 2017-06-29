Nike Is Worth $30 A Share

A better estimation of fair value places the stock around $30, indicating investors should short, or at least stay away from, Nike.

From 2009 through 2015, Nike’s (NYSE: NKE) stock more than tripled the S&P 500’s 120% increase on its way to becoming one of Wall Street’s most highly-regarded darlings. In September 2013, Nike received the honor of becoming one of the thirty in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and by the start of 2016 commanded a market cap north of $100 billion.

NKE data by YCharts

Since the beginning of 2016; however, Nike’s stock has fallen back nearly 13% as the S&P 500 has continued higher by more than 20%. Long-revered for its double-digit rates of growth, Nike's growth has recently slowed to a more moderate pace, with the top-line only expanding 4.8% in the trailing twelve month period. While this drawdown in growth has caused shares to fall back slightly, the decline in Nike’s stock has been marginal in comparison to the collapse seen in competitor’s Under Armour’s (NYSE:UA) stock after that company underwent a much more drastic realignment of growth expectations.

Over the past 18 months the broad majority of estimate revisions from Wall Street analysts have been downgrades, yet today the consensus remains surprisingly enthusiastic on Nike. Of the 36 analysts, 22 give a buy/outperform rating, 13 give a hold rating, and 1 gives a sell/underperform rating with a consensus price target 15% higher than current levels.

I find such enthusiasm for Nike at current levels to be largely misplaced. As my analysis will show, I believe the growth expectations inherent in Nike at current prices to be far beyond the reasonable grasps of the company.

What It Takes to Justify Today’s Stock Price

Performing a simple reverse DCF valuation for Nike reveals the rather far-fetched expectations underlying today’s stock price. For a free cash flow base, I used a normalized $2.89 billion figure (TTM revenue of $33,920 million * 10-year average FCF margin of 8.5%), which was not far from the actual $2.92 TTM free cash flow. I used the shoe industry average 6.86% cost of capital as a discount rate and an-above the risk-free rate terminal growth rate of 3%. Given these inputs, and assuming Nike’s accelerated growth period to last 10 years, Nike would have to grow free cash flow by 14.72% for the next decade to justify today’s current price. The resulting projection of free cash flow is displayed below.

If Nike’s free cash flow margin were to remain consistent with the 10-year average of 8.5% (which would likely occur in such a growth-oriented scenario), Nike’s top line would have to grow at the same 14.72% pace over the next decade to produce the necessary free cash flows. As the below graph shows, Nike has not been able to sustain top line growth of 15% or better since the late 90’s, at a time when the company’s total sales were less than $10 billion.

I believe such an implied 14.72% free cash flow growth rate for the next decade to be completely unattainable for Nike. If the company was to focus on improving its free cash flow margin, this maneuver would come at the expense of top line growth, leaving Nike again far-short of expectations.

A More Realistic Evaluation of Nike’s Fair Value

While 14.72% growth for Nike’s free cash flow for the next decade seems on the outer-edges of the possible, I do believe a more realistic rate of 5% is probable. Again using a normalized free cash flow base of $2.89 billion, discount rate of 6.86%, and terminal growth rate of 3%, but this time projecting Nike’s free cash flow to grow at 5% for the next decade, we get a present value of $49.15 billion after accounting for the company’s cash and debt. Across the 1.65 billion shares outstanding, a fair value stock price of about $30 is yielded, more than 43% below current prices.

The Takeaway

While I personally do not short stocks, at the very least I will be sure to stay clear of Nike on the long-side. Wall Street’s lingering love for Nike and the stock’s mass-appeal both go a long way in helping to support an elevated stock price from retracing to a more realistic level. At current prices, expectations for mid-double digit growth in the company’s free cash flow are at best low-probability, leading me to believe Nike’s recent underperformance will continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.