Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Growing Retailer Still Undervalued

When I first heard last year about a company called Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI), I immediately became intrigued. As both an ordinary shopper and investor, I love a great bargain. So does much of the country, especially in times of economic calamity. The growth of discount clothing retailers such as T.J. Maxx (TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) exploded during the Recession years as department stores collapsed. Amid shrinking wages and online competition, these chains have kept customers flowing by offering a mix of inexpensive private label and brand name merchandise. Occasional gems turn the shopping experience into a sort of “treasure hunt,” which causes people to return again and again looking for bargains.

It does not take a genius to figure out that discount and bargain stores are among the few opportunities remaining in brick-and-mortar retail. All one has to do is look around town and observe which companies are replacing shuttered big box stores. T.J. Maxx, Savers, and Ocean State Job Lot are a few of the names taking over empty storefronts in the heavily developed Greater Boston area where I live. From what I read initially, Ollie’s fit pretty nicely into that narrative, but unfortunately the company did not have any locations near me to check out. Plus the chain had only been a public company for less than a year, so I wanted to wait for the shenanigans that often accompany an IPO to die down.

Fast forward to last weekend, when I drove an hour to the nearest Ollie’s, a new location on the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. What I saw was very similar in concept to fellow deep discounter Big Lots (BIG), but also quite unique. With its quirky branding, rock-bottom prices, and shrewd management, Ollie’s stands out in a crowded field. Even though it has been around for thirty-five years, the company’s growth is only just getting started. Here I will explain what makes Ollie’s such a great investment for the long term and why the current market price is at least 20 percent below intrinsic value.

Field Trip

The new Ollie’s in Woonsocket, RI is located along a shopping strip that embodies the major changes to physical retail space taking place around the country. Just a few months ago the local Sears (SHLD) and Lowe’s (LOW) shut down, but a new generation of tenants quickly took their place. Newcomers in the area include discounters Burlington Coat Factory (BURL), Savers, Ocean State Job Lot, and Dollar Tree (DLTR), as well as a self-storage facility and a Planet Fitness (PLNT) gym. Ollie’s itself took over space formerly occupied by Staples (SPLS).

Apparently Ollie’s did not feel the need to spruce up the place, which is replete with cracked concrete floors and ugly metal shelving. But what the store lacks in style it makes up with its bargains and self-deprecating sense of humor. Cartoons depicting the Einstein-like “Ollie” mascot hang from the ceiling and fill almost every inch of wall space. A few of the major product categories include books, foodstuffs, cleaning and personal care supplies, rugs, and household goods. Some items in the consumables category, such as k-cups, are on par with other discounters.

Many of Ollie’s private label products, which constitute 30 percent of sales at the chain, are licensed under familiar names. I was surprised to find out that the Popular Mechanics tire shiner that I purchased from the automotive section is not in fact a brand name item, but it does closely resemble something that one might find in a fancier store. While Ollie’s never discloses the origin of its closeout merchandise, keen shoppers can spot evidence of its opportunistic buying strategy. Offerings from the vanquished retailer Sports Authority filled the sporting goods aisle.

As I walked through the appliances section, I noted that many of the products on display had minor cosmetic damage, which is likely how Ollie acquired them. But many of these brand name items, such as the Black and Decker (SWK) toaster shown below, were selling well below retail value.

Building #19 Connection

One thing that struck me about the Ollie’s brand was its close resemblance to Building #19, a now-shuttered chain of discount stores formerly based in New England. The humorous, self-effacing signage is astonishingly similar to the material that formerly adorned Building #19. Even the “Good Stuff Cheap” motto is identical to Building #19’s old tagline.

As it turns out, Ollie’s bought the Building #19 name as well as the trademark for “Good Stuff Cheap” during bankruptcy proceedings. This is more of a fun piece of trivia than a material fact, but the familiarity of the Building #19 brand could help Ollie’s if it ever decides to expand into Massachusetts.

Big Lots Comparison

Many readers are probably more familiar with Ollie’s larger competitor Big Lots, which sports a nationwide footprint of 1,500 stores. Although the two chains practice similar strategies, Big Lots’ execution has left a lot to be desired. As dollar stores and other off-price retailers soared post-Recession, Big Lots has actually trailed market indices.

Part of that underperformance is due to events that transpired during earlier boom times. The chain lost loyal customers when it strayed from its deep-discount model, and thus was unprepared to fully take advantage of shifts in consumer behavior. It also did not help that Big Lots made a huge push into selling furniture, including opening 170 free-standing furniture outlets, at the height of the housing boom. The focus on selling household goods instead of consumables hurt the chain when the housing market collapsed. The company also made poor decisions about where to locate stores. In the last ten years, Big Lots has only seen a net increase of 150 stores after closing hundreds of underperforming locations, including all of its Canadian operations after a botched expansion attempt.

At the end of the day, Big Lots is just not connecting with its core shoppers, whereas Ollie’s has been received with a lot of enthusiasm. When you see hundreds of people lining up at Ollie’s grand openings, you know that the company must be doing something right. Part of the difference probably comes down to branding. Big Lots has tried to distance itself from its closeout roots, but Ollie’s revels in its cheapskate image.

Performance

The proof of Ollie’s success lies in its performance. Since ramping up expansion, the chain went from 131 stores in 2012 to 234 at the end of 2016. Ollie’s is still concentrated mostly in the Mid-Atlantic area, although management sees potential for over 950 stores around the country. If Ollie’s continues opening new stores at its recent clip, then the company could conceivably reach that number within ten years.

During the last fiscal year, Ollie’s did nearly $900 million in sales and generated $60 million in net income. The 11.5 percent operating margin is on par with TJX and more than double that of Big Lots. This is where Ollie’s low cost approach makes all the difference. Selling, general, and administrative expenses eat up 33 percent of revenue at Big Lots, but just 28 percent at Ollie’s, which eschews expensive technology (the company does not sell anything online) and focuses on the basics.

Although unit count is expected to make up the bulk of revenue growth during this expansion phase, same store sales growth has averaged more than 3 percent over the last few years. Assuming a modest continuation of current annual trends (15 percent store base expansion and 2 percent comparable sales growth), I believe that we could be looking at $4.3 billion in sales and $250 million in earnings by the year 2026. Tacking on a multiple of 15 to that last year of earnings and discounting back to the present gives us a present value of $2.91 billion, which is 13 percent below current market value.

Cons

Not long ago I wrote an article warning that discounters such as TJX could be approaching peak growth. Eventually the flow of easy inventory that off-price chains have enjoyed lately will come to an end. Indeed, an article in The Wall Street Journal that came out shortly after my piece noted that key apparel labels were cutting back shipments to discounters in an effort to protect their brands.

Ollie’s, of course, is subject to these same concerns. But like I said in the TJX article, I wish I could have participated in the discounters' meteoric growth back when they were relatively small firms. Now that chains like TJX and Big Lots are national, I am skeptical that they can continue expanding unit count indefinitely. But Ollie’s is really only at the beginning of its growth phase, so I am not worried about the company spreading itself too thin. I also feel better about investing in a company that specializes in general merchandise rather than just apparel, which is highly seasonal.

Conclusion

When I first started buying shares and composing this article, the spread was closer to 20 percent, but I still plan to keep acquiring stock as long as the price remains reasonable. Even some modest tweaking of my assumptions could result in the business being undervalued today by a much greater margin. If the last presidential election taught us anything, it is that crowds matter, so stories of shoppers lining up around the block on opening day should not be ignored. For anyone paying attention to what is happening in retail, this is an obvious buy for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OLLI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.