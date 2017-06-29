Rite Aid: M&A Arbitrage Gone Wrong

Although RAD is getting the $325 million break up fee and $5.175 billion for 2,186 stores, RAD is still highly leveraged and need to use proceeds to pay down debt.

Rite Aid and Walgreens strike another deal to preemptive address their concerns that the FTC would have blocked the deal. RAD shareholders got shafted, yet again.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and Fred’s Inc. (FRED) investors awoke to some most unfortunate news. Instead of a miraculous and low probability FTC approval, they were instead greeted with the news that RAD’s management accepted yet another less favorable revised deal in lieu of two previously agreed upon deals. Notwithstanding, at least in hindsight, the obvious antitrust concerns given that this deal was original announced on October 27, 2015, and today is June 29, 2017, the retail landscape has dramatically shifted from challenging to formidable given the dominance of Amazon and its long shadowed that has been cast on the entire brick and mortar landscape. In fact, even some very sophisticated investors that specialize in M&A arbitrage were long RAD, as its shares were trading the low $8s, after the calendar turned from 2016 to 2017. This is yet another reminder that there are no free lunches when it comes to life or investing. I have learned this lesson through experience myself. I can assure that the cost of tuition at the vicarious investing school is much less than at the school of hard knocks, when your own capital is lost.

As of early morning trading action, shares of RAD were down 24% on incredibly robust volume.



Due to fear that the merger would be blocked, Walgreens (WBA) and Rite Aid struck the following new deal. Please note that RAD will get to keep its $325 million termination fee (see RAD investor slides).



Perhaps the most bitter pill to swallow for RAD longs was that “the transaction does not require a shareholders vote”.





In terms of store count, here is the look at old store count and new

"pro forma" store count. The old footprint was found in RAD’s 10-K.

In terms of RAD’s actual underlying Q1 FY18 results, the underlying operating company is struggling.

Same store sales are moving in the wrong direction.



The biggest risk besides RAD’s lack of scale, weak operating metrics, and small footprint compared to CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens Boot Alliance is how leveraged its balance sheet is relative to its EBITDA power and market capitalization. This leverage combined with deteriorating financial results gave WBA's the negotiating high ground.

Takeaway

Sadly, there was no miraculous turnaround for RAD shareholders. The market’s growing concerns throughout 2017 proved accurate. Despite the $5.175 billion for the 2,186 stores, at least at this point, it is hard to value the remaining entity. Moreover, most of the proceeds will be used to pay down RAD's debt. This is another reminder that M&A arbitrage is a game better suited for the Masters of the Universe in the hedge fund world. It is pretty tricky for retail investors to try and pick up quarters in front of steam rollers.

