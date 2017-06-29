Micron Earnings: Brace Yourself

Micron (MU) investors are bracing themselves for a high-stakes earnings report Thursday at a pivotal point in the current DRAM cycle. Analyst estimates have Q3 2017 pegged as Micron's most profitable since 2013 and guidance is expected to be even better, setting up a tense moment for investors concerned about what might occur if the company disappoints. In this article I'll discuss a few things on which investors should keep a close eye.

MU data by YCharts

I already detailed my bull thesis on Micron post earnings and for the next few quarters in an article that can be read here, and so this article will function as a kind of earnings preview of things I'm expecting and things to keep an watch out for. Let's start with the most straightforward topic: earnings.

Earnings

According to consensus analyst estimates from Yahoo Finance, Micron is expected to report EPS of $1.51 in Q3 and to guide for about $1.57 in Q4 for a total 2H 2017 EPS of $3.08. If Micron can truly achieve these results that would come out to a P/E ratio of about 10 for just these two quarters alone. If you were wondering why investors are calling Micron shares undervalued, this is one of the big reasons why. But that's only if Micron hits the mark.

Considering Micron has beat on earnings estimates for seven straight quarters and has only missed on earnings once in the past thirteen quarters, I'm inclined to put my money on the company at the very least matching the consensus EPS estimate of $1.51, and more likely beating it. To back this up further, Micron has made a habit of crushing internal estimates.

Micron guided in Q4 2016 for Q1 2017 EPS between $0.13 and $0.21 in and reported EPS of $0.32, guided in Q1 2017 for Q2 EPS between $0.58 and $0.68 and reported $0.90, and guided in Q2 for Q3 EPS of between $1.43 and $1.57. Will Micron crush its own internal estimates once again? It's impossible to say for sure, but history is one the side of yes.

How guidance will shape up is much more difficult to determine, which is unfortunate considering it will be the primary catalyst that determines which way MU moves after the earnings report is released. Micron has beaten analyst guidance estimates in the last two quarters, but this will become more difficult to replicate as analysts adjust to Micron's explosive earnings growth and as earnings get to higher levels.

I won't make any further predictions here and will just leave readers with my opinion that guidance is the most important aspect of this earnings report. If the company beats Q3 estimates by $0.40 but guides for Q4 below consensus, I have no doubt in my mind that the stock would drop. Pay attention to guidance.

Cash flow

Cash flow is important for Micron for a few reasons, chief among them being that the company wants to pay down some of its debt and because cash is of course necessary for making investments in the business and returning capital to shareholders. What can we expect from Micron in the cash flow department in Q3? Quite a lot of it.

The key number to focus on is $1.5 billion, which is how much free cash flow Micron expects to generate in fiscal year 2017. On the Q2 2017 conference call Ernie Maddock claimed the company was on track to generate in excess of that figure for the fiscal year, but for my calculations I'll assume $1.5 billion is the goal in order to make a conservative estimate. In Q1, Micron generated -$80 million in FCF and in Q2 generated $210 million for a total of $130 million, which leaves another $1.37 billion in FCF left to be produced in FY2017.

Cash flow is the lifeblood of the business and Micron will need to have a big showing Thursday in order to meet, let alone exceed, its free cash flow goal for the fiscal year. Based on operating cash flow-to-revenue ratios of Q1 and Q2 and estimated revenue for Q3 and Q4, I'm expecting Micron to report $2.1 billion in operating cash flow in the third quarter and about $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter. At these levels, I think Micron can easily exceed its $1.5 billion FCF goal even with an uptick in capital expenditures.

Regardless of my projections, free cash flow will be an important metric to gauge in Q3 and investors should pay almost as much attention to this than to earnings guidance for Q4.

DRAM Market Comments

Thirdly, and lastly, investors should really, really, really keep an eye out for any comments on the DRAM market in general and on Micron's expectations for Q4 and into the future. Yes, NAND is 30% of revenues as well (as of Q2 2017), but MU moves based on DRAM and it is therefore of utmost importance.

In past conference calls, Micron is usually mum on the specific details of DRAM pricing and how it factors into gross margin guidance, but we'll see if the company's new management team, namely new CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, will have a different way of running things. Seeking Alpha author William Tidwell, whose articles always provides valuable insight into Micron, did a fine job analyzing what Mr. Mehrotra might bring to the company and how he could boost the stock's P/E ratio.

One way to accomplish this goal would be to excite investors with positive comments about the future and to downplay the idea of the current cycle nearing its peak. He might emphasize that we are still a long way from DRAM supply outstripping demand or he might talk up NAND as an up-and-coming growth story. Whatever he decides to say, listen closely for the comments regarding the broader markets because it's these statements that can used as hints to determine when we can expect the current DRAM upswing to come to an end. I'm expecting mostly positive and optimistic news on this front, but all information on this topic will be relevant and useful.

Investor Takeaway

Thursday is an important day for MU as this earnings report will likely set the tone for the stock going into the next few months. Some analysts have already expressed some concern about the upswing nearing a close, and a poor report from Micron will bolster those concerns and likely push more analysts, and investors, toward the bearish end of the spectrum.

Investors should keep a close eye on earnings news, specifically Q4 EPS guidance, cash flow, specifically in context of the $1.5 billion FCF target, and general market comments, specifically related to DRAM. These will be catalysts for how the stock moves after earnings and will be important information in mapping Micron's expected performance in Q4 and into fiscal year 2018.

I am long call options and will be watching with much interest and anticipation for Micron's earnings results after the close. To all other investors, bull or bear, I wish you the best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.