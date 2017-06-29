Boeing Adds Orders For The 777X

One week after Boeing’s (BA) strong performance during the Paris Air Show, it is interesting to have a look at how the order book for Boeing has changed. Boeing’s latest order book update clearly shows the importance of the Paris Air Show to order inflow in terms of order concentration during the month.

Image courtesy of The Boeing Company

Firm orders and reveals

During the Paris Air Show, Boeing announced orders, order intentions and options (including customer reveals and conversions) for almost 1,000 aircraft at a list price and upsize value of $93.36B. This value by no means is what Boeing will be adding or revealing in its order book now and is also not likely to end up fully in the order books months from now.

So, to see how the Paris Air Show impacts the June order tally, we will have to strip the firm conversions, options and order intentions from the total. The reason for stripping the conversion is that Boeing lists the 737 MAX as a family in their order book and not per subtype. This means that a conversion does not change the 737 MAX order tally. By stripping off the non-firm parts, conversions and options, I can conclude that Boeing collected 189 orders, including a handful of customer reveals, with a combined catalog value of $22.7B.

In its latest update (23rd of June), BA added the following orders and customer reveals from the Paris Air Show:

Tassili Airlines was revealed as the customer for 3 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

European low-cost carriers Ryanair (RYAAY) (10), Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF) (2) and CALC (50) added a total of 62 orders to the 737 order book.

AerCap (AER) (30), El Al (3) added 33 Boeing 787 orders.

United Airlines (UAL) added 4 Boeing 777 orders to the order book.

So, in its latest order book update 102 (99 new + 3 customer reveal) out of 189 firm orders were added to the order book, which means that the following orders and reveals are yet to be reflected in Boeing’s order book:

The orders from Blue Air, Mauritania Airlines, Monarch Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines (32 in total) are customer reveals so these will show in the order book as transferring unidentified orders to identified. Okay Airways signed for 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets. In Boeing’s latest overview, there also are 15 orders attributed to an unidentified customer so there is a slight chance that Boeing has already added the Okay Airways deal.

This would leave orders from Aviation Capital Group and Qatar Airways yet to be added, both for 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft each. So at least 40 aircraft are yet to be added, while there is a possibility that another 15 yet needed to be added to account for the Okay Airways order announced during the air show. As a side note, the Qatar Airways order has been confirmed only by Qatar Airways CEO Al Baker, but not by Boeing, so there is the possibility that the deal has not yet been firmed.

Boeing 777X

In its latest update, Boeing added 153 orders to the order book. With 99 or possibly 114 orders coming directly from the Paris Air Show, there are 39 orders that cannot be directly explained by looking at the order inflow from this year’s airshow.

Boeing added orders for 20 Boeing 777X aircraft and 19 Boeing 787 aircraft for an unidentified customer. While the customer has not been revealed, I am certain that this is the order from Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) for which the airline and jet maker reached a tentative agreement earlier this year. This does also support my view that Boeing wanted the Boeing 737 MAX 10 to be the center of attention on the Paris Air Show and therefore did not announce the Singapore Airlines order.

The fact that this deal has been added to the order book shows that if it weren’t for Boeing to launch the MAX 10, the Singapore Airlines deal should have been the eye-catcher of the air show. While the Singapore Airlines deal was not given a stage on the Paris Air Show, the fact remains that it's a very important order to Boeing.

Boeing has not booked a firm order for the Boeing 777X since June 2015, so the 777X suffered an order drought of almost 2 years. With this order being finalized, Boeing can feel slightly more comfortable about the aircraft.

Also, considering Boeing’s position versus the position of its European counterpart in the Singapore Airlines fleet, this deal was of major importance to Boeing.

In recent years, Singapore Airlines accumulated orders for as much as 70 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A350-900 aircraft to replace and grow its wide body fleet. At the request of Airbus, the airline has canceled 7 Airbus A350-900 orders freeing up some slots.

If Airbus would win the order, it would mean that on the long term the Singapore Airlines fleet would be heavily dominated by Airbus. If Boeing would win the order, it would increase its chances to benefit from follow-up orders once more airframes are required in the Singapore Airlines fleet.

So, despite the tough market conditions, the fleet composition gave Boeing and Airbus reason to go all-in for the Singapore order and Boeing ended up on top, which it really needed to keep substantial presence in the Singapore Airlines fleet.

Conclusion

A total of 99 orders, which would leave at most 55 aircraft orders for new aircraft and 32 customer reveals from the Paris Air Show to be reflected in the order book. With that in mind, it can be said that most of Boeing’s firm business announced during the air show is already reflected in the order book.

The order from Singapore Airlines, which was not given a stage at the Paris Air Show, has also been added as an order with an unidentified customer. This is an important order for Boeing in its battle with Airbus and simultaneously helps 2017 widebody orders for the Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 to pass 100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, AER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.