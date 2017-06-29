Taking Stock With Tech: Qualcomm To Pay More For NXP? And Alphabet Costs Expected To Drop

In our second edition of taking stock with tech we cover pertinent events/research on Qualcomm (QCOM), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN).

Obviously, there is a lot that goes on within the tech sector, so we’re aware this doesn’t cover every major tech theme of the day.

Qualcomm may have to pay more for NXP Semiconductors

Considering relative performance to the PHLX Semiconductor Index, the offer for NXP Semiconductors was considered underwhelming by analysts and the investment community. As such, investors are expecting NXPI to trade above the initial offer of $110 from Qualcomm.

Source: TC2000

In late May, Elliott Management took a stake in NXPI, which furthered speculation of a bid increasing on NXPI, though the expected increase to the bid isn’t all that material.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore discusses the impact in a research note released to clients of the investment bank (today), i.e. Wednesday:

Event-driven investors are emboldened by strong semiconductor fundamentals/stock performance in the group and importantly a view that Qualcomm can’t afford to walk away from the deal. QCOM has the flexibility to raise the bid by 5%-10% with minimal impact to its balance sheet and deal accretion. Recall, most NXPI shareholders and the investment community more broadly had viewed Qualcomm's $110 offer as underwhelming at the time the deal was announced and the SOX has gained 29% since then.

While Qualcomm has made no indications that it will increase the bid, there’s still potential upside here. It’s unlikely that QCOM will give up on the deal, and assuming shareholder pressure continues, we could imagine a more optimistic scenario.

Our take: Paying more to acquire NXPI makes sense, though we don't think investors should take a position in Qualcomm or NXPI for that matter. Upside seems more limited with NXPI, whereas ongoing litigation risk makes Qualcomm unattractive.

Alphabet’s Traffic Acquisition cost may decline

Some interesting insights were released on Alphabet as the company’s TAC costs are expected to decline due to a mix-shift in mobile web queries to Android as opposed to iOS. Given the $395 million in iOS Search TAC (Barclays estimates), the figure becomes a smaller component of the cost mix thus adding upside to Alphabet’s gross margins.

Ross Sandler summarizes the trends in TAC costs as function of: 1) mobile search bigger percentage of mix, 2) Android ecosystem growth, which reduces the amount paid for TAC, and 3) partner rate change mostly with iOS a year ago.

From what we can gather so far, the q/q figures for TAC may exceed consensus expectations, which may contribute to earnings "beats" over the course of FY’17 and FY’18.

Our take: Anticipating the over-performance is hardly a science though, as Alphabet’s earnings reports aren’t very predictable, as sales/cost trends tends to fluctuate. The underlying rationale sounds reasonable however, which is why we think Alphabet’s profit metrics likely trend higher.



Furthermore, the recent EU investigation may lead to an unavoidable $2.7 billion fine that diminishes the impact from TAC deceleration.

Amazon’s logistic chain gets a huge boost from Whole Foods transaction

Michael Olson and Samuel Kemp from PiperJaffray help articulate the expansion of fulfillment centers that may arise from its impending acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM). The analysts mention that there’s a WFM plus Amazon fulfillment center within 20 miles of 63% of the US population.

This expansion of physical retail locations is additive to the logistical network, and creates a path toward grocery deliveries as well.

Source: PiperJaffray

The improvement in distribution may increase pace of investment cycle, according to Michael Olson:

While Whole Foods should get Amazon the population reach it needs, in consumer-trafficked areas, and creates a supply chain for local product, we believe that augmenting WFM's distribution network and fulfillment nodes will require significant resources to roll out full scale delivery. We are reviewing our expectations for opex needs beginning in 1H'18 (though we expect total EBITDA will not decrease due to the inclusion of WFM's run-rate model).

Overall, we think the AMZN plus WFM deal is additive to the shareholder base of both companies. The developments between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar should be watched closely.

Pay TV trends rapidly decelerating

Source: UBS Americas Research

It’s worth noting that public traditional video, i.e. conventional cable/broadcast cord-cutting trends, have accelerated in Q1’17 and is expected to worsen in Q2’17.



The figures were partially offset by OTT services where conventional programming is transitioning to a streaming model, which helps to offset some of the impact.

Source: UBS Americas Research

Considering these trends, the analysts at UBS, primarily John Hodulik and Doug Mitchelson, expect traditional video subscriber trends to worsen to a tune of -3.4% y/y and -4% y/y in 2017 and 2018.

Therefore, the conventional cable box model is finally rolling over to a streaming based model, or an Internet-friendly variant where TV channels converge on apps, and are supported via streaming ecosystems like Apple (AAPL) TV, and so forth.

The big winner? There really aren’t any, as Netflix (NFLX) has capitalized on this trend for quite a while now, and seems fairly valued. To participate in the cord-cutting trend, investors would have had to buy shares of NFLX years prior to the data materializing, perhaps 2012.

Also, Apple’s TV business isn’t a very meaningful contributor to the consolidated performance of the company. Furthermore, the cable providers have been able to transition towards internet plus cable box packages, but may opt to bundle a bunch of television streaming apps given enough time.

CapEx starting to trend higher

When combining the CapEx trends of all publicly traded (even the international) telecoms, the data suggests that we’re entering the late stages of the LTE cycle and we may have to wait a couple years to notice a meaningful uptick in CapEx from the sector, which is contingent on 5G deployments, which will likely concentrate in North America before moving to emerging markets (Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), America Movil (NYSE:AMX), and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)).

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Total Telco CapEx spending, including international carriers, fell -3.6% y/y and decreased -13.3% q/q to $42.8B. From a US perspective, CapEx increased +2.3% y/y and fell -19.8% q/q in Mar-qtr vs. last year which was down -22.1% q/q and +4.8% y/y. In addition, we note that our tracker suggests ~ $178.4B in collective annual spending for CY17E and $178.0B for CY18E. Net Net: while numbers have moved down slightly, we anticipate a bottoming in CY17E with stabilization in total CAPEX (international + US) in CY18E.

The winners: telcos, as reduced CapEx or better capital efficiency contributes to FCF margins.

Losers: semiconductor names directly tied to base station deployments, i.e. Cavium Networks (CAVM).

