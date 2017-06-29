For Aralez, Time To Turn It Around

As the offspring of Pozen and Tribute Pharmaceuticals, Aralez has performed very poorly over the past year (down 80% from its one-year high).

Aralez Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLZ) is the progeny of Pozen and Tribute Pharmaceuticals. With a market capitalization of ~$80m, the company represents a very small, high-risk, high-reward biotech investment. In order to understand the opportunity, we will discuss management's shareholder-friendly strategy, key drugs in the company's portfolio, and explore a discounted cash flow analysis. In doing so, we will observe a case of undervaluation within a speculative opportunity for revenue growth this year and beyond. While it may take time and patience, Aralez can be optimistically valued at $7.75/share.

As a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on cardiovascular and pain management drugs, the executive strategy focuses on expanding and maximizing the value of Yosprala, Toprol-XL, and Zontivity, three FDA-approved drugs in its portfolio (as well as other drugs), developing the business through acquisitions (of which Toprol and Zontivity were both) and achieving long-term sustained growth in order to generate shareholder value.

So far, the strategy has not worked out. Aralez has lost 85% of its value, it has not shown a profit since its formation in February 2016, it has a tangible book value of $0.29/share, and will show negative EBITDA for the rest of the year. It cannot be valued under any normal circumstances using P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios, the financial statements, or the cash flows.

So, what's left to analyze? First, a shareholder-friendly management. CEO Adrian Adams has made virtually the same comment on every quarterly report, favoring shareholders:

2016 Q2 release: "We remain confident in the existing and evolving Aralez business and are also actively evaluating business development opportunities with the goal of creating value for our shareholders." 2016 Q3 transcript: "We look forward to communicate on the progress of our business and we continue to believe that Aralez is well positioned to create shareholder value in the short, medium and long-term." 2016 Q4 transcript: "Having recently completed our first year at Aralez, we remain confident that we're on the right path to succeed and have a continued and clear focus on excellence in execution and increasing shareholder value all the time." 2017 Q1 release: "We also continue to opportunistically look at business development opportunities with a strong focus on value creating and transformative M&A with the goal of enhancing shareholder value."

It is always encouraging to hear a cordial shareholder theme streamlined throughout the quarterly reports. Furthermore, as evidence of the shareholder motif, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 500,000 shares at a price of $2.46/share on March 15th, 2017, a gesture that implies he believes company shares have been hit hard enough to the point of undervaluation. Two past articles, "Why Did Aralez's CEO Buy 500,000 Shares on March 15?" by Steven Goldman and "Rangeley's Best Idea For 2016" by Chris DeMuth, Jr. provide additional background on Aralez management (Please note: only Sifting the World Members will have access to the latter article).

Second, after a disappointing launch of Yosprala, management made a radical change in the drug's pricing. Yosprala is a combination of omeprazole and aspirin for patients who take low-dose aspirin as a secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease. Imagine taking Prilosec and Bayer in some sort of FDA-approved combination, and you've got a pretty close approximation of what Yosprala is used for. It solves the issue of gastro-intestinal toxicity created by taking aspirin, by using a proprietary immediate release of omeprazole and delayed release of aspirin.

According to Drugs.com, Yosprala is currently on the market for $164.60 per 30 tablets (81mg of aspirin and 40mg of omeprazole), or $5.48/unit. Viewing the drugs separately, a 40mg tablet of generic omeprazole costs $1.89/unit, and aspirin costs $0.01/unit. Clearly, without too much research, we can assume that there was a pricing problem related to Yosprala. When it was first introduced to the market, a vast amount of patients and doctors rejected the drug because of both cost and price stickiness. In the 2016 Q4 transcript, Mr. Adams, in response to a question on pushback against Yosprala, had this to say:

It's a pushback as we mentioned in our call. I think the actual qualitative feedback from both cardiologists and private care physicians is being very positive. I think, clearly, we see that reflected in the spontaneous and prompted recall on representative visits. So, look at the kind of reaction, the logic of Yosprala, I think we're getting very good feedback. I think what we're clearly seeing is we always anticipated that cardiologists would be slower to take on the product than primary care physicians, that's the nature of cardiologists [...] it's a question of getting to the habits of liking the products. And clearly, I think, getting that stickiness, which we referred to on several occasions, mutually to repeat prescribing.

Time has revealed that Mr. Adams wasn't entirely correct. The pricing of the drug was a major factor in doctor/patient rejections. Three months later, in the Q1 release, the company made the change and began offering Yosprala for $10 per month. That translates to ~$0.33 per tablet, a huge price cut that makes Yosprala a competitive once-daily pill in the secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Since the drastic change in pricing, we are beginning to see that Yosprala prescriptions are going to stick. For evidence, below are two slides from Aralez presentations. The first is from the 2017 Q1 conference call, and the second is from management's presentation at the Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference. The two slides were presented about one month apart from each other:

Notice that the graph appearing in the Jefferies slide shows a significant jump in Yosprala prescriptions to the tune of about 300-500. This is definitely a positive reaction to the price change.

How big is the market for Yosprala? Approximately 26.2m people are patients for secondary prevention of CVD. Of those, ~18.3m take aspirin, and ~6.3m take aspirin and a proton pump inhibitor (omeprazole, for example). Should Aralez obtain, say, a 25% market share, that amounts to 1.575m patients taking a once-daily tablet that costs $0.33, generating $189m in annual revenues. Additionally, the company has four patents on Yosprala that expire in 2023 (2), 2022, and 2033; therefore, there is sufficient time for the company to increase market share.

Toprol XL, acquired from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Zontivity, acquired from Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK), are also on the forefront of Aralez's strategy. In Q1 2017, the company reported net revenues of $15.6m from the acquisitions of Toprol XL and Zontivity. With the re-launch of Zontivity underway, one can expect more sales generation down the road. As a historical guide, page F-22 of the 2016 10-K provides pro forma net revenues of $145.7m for Aralez, assuming the Zontivity and Toprol-XL acquisitions occurred on January 1st, 2015:

While the company's actual reported revenues were merely $54m, the table above gives reason to be optimistic. Management has guided 2017 revenues to be between $80m and $100m. Together with the possible revenue generation from Yosprala, we can begin to build a framework for revenues that leads to a viable cash flow analysis.

Building the Financials

Aralez is a difficult company to value because there are no profits on any level whatsoever. Last year, the company reported a $103m loss and -$46.7m in adjusted EBITDA. Nevertheless, I will work to build a discounted cash flow model and tweak some revenues and expenses in order to explore different scenarios.

The model has eight different inputs, discussed in the table below. They are year, annual growth rate, revenues, operating margin, projected cash flow, tax rate, projected free cash flow, and weighted average cost of capital. For the time being, I will assume that 2017 revenues will be at the high end of guidance, at $100m. In addition, I will assume that Aralez achieves revenues to the tune of $334.7m by 2019 (this includes both the pro forma $145.7m and the $189m in Yosprala revenues).

Using management's guidance of $5m in 2017 adjusted EBITDA, I will assume an operating margin of 5%. Generally, this is an extremely conservative estimate for margin in the biotech sector; however, in the case of Aralez, there were significant cash expenditures. In 2016, The company recorded a $118.5m SG&A charge and burned through $222.8m in investing activities (of which $217.9m was for acquisitions like Zontivity and Toprol). While the SG&A charge will be relevant in 2017 and going forward (2017 Q1 had $30.8m in SG&A, on par with 2016 numbers), there will most likely be less or no acquisitions at all. But should Aralez executives see an opportunity, in October 2016, Deerfield Management agreed to provide an additional $250m in credit to the company, providing Aralez with some cash runway in 2017. That said, for the time being, I will accept management's guidance and assume a small 5% margin. Here are the inputs:

Note that the return on debt of 9.8% was obtained by assuming $6.7m in interest expense (reported in Q1) multiplied by four quarters ($26.8m/$274.5m in long-term debt). Here is the model:

where the diluted share count is 65.7m and the Terminal Value of $530.1m is given by

and is then discounted to present value. The Enterprise Value is given by the sum of all "discounted to present value" items, and the Fair Value of $200.4m was determined by subtracting net debt of $211m ($274m in long-term debt minus $73.7m in cash and cash equivalents). Dividing by the fully diluted share count yields a fair value of $3.05 per share.

Given that the model has inputs that can vary widely, there are a few alterations that we can make to gain perspective on what ARLZ shares might really be worth. The first adjustment would be the operating margin. Considering that Aralez's revenues from its products will be recurring, operating expenses will not rise as fast as the sales. We can also explore the effect of a smaller growth rate in year 1 of the model, because there is a chance the company's drug portfolio may not perform as well as expected. That said, below is a matrix of varying operating margins and 2018 revenue growth rates.

Conclusion

There are two takeaways from the model. First, there are many unknowns about Aralez's future, and some fairly big assumptions - such as revenue growth through Yosprala and the rest of the drug portfolio - must be made in order to obtain value. Second, given said revenue growth, Aralez is undervalued but may only experience share price appreciation once the company demonstrates sales greater than $150-200m, which could take a few years. Aralez is currently undergoing a turnaround, and any profitability will reflect in ARLZ, courtesy of a management with goals aligned to shareholder interests.

Point-Counterpoint

Yosprala counterpoint: Yosprala, may be able to generate sales for the company, but because it is a combination of two generic drugs, it is easy to replicate and will remain cheap. More than likely, Aralez will not command much pricing power, and in turn, there will not be much growth to capture. Point-counterpoint: Indeed, the Yosprala price cut was drastic, but the potential for market share is high. With a 6.5m patient market, the price cut allows Aralez to grab more market share and the stickiness in cardiovascular drugs that goes along with it. Yosprala sales reported by the company in the coming quarters will be some of the most important indicators of successful revenue generation. Furthermore, growth in Yosprala's other patented drugs will also add to the company's sales growth.

Discounted cash flow counterpoint: The DCF model has too many presumptions in it - revenues, margins, and tax rate, to name a few. Small changes in the inputs result in large changes in share price. Is this really a sound valuation? Point-counterpoint: While a DCF has a high amount of variability, the model also works to build in reasonable estimates. The operating margins are conservative, as well as the tax rates. Any movement on corporate tax reform in the United States would help the company, not to mention Ireland has a 12.5% tax rate, lower than both Canada and the U.S. The only extreme assumption is the growth in revenues, as is true for most speculative investments.

Cash burn counterpoint: In 2016, Aralez burned through $336m in selling expenses and acquisitions - that's virtually all of the anticipated revenues for 2018-2019, rendering the effect of revenue growth mute. How can this unprofitable company expect to survive when spending money on acquisitions is a key part of its strategy? Point-counterpoint: It is a risk, and all the more reason why this particular point in time represents an inflection point for the company. As a speculative investment, the stakes are high, and management execution is one of the most important pieces of the story. Should sales trend upward, the company will be in the clear, though it may take a while. Margins can easily improve with a steady stream of revenues as new prescriptions (that will be recurring) expand the company's market share.

