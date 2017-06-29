Malibu Boats' (MBUU) CEO Jack Springer on Malibu Acquisition Announcement Conference Call (Transcript)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Acquisition Announcement Conference Call

June 29, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Jack Springer - Chief Executive Officer

Wayne Wilson - Chief Financial Officer

Ritchie Anderson - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Tim Conder - Wells Fargo Securities

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Jimmy Baker - B. Riley & Company

Gerrick Johnson - BMO Capital Markets

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time.

On the call today from management are Mr. Jack Springer, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Wayne Wilson, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Ritchie Anderson, Chief Operating Officer.

Wayne Wilson

Thank you, Nicole. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on this call. Yesterday afternoon, we announced that we’ve reached an agreement to acquire Cobalt Boats, LLC, which we will be discussing in more detail during this call. A slide presentation for today’s call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. Earlier this morning, we filed an 8-K with the press release, the purchase agreement, our amended and restated credit agreement and slides among other things.

I also want to remind everyone that management’s remarks on this call and in the presentation slides may contain certain forward-looking statements including predictions, expectations, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially from those projected on today’s call. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them for any new information or future events.

Factors that might affect future results are discussed in our filings with the SEC and we encourage you to review our SEC filings for a more detailed description of these risk factors. You will see the agenda that we will be discussing on today’s call. During this call, we will not be discussing or entertaining questions regarding our fourth quarter sales and earnings as our year is not yet complete. We plan to discuss those results on a regularly scheduled earnings call in September.

I will now turn the call over to Jack Springer.

Jack Springer

Thanks Wayne. Good morning and we thank you for joining us. We are excited to announce that we have entered into an agreement to acquire Cobalt Boats. As many of you have heard me say, we have specific criteria that we filter all potential acquisitions through. As a reminder, these four criteria are driving shareholder value, hitting Malibu’s strategic model, providing growth opportunity and easing assimilation or integration into our model.

For the last five years we’ve had the opportunity to look at almost two dozen companies. We have been selective, we have sought to ensure that any acquisition meets the four strategic criteria we have outlined for an attractive successful acquisition. Cobalt is a company that meets all four of those requirements. Cobalt is an acquisition that is also unique in the quality of the company and brand. The acquisition provides size, a number of growth opportunities and improvements that we believe to be achievable.

The St. Clair family who founded and operates Cobalt has built a world-class company distributed by an impressive dealer base. Cobalt is a $140 million revenue business with double-digit EBITDA margins focused on the design, manufacturing and sale of sterndrive and outboard boats. Like Malibu, they sell through a proven independent network of best in class marine dealers. In addition, the company possesses a proven management team and loyal experienced employees that we are proud to have in the Malibu family.

Malibu and Cobalt are both marine businesses with iconic, worldwide recognized brands. Very successful dealing networks, leading market shares and histories of innovation. The company shares a passion for building high quality boats. Combining these two highly renowned brands provides a number of opportunities that are unique, and that we believe will add value for all stakeholders.

Let me provide a more intimate glance in Cobalt. Cobalt manufacturers and sells 24 models across six series. Their boats are premium water sport boats, cruisers, bowriders, and outboard boats that range from 20 feet to 40 feet in length. Cobalt’s boats offer a variety of activities including water sports cruising, surfing, fishing and other recreational uses on lake, rivers, intercoastal waterways and oceans.

Their dealer network includes 132 locations in the United States, Canada and internationally. They're dealers like Malibu’s are typically number one or number two in the respective markets. They exhibit outstanding customer service and have demonstrated financial strength. Cobalt has the most dealers ranked in the Top 100 and Top 10 of boating industries annual Top 100 ranking. Including two dealers in the dealer hall of fame based on an internally commissioned strategic study.

We believe they’re well established and industry leading distribution is a strength that provides a competitive advantage. Today the majority of Cobalt -- of the boats that Cobalt sales are driven by sterndrive proportion systems. The company has the number one market share in the 24 foot to 29 foot segment of sterndrive boats by a large margin and that is a core strength of the business.

In addition to traditional sterndrive boats, Cobalt has recently entered two wide space opportunities. The first is the introduction of outboard boats into the portfolio. Outboard boats are popular in intercoastal salt water and the international markets and they are gaining popularity on large fresh water lakes. Outboard boats are the single largest segment of the marine industry on an unit basis and have been growing at a rapid rate. This new product offering is a significant opportunity to expand the brand’s reach and add incremental points of distribution in unit sales.

Secondly, Cobalt has continued to expand its offering focused on water sports and in particular they introduced wake surfing boats during 2016. These water sports specific boats were a key addition of their product line up that provides crossover appeal for recreational boaters, who wants the ability to wake surf behind the sterndrive segment boat.

I will now turn to our strategic opportunities with Cobalt. This is not an acquisition of sterndrive company. This isn’t an acquisition of the company that provides several margins generating growth opportunities consisting of the following. First, a solid business base of sterndrive products where they are the market share leader, they are growing and they have room for additional growth.

Secondly, outboard boats, where they are relative newcomers and have excellent growth potential. Developing new product is a Malibu success factor and we will assist Cobalt in driving new product velocity to market with compelling new products. The outboard segment represents a big whitespace area. Greater penetration of surf boats, we will be able to help Cobalt develop, improve and innovates their surf product. We were first to market, we lead the market and many other manufactures are licensing our -- intellectual property in hopes of competing in their respective segments. Cobalt with our expertise will logically be the leader in this segment with surf boats.

Operational efficiencies and improvement, we believe we are the best and it is proven in the margin that we generate. We will carry our expertise to Cobalt. This is a specific key area of the synergies that we plan to realize. The similarity of product will allow us to expand our vertical integration to Cobalt as well. This is an area of margin generation and profitability that other marine companies do not have and are not capable of having today. We are excellent at vertical integration and Malibu will leverage that expertise with Cobalt.

Lastly, I’ll point to distribution optimization as another opportunity. Domestically to some extent, but we also believe that we will have this opportunity in the international markets. It is seldom that the combination of two companies provides the number of opportunities that we see can be leveraged over time.

I will now turn the call back over to Wayne to discuss the financial information.

Wayne Wilson

Thanks Jack. I’m going to take a few minutes and walk you through the financial implications of the transaction. As you saw in the press release, the purchase price for Cobalt is $130 million. The structure also allows for a tax basis step-up, which we’ll provide tax deductions in future years that we estimate has a net pleasant value of approximately $18 million. While this won't impact our earnings, it will result in cash tax savings annually. After taking into account the value of the tax attributes. We believe our net purchase price to be quite attractive.

As Jack indicated, the acquisition of Cobalt adds a strong brand and in an adjacent category that will complement Malibu current offerings. Cobalt will contribute about 30% of the combined company’s revenue and we expected it to be meaningfully accretive to adjusted fully distribute net income per share excluding purchase accounting and acquisition costs. We expect earnings accretion to be approximately 25% by the second year post close.

At their core Malibu and Cobalt are very similar companies. We both manufacture fiberglass boats of similar size with similar components and sell those boats through distribution channels. We have identified very synergy that we expect will create approximately $7.5 million of incremental profitability through costs operational and revenue synergies by the end of the 4th year of operations.

These synergies are in areas such as facility and plant optimization, procurement, vertical integration, distribution and product management. We will finance the transaction through cash on hand and a new $195 million credit facility utilizing a term loan and the late draw term loan totaling $160 million. We expect proforma net leverage will be just north of two times EBITDA.

While this is a large acquisition from Malibu and we are using our balance sheet to finance it, our business generates strong free cash flow and our current plan is to use that cash flow in growth and earnings to delever our balance sheet.

With that I’ll turn it back over to Jack for some closing comments.

Jack Springer

As we said earlier, this is a strategically important acquisition and we believe it offers long-term benefits and upside. We have been looking for the right target and timing for a number of years and are pleased to find that with Cobalt.

The cultures and high levels of integrity are very similar. The combination of the world class brand with the size and the scale of the Cobalt combined with the opportunities we see for improvements give us confidence in our ability to generate meaningful increases in profitability and stakeholder value overtime. We are convinced of our ability to integrate Cobalt for a number of reasons.

The similarity of our business to theirs is striking and we have executed this playbook before. Secondly, Malibu has been building our team in anticipation of a deal like this by top-grading and back stopping our management team. Finally, we are extremely confident in the leadership structure at Cobalt, Paxson St. Clair is a talented and experienced leader and has been in the marine business for 30 years. Paxson will continue to lead Cobalt and he will become a director on Malibu’s Board of Directors upon completion of the deal. This acquisition is expected to close in early July.

With that, we’d like to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Tim Conder of Wells Fargo Securities.

Tim Conder

A couple of things, first of all Jack, you overtly told this is not an acquisition of a sterndrive company. Just a little more color on Cobalt’s sterndrive business and the trends given the overall segment has been challenged. So that will be question number one and then number two would be, just a little more color, the 25% accretion by the end of the second year. So if you gentlemen could -- Wayne just walk us through maybe a little bit the trajectory here in fiscal '18 and '19 and would that be roughly in the $0.30 some odd cents -- $0.35 a share area? And then just to clarify, finally the leverage is going to be a little over or right near two times post close of the transaction?

Jack Springer

Tim, I’ll take the first question and then I’ll turn it over to Wayne. The sterndrive business is as we all know has overtime decreased. Cobalt is uniquely situated there, they have an extremely loyal client base and I think they have what we’re seeing is growth opportunity and we’ve seen that growth in terms of bringing out new product we think that we can probably increase that growth even further.

They are a market share leader and so we look at this as a very opportunistic acquisition in which that sterndrive segment is a very strong base of business for them. But to the point that we were making there are about six other categories that we think that we’re going to be able to drive profitability and margin improvement.

Wayne Wilson

I’ll just supplement that, if you look at Cobalt’s registration date, their core stern business is in the 19 foot to 40 foot range over the past five years has had 5% CAGR on the fund registrations. And as well, if you look even back into the 2009 timeframe, their registrations are actually up relative to that timeframe and other peoples are off 65% to 70%. So they have been very successful in solidifying their leadership position in that business.

With respect to your question on accretion. Look, we’re going to give more guidance for fiscal '18, when we announce fourth quarter earnings in early September. We’ve kind of stated and put a stakeout their own fiscal '19 and I think logically the fiscal '18 number is going to be somewhere between that zero number and the fiscal '19 target. But we aren’t going to give a specific number on that just yet.

With respect to your question on leverage. Yes, the leverage will just be -- the pro forma leverage at closing will be just north of two times.

Our next question is come from Joe Altobello of Raymond James.

Joe Altobello

Just have a few questions around the dealer network for Cobalt. Maybe sort of the geographic concentration was located versus yours, how much overlap there is and maybe how many current Cobalt dealers do carry tow boats?

Jack Springer

Very similar to Malibu, they have a footprint across the entire United States, into Canada and into the international markets. Europe, I would say is very similar to what ours is, probably a little bit less in Asia and South America. But it’s very similar in that regard. There is not a lot of crossover and I think that actually is a part of the -- from a distribution standpoint is a part of success factor going forward. We are going to be able to strengthen recent areas from a dealers standpoint and I think that applies both domestically and internationally. Your third question Joe, there are probably today about 10 to 12 dealers that are both Cobalt and Malibu dealers and they do quite well with both brands.

Joe Altobello

That's helpful and just two number’s questions. One, I assume the 25% accretion by year two includes a portion of the 7.5 million of synergies and then secondly, what’s the borrowing rate on that credit facility?

Jack Springer

Yes. So the 25% accretion, which excludes the amortization of goodwill and those types of things, includes a little bit of those synergies, but we think that those synergies are going to take some time to be achieved. And if we are more successful in accelerating some of those synergies, again, it would be more. The borrowing rate is going to be mid-3s on that facility.

Our next question comes from the line of Jimmy Baker of B. Riley & Company.

Jimmy Baker

First, I was just hoping you could elaborate a little bit on the composition of the synergies and I mean without tipping your hand in terms of any product planning can you just speak to if you’d be able to leverage your engine investments with Cobalt during that four-year plan?

Jack Springer

I’ll speak to the first part of your question first, Jimmy. I think that we have an opportunity from a velocity aspect as well as a type of product that is brought to market as most listeners on this call know we are very proficient at data and data generation in mining and understanding where the whitespaces from a product perspective are. We believe that we'll be quite helpful there and I would look to increase the velocity of the product that coming to market.

New product wins, new product sales and so that will be a key area where we’re focused on and we will focus it on the core business, but we’ll also focus on the new outboard sectors, potentially surf at some point and other landscapes that makes sense for us as we go along with this deal.

There are no plans to integrate engines into the mix at this point, we are very, very focused on making absolutely certain that we bring our engine business up for Malibu and its very integrated into Malibu in providing the engines for our boats there. So there are currently no plans for engines.

Jimmy Baker

Okay. And you mentioned that Cobalt has double-digit EBITDA margins. Could -- any way to better frame that or more specifically frame that I suppose? And then post synergies if you look four years out, do you see Cobalt being neutral, better, dilutive to your consolidated EBITDA margin?

Jack Springer

Yes. So I think when we closed the transaction and file the financials I think there will be a way for folks that understand what that EBITDA looks like a little bit more clearly. In terms of if we think that they are ever going to get to our current EBITDA margins, it’s a ways off and its going to be a road to get there, but through vertical integration, operational improvements and some operating leverage in the business could they get close. Yeah, but I think our goal at Malibu is going to be to continue to expand ours as well.

So I think they’re going to be chasing after somebody just running in front of them. So longer term, our goal would be to get them close, but I’m not sure it will ever actually catch the Malibu market.

Jimmy Baker

Okay, that makes sense. Actually, the rest of my questions have largely been answered. I just want to go back to a follow up to Joe’s question. So it looks like in most territories you are selling through different dealers today and at least by our research it seems like Cobalt dealers are more likely to be carrying one of your competitors in the seaway segment. So could you just speak to -- if I take your comments to meaning that -- your earlier comment that you’re looking to kind of choose the best of both in geographies and overlapping geographies and move forward with one dealer, how you can navigate those conflicting points of distribution and what the process or timeline would be to sort to move to the best of both?

Jack Springer

Yeah, Jimmy you misunderstood that. There is no plan to look at two dealers and go with the best of both and here is the way that I would word it. I think its very, very clear; Malibu has number one or number two dealer market share and 84% of the United States, Cobalt is somewhere in that 70% range. And so if a dealer is number one or number two market share that doesn’t to me make any sense to make it change.

We will look for potential targets where we have -- we can increase our distribution and increase our throughput. And if it happens to be a Cobalt or Malibu dealer, that will assist in that, we’ll certainly look at that. But there is no plan to go to one. I think the strength of the two distinct distribution networks is a strength and is a core competency. The other thing that I’ll point out is largely, there is not another competitor of hours, I mean we might be taking one or two, but largely it’s about the same with a top competitor and even less so with that next level of competitor.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Gerrick Johnson of BMO Capital Markets.

Gerrick Johnson

I'm going to ask a few questions already asked, but just with a little bit more specificity. So EBITDA margin is double-digit, can you give us guidance on the gross and operating margins?

Jack Springer

Th thing is, the gross margin, I think you’ll be able to see when we file that of 8-K, but it is a bit below ours. In terms of the operating margin, you’re going to just be taking a couple of percentage points off of EBITDA margin.

Gerrick Johnson

And then with the dealer network, you gave us a lot of detailer there, but just maybe one more point. The percent of their dealer's kind of fresh water versus salt water and how does that compare to your split between fresh water and salt water?

Jack Springer

Gerrick, we don’t know the exact percentages, they certainly have more dealers that are in that fresh water segment and for us I think that represents a potential opportunity, especially with the outboard and we think that we can help develop that.

Gerrick Johnson

And then lastly, clearly this is a high-end product. So would you say that the high-end categories are outperforming right now or how are you looking at that segment of the market?

Jack Springer

I think we’re seeing it on the Malibu side, I would agree with you that the high-end product is performing and Cobalt absolutely has a high-end high-quality product. I think that, I would also point out that a growing segment that they just entered into and we look at this very favorably is that outboard segment. They have had a couple of competitors who have gotten there and brought out product quicker. So this is a true whitespace as we look at it.

Gerrick Johnson

Okay and maybe one more. How many boats does the typical Cobalt owner own? Do they own just one boat or they tend to own multiple boats?

Jack Springer

I don’t know that I have a real good answer to that question. I think that they may be very similar to the Malibu customer. And then maybe have a Cobalt and they might also have a pontoon, but I think you’re looking at a small percentage of the population.

And at this time, I'm showing no further questions. I'd like to hand the call back over to Mr. Jack Springer for closing remarks.

Jack Springer

Thank you very much. We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Cobalt and we believe this acquisition under Malibu’s leadership will generate value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. We look forward to sharing actual results over the coming months.

We appreciate your interest this morning and being on the call. Thank you.

