The Predictive Power Of 2 Commonly Cited Valuation Metrics

Stocks are cheap! Stocks are Expensive!

As is always the case in the stock market, and financial markets in general, there is a bull case and there is a bear case. After all, each day untold billions of shares change hands and in each of those transactions there is a buyer and a seller. The buyer is more bullish and the seller is more bearish. Each needs an investment thesis as the rationale for their transaction.

In this article, I will briefly explore what I believe is one of the strongest bullish arguments and one of the strongest bearish arguments and attempt to use data, rather than emotion, to determine which one is more compelling. To be clear, there are endless arguments on both sides of this question, but I’ve chosen to examine two arguments that both center on fundamental stock valuations, specifically the relationship being prices and earnings of the aggregated S&P 500 Index (SPY).

First, the bull case. John Lumbard, a money manager from Hollis, NH, who I happen to respect, recently articulated the bull case in his quarterly newsletter:

Bubble in the stock market? It still hasn’t arrived! We’ve been saying this for years, and it’s not complicated; stocks are cheap, because interest rates are low… the 'real' yield on common stocks—the 'earnings yield'— is 5.6%. That’s huge. For most of the past 35 years the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds has been higher than the earnings yield on stocks; but today those bubbly bonds yield just 2.25%. The yield on stocks is way more than twice as high!

In other words, the earnings yield on stocks relative to the yield on 10-year Treasuries suggests that stocks are cheap and this is more important than other valuation metrics suggesting that stocks are overvalued. The prosecution rests.

Now the bear case. The cyclically adjusted price-earnings (CAPE) ratio, made famous by Robert Shiller of Yale University, is a common exhibit in the bear case against equities. As reported in the Buttonwood column in the 31 May 2017 edition of The Economist, Shiller’s data and associated conclusion that stocks were overpriced, was met with much distain when initially reported in his book, Irrational Exuberance, published March, 2000. At that time, while the dot-com party appears to be raging on, it was, it turns out, in its final throes. The timing of the publication of Shiller’s book turned out to be remarkably close to the market peak. In general, however, the CAPE ratio cannot reliably predict near-term market moves (on the order of 1 year, give or take). The time constant associated with regression to the mean of the CAPE ratio is just too long. In those time frames, sentiment is a much more powerful driving force. On the other hand, the CAPE ratio has been shown to have predictive power over longer time horizons on the order of 10 years. Buttonwood reports the following supporting evidence:

Buy high, earn low is the rule. And the Shiller p/e is still high, in the top quintile of all the numbers (going back to 1880). According to Dylan Grice of Societe Generale, the subsequent 10-year returns to investors who bought equities in the top quintile were just 1.7% a year; buying when valuations were in the bottom quintile returned 11% annually.

(Source:The Economist, High valuations, low returns)

The defense rests.

The market presents us with an apparent paradox. Given these conflicting messages, I set out to sort wheat from chaff. Is it true that today’s low interest rates mean I should be long equities or does the elevated CAPE ratio mean that I should tread lightly, taking a much more defensive posture, perhaps hedging long equity positions with short broad-market instruments such as the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH), ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF (SDS), or ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXU)? To answer this question and attempt to quantify the results into a forecast, we must bound the problem.

First, what question, specifically, am I trying to answer? I would like to forecast future stock returns (I will use the S&P 500) in terms of an expected value and an uncertainty over a moderately long-term horizon (10 years). This will allow me to make risk-reward trade-offs between stocks and lower-risk assets. It will also help me plan for the future by having an expected rate of return for whatever risk level I choose to accept.

Second, what historical period will I analyze? While Societe Generale’s conclusion is interesting, one can argue that aggregating data going all the way back to 1880 may not be wise. The world is a very different place now than in 1880 and so are equity markets. But we must look back far enough to create a meaningful data set, and we must not cherry pick a starting point that favors one view over the other. Since we are analyzing equity and bond markets, one important demarcation occurred in the early 1980s when the Federal Reserve got inflation under control. Also, the “prosecution’s” argument quoted above relates to “the past 35 years.” For these reasons, I chose January 1980 as the starting point for my analysis.

With these choices made, I will create two linear regressions where the independent variable is the forward 10-year return on the S&P 500 (annualized). Thus, my most-recent complete data point in the analysis will be from June 2007. Also, for simplicity, I have used nominal S&P prices only (no dividends). For the “prosecution”, the independent variable is the trailing-twelve month S&P 500 earnings yield (the reciprocal of P/E) minus the 10-year Treasury yield (Source: S&P 500 Earnings Yield, and 10 Year Treasury Rate). Full disclosure, I don’t believe that this is exactly the same metric cited by Mr. Lumbard because the 5.6% earnings yield he reports differs substantially from the 3.9% in the multpl data. I believe Mr. Lumbard is using forward earnings estimates to calculate earnings yield. Yardeni recently reported a forward S&P 500 P/E of 17.8, which equates to a 5.6% earnings yield. For the purposes of my analysis, since I am concerned with attempting to correlate to 10-year forward stock returns and the most-recent data point is in 2007, I can use actual earnings rather than relying on forward estimates. I would submit that using estimates rather than actual earnings will tend to add noise, rather than reducing it. How do earnings yields compare to Treasury yields since 1980?

Figure 1: A tale of two spreads. For two-thirds (or “most” if you like) of the last 37 years, S&P 500 earnings yields were less than 10-year Treasury bond yields, but since 2003, the opposite has been true.

The first observation on this comparison is that almost all of time that Treasuries were “ahead” (green line below zero) was confined between 1981 and 2003. That period was mostly a fantastically good time to own stocks. From the start of 1980 to the start of 2000, the S&P increased more than 12x. Then for the next three years (while Treasuries were still “winning”), we experienced the dot-com crash and the S&P declined 37%. One begins to wonder how predictive this metric is. What can we learn from a linear regression?

Figure 2: There is no correlation between the equity-treasury-yield spread and subsequent 10-year stock returns.

We quickly observe a complete lack of predictive power in the spread between earnings yields and Treasury yields. The coefficient of determination, R², is near zero. That should be enough to allow us to discard the metric without further consideration, but if we insist on using this “model” to answer the proposed question about forecasting future returns with an uncertainty, the answer is that our expected value for stocks returns over the next 10 years is 8% annually with a standard deviation of 5%. In other words, our 2-sigma forecast range (95% confidence interval) spans a whopping 20% from -2% to +18%. Not particularly instructive. That’s a bit like a weather report that says we’ll have something between a day at the beach and a blizzard.

What does a linear regression from the CAPE ratio tell us? A picture is worth a thousand words.

Figure 3: Do you see a trend?

The trend jumps off the page. Higher CAPE ratios lead to lower 10-year returns. The pattern in unequivocal and is borne out by the coefficient of determination. It tells us the 78% of the forward 10-year return can be explained by the starting CAPE ratio. To be clear, past performance does not guarantee future performance, i.e., it is of course possible that the future could bear no resemblance to the past and the CAPE ratio may now be irrelevant. But the recent past is likely the most reliable predictor available and this regression makes clear that for the past 37 years, the CAPE ratio has been quite relevant indeed as a predictor of future returns. Specifically, it tells us that for each 1-point increase in the CAPE ratio, we can expect a reduction in subsequent returns of 47 basis points (0.47%).

So what forecast does this model presently produce? Since 1980 the average CAPE ratio has been 21. At this level, the model would predict returns of 8.1%. Unsurprisingly, this is in line with actual average returns over that period. As of this writing, the CAPE ratio stands just shy of 30. This yields a conditional expected value for the forward 10-year annualized return of 3.9%, less than half of average since 1980.

To be clear, there is a precedent for further multiple expansion as shown by all the data points to the right of 30. We now know that those points coincided with the height of the dot-com boom and preceded the subsequent bust, but the CAPE stood above 30 for three and a half years from mid-1997 (well before the market top in 2000) until late 2001. But it is wise to distinguish between a best-case scenario and the conditional expected result.

What is the magnitude of the uncertainty for this and other forecasts from this model? The conditional standard deviation – i.e., the standard deviation of all the data points relative to the trend line – is 2.3%. Thus, the 95% confidence interval spans 9.2% from -0.7 to +8.6%. To be sure, this span is still relatively large for practical purposes, but it is less than half the span we had if we tried to use the equity-treasury-yield spread.

In conclusion, the CAPE ratio appears to be a far-superior predictor of future returns than the equity-treasury-yield spread. The current CAPE ratio portends a significantly lower expected return than the recent historical average. Nonetheless, another common bullish argument for equities that I call the “only game in town” argument still supports stocks since the 3.9% expected annual return (which does not include dividends, currently 1.9%), still far exceeds the 2.2% yield on 10-year Treasury bonds. In other words, if you must commit for 10 years to risky stocks or risk-free bonds (held to maturity), stocks still win. But since investors are not required to commit for 10 years, it is tempting to hold cash or short-duration bonds and wait for a draw down, which seems likely to occur at some point well within that 10-year window, after which valuations would be more attractive. But if you do that you are at risk of attempting to use the CAPE ratio for market-timing purposes, which has been shown to be unwise. The paradox lives on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDS, SPXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.