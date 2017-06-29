Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Expansion

The justification for the massive Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion, which received approval from Canada's federal government back in November 2016, is that the nation's massive oil sands resources are landlocked and need a way to reach more buyers than just the United States. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), as the owner of the existing Trans Mountain Pipeline, has taken on the task of securing the future of one of Canada's most important industries.

Overview

As of now the Trans Mountain Pipeline has the capacity to carry 300,000 barrels of oil per day from Western Canada, namely Alberta, to the West Coast. Crude has been traveling along the 1,150 kilometer route (actual amount of pipeline in place is larger) since 1953 when it first became operational.

Several upgrades have been made since then (including in 2006 & 2008) to keep the oil flowing smoothly, including twinning of part of the line and deactivating other parts.

Kinder Morgan has continued to maintain the deactivated parts of the Trans Mountain Pipeline so it could utilize those portions in the future. When construction officially begins the midstream giant will begin reactivating 193 kilometers of the existing pipeline, on top of laying down another 980 kilometers of pipe parallel to the current route.

Along with the additional pipe the firm is also building 12 new pump stations and 19 new storage tanks to support operations. When completed, the expanded pipeline will have the capacity to ship 890,000 bpd.

Economic justification

Oil sands operators have been getting killed since 2014 due to the low crude price environment and hefty differentials. Sour heavy oil (more viscous, higher sulfur content) usually fetches lower prices than lighter, sweeter crude due to the increased complexity and higher costs refiners have to deal with. Only some refineries are capable of processing a material amount of heavy sour oil, and it costs more to due so.

Factor in the negative implications of major transportation constraints and you get a $15/barrel USD differential between WCS (Western Canadian Select, Alberta's sour heavy oil benchmark) and WTI (America's domestic oil benchmark). A combination of low oil prices, even lower realizations, and high operating costs made it hard/impossible for oil sands players to even generate operating cash flow during the downturn.

Getting the most out of each barrel is why 13 companies have signed long term (15 to 20 years) take-or-pay contracts to transport 708,000 bo/d along the existing line and the expansion. Tolls for the expansion project are expected to run between $5-7 CAD per barrel, making it very worthwhile for oil sands players to take advantage.

Being able to tap into Asian markets and get prices at a smaller differential to Brent is what drives the expansion's economic justification. This is why three new berths will be built along with a new dock complex at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, British Colombia, near Vancouver.

Once completed, Kinder Morgan will be able to load three Aframax-size tankers at once instead of just one currently. Two new delivery lines will be constructed to connect the Westridge Marine Terminal to the Burnaby Terminal. Kinder Morgan's plan is have 630,000 bpd of tanker export capacity.

Source: Kinder Morgan Inc

Relevance to Kinder Morgan

Currently, the project is expect to cost $7.4 billion CAD when including capitalized finance costs (appears to be around $600 million CAD). The company notes 24% of the development's cost is "protected", or locked in, but I would caution there is ample room for cost overruns that tend to ruin (or at least significantly hurt) returns.

If Kinder Morgan's timetable is met (construction starts in September 2017, in-service by December 2019) then by 2020, this project is expected to add an incremental $1.1 billion CAD to Kinder Morgan's EBITDA. That assumes $200 million CAD in EBITDA from spot volumes.

Stacked up against an expected $7.2 billion USD in EBITDA generation this year (while noting the USD is much stronger than the CAD), the expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is a very big deal. Even for a company as large as Kinder Morgan.

Risks remain

Beyond the potential for construction and right-of-way issues, investors should note that the regulatory hurdles Kinder Morgan has to vault past remain very large. While the federal government has given its approval the province of British Colombia, if in the end it does get new leadership after the May election, may try to halt the project.

Before getting into this, keep in mind I'm not saying what Canada or BC should or shouldn't do, this is purely from what I assume would be Kinder Morgan's point of view.

The Liberal Party, which supported the expansion, lost its majority by one seat in the May election, winning 43 seats. The two parties which opposed the project, the BC NDP (41 seats) and the Greens (three seats), have enough seats to potentially govern (87 seats in total). However, that to is up in the air due to political maneuvering over the Speaker position.

For a very brief overview of Canadian provincial politics, if a member of the Liberal Party doesn't take the Speaker spot (which appears to be the case) then an NDP member will have to. That would mean the provincial parliament is split 43-43 as the convention is that the Speaker doesn't usually vote except to break ties and cast confidence votes. If the Speaker were to say, cast a partisan vote against the Trans Mountain Pipeline (or any other vote outside of the two described earlier), this would upend traditional political norms in BC. Maybe by enough that would require another parliamentary election.

However this turns out, the Trans Mountain Expansion's fate is far from certain. Again, I'm not saying this project should or shouldn't go through. Politics tends to quickly cloud over the investing side of things and everyone is free to make their own decisions on what should happen. But this is a key part of the project investors must be aware of due to the significance to Kinder Morgan.

Final thoughts

In the event the development does proceed as Kinder Morgan Inc hopes it will, it will be a huge catalyst for the midstream giant. One that will help support dividend growth once again. However, if it doesn't get the go ahead or at the very least gets delayed, that would take a heavy toll on Kinder Morgan Inc's stock price. Cost overruns from delays or no growth catalyst at all won't be received favorably by the market.

To read more about Kinder Morgan Inc's turnaround story, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.