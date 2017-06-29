Tipping Dominoes

I've included two visuals which help to illustrate how this works and also quantify the problem.

I've talked at length about this before, but as the low volatility environment clashes head on with central bank policy normalization, you should have a look at the numbers.

Here's an update on what quite a few people think is a dangerous feedback loop built into the market's microstructure.

This week has been busier than I expected.

In fact, no traders I've talked to predicted this was going to be such an eventful couple of days. In case you haven't been paying attention, the euro is on a tear (at one-year highs and then some) and developed market bond yields are rising sharply on the heels of coordinated hawkish commentary.

So that's fun. And it raises questions about "tantrums" and other scary-sounding event risks.

Well given that, I thought this was a good time to update you on what some of the smarter guys on the Street have called a potentially dangerous "feedback loop" that's embedded a disconcerting amount of risk into the system.

At issue is whether a spike in volatility (VXX) could cause inverse (XIV) and levered VIX ETPs to buy VIX futures into that spike. More specifically, the concern is that because of the low starting point, a nominally small VIX spike would be large in percentage terms, effectively forcing the hand of multiple volatility products. If the futures market can't absorb that, the situation would be further exacerbated.

What you have to understand about that dynamic is the domino effect it could set in motion. Systematic strats (think CTAs, risk parity, and volatility control funds) that lever up in low volatility environments would be forced to mechanically unwind on a large VIX spike.

So in a nutshell, you'd have VIX ETPs buying VIX futures into a volatility spike, and programmatic strats selling risk into a falling market.

I've talked about this before in a post called "Investigating The Market’s Nightmare Scenario."

The thing key thing to understand about everything said above is the bit about low volatility making an optically small spike seem huge. Here's how JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic explains it:

Given the low starting point of the VIX, these strategies are at risk of catastrophic losses. For some strategies, this would happen if the VIX increases from ~10 to only ~20 (not far from the historical average level for VIX). While historically such an increase never happened, we think that this time may be different and sudden increases of that magnitude are possible. One scenario would be of e.g. VIX increasing from ~10 to ~15, followed by a collapse in liquidity given the market’s knowledge that certain structures need to cover short positions.

See why that's important? What it means is that it wouldn't take much to tip the first domino here.

"VIX futures are several points below their historical average and markets would not require a tail event to experience a moderate 2 vol move in VIX futures," Deutsche Bank's Rocky Fishman wrote, in a good note out Wednesday night.

That's what I mean when I say "it wouldn't take much to tip the first domino" - we're not talking about a black swan here.

And we're also not talking about something that isn't quantifiable. For instance, imagine a 5-vol spike in the VIX futures curve. If that were to happen, VIX ETPs' vega to buy now sits at roughly $100 million:

(Deutsche Bank)

Look at the left scale on that chart from Fishman. That would be 40% of the 2-month average daily 1st/2nd/3rd VIX futures volume.

Needless to say, that would invariably exacerbate the spike that caused it. That's the "feedback loop."

And here's the second domino:

(Deutsche Bank)

Thanks to the low volatility environment, CTAs (those are the trend followers) are now the most exposed to both stocks and bonds in three years. Their S&P (SPY) exposure is in the 91st percentile versus the last half decade.

What does that mean? Again, it means they would have to sell into a falling market on a spike in volatility.

I don't know how interested the audience on this platform is vis-a-vis the specifics of this dynamic, so I've tried to keep it as straightforward and concise as possible. If you're interested in that Deutsche Bank note, you can read more of it in "A Nightmare On Wall Street - Updating The Feedback Doom Loop".

But for our purposes here, just note that with central banks moving in a coordinated fashion to up the ante on the hawkish rhetoric, you need to be acutely aware of the risks built into the market microstructure.

And what I've described above is the biggest such risk.

