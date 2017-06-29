MSA Safety - No Safety At These Levels, Despite Nice Globe Acquisition

After shares have doubled over the past 18 months, while topline sales were down, multiples have increased too much to my taste, making it an easy avoid.

The company did however made some recent progress in terms of margins, as it announced a very nice deal as well.

MSA Safety is an inherently interesting investment opportunity, but the operational results over the past decade have not been that impressive.

MSA Safety (MSA) is a producer of protective gear among others, but does it offer protection for investors as well? This seems a valid question after the company has seen a huge multi-year run higher in its share price. While the company has certainly made a lot of progress in terms of margins recently, amidst challenged topline sales, the achievements reported over the past decade are anything but impressive.

Nonetheless shares have embarked on a multi-year run, and actually hit a fresh high on the back of the latest announced deal, which takes place at very reasonable multiples and has the potential to create value. Nonetheless, paying a +26 times adjusted earnings multiple for a moderately leveraged ¨safety¨ play is a bit too much, especially given the challenged trends in terms of topline sales, making it easy to avoid this one.

The Core Business

MSA Safety is a $1.15 billion revenue company which produces a range of safety products. The core business, which makes up 80% of sales, focuses on products like fall protection, breathing apparatus, fire and rescue helmets, head protection, among others. The rebreathers (oxygen masks) are used in mines, but have even been used to climb extremely high mountains in modified states as well. Half of the sales are generated in North America, 30% comes from Europe and the remainder from Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The company claims in its most recent investor presentation that achievements of the core business have been impressive. It talks about a 8% CAGR in core products over the past five years, significant margin progression and great cash flow conversion. While all of these achievements seem great, the great wordings of management do not line up entirely with the cold hard facts. Between 2007 and today, sales have only inched up 15% from $1.0 billion to $1.15 billion. Note that this modest gain in revenues has even been offset in part by 5% dilution of the shareholder base, as operating margins have increased 2-3 points from 11% in 2007, towards 14% by now. The dividend has been increased from $0.84 per share to $1.32 by now, but that yield is not that impressive as the company has failed to increase the book value of the shares in a meaningful way as well.

Nonetheless investors believe that MSA Safety is a safe stock, judging by the price action. Shares have risen from $35 in 2007, to a current high of $83 despite the very modest operational achievements, as multiples have only gone higher. Before looking at the multiples, let´s first check out the latest deal made by the company.

Adding Firefighter Equipment

MSA announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Globe Holding company in a cash deal which values the company at $215 million. Globe produces firefighter clothing and boots and generates $110 million in annual sales which reveals that the revenue multiple is relatively modest at 2 times.

CEO William Lambert likes the deal as the customer base is the same, but product overlap is non-existing, creating potential for sales synergies. Globe claims to be the oldest US producer of firefighter clothing, founded back in 1887 and recently has made some breakthroughs with lighter and more flexible gear.

The press release furthermore reveals that the deal has taken pace at a 9 times EBITDA multiple, revealing that EBITDA is seen around $24 million a year. Amidst cheap financing costs the deal is expected to be accretive to earnings, although the earnings accretion has not been specified.

Investors in MSA seem to like the deal a lot given the modest multiples and unspecified potential for synergies as shares rose nearly 5% in response to the announcement of the transaction. That move added some $140 million in market value on the back of a $215 million deal!

Core Struggles, On The Topline

While MSA caters to firefighters, it has seen headwinds from exposure to mining and industrial/energy related end markets which have suffered from generally softer commodity prices in the past decade.

The company posted a 5% decline in first quarter sales to $266 million, with adjusted sales declines coming in at 4%. Reported earnings were up three pennies to $0.37 per share as adjusted earnings improved by a full ten cents to $0.58 per share, as the discrepancy between both metrics results from restructuring efforts.

The increase in earnings amidst a mid-single digit decline in topline sales is impressive, on the back of productivity and streamlining initiatives. The company ended Q1 with $104 million in cash and $295 million in debt, for a $191 million net debt position. This excludes $105 million in net pension liabilities, which would result in a net debt load of $300 million, if these liabilities are taken into account at face value.

The 38 million outstanding shares traded at $80 ahead of the deal with Globe, which gives MSA a market value of $3.04 billion, for a $3.34 billion valuation if pension and net debt is taken into account. The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share in 2016, with GAAP earnings amounting to $2.42 per share, while adjusted EBITDA topped $200 million on $1.15 billion in sales.

That reveals that MSA was valued at 2.9 times sales, a steep 16-17 times EBITDA and 29 times adjusted earnings multiple. The 2 times sales and 9 times EBITDA multiple for Globe looks very appealing in that sense, especially given the potential for synergies.

We know that MSA´s first quarter adjusted earnings were ten cents higher than Q1 of last year, which makes a $3 earnings per share number for 2017 attainable. As Globe will add $24 million in EBITDA before synergies and we assume a similar 3% of sales in depreciation charges, EBIT might jump by some $21 million. After assuming a 4% cost of financing on a +$200 million deal, after-tax earnings might jump by $9 million amidst a 30% tax rate. That comes in close to $0.25 per share, as every $1 million in pre-tax synergies could add another 2 cents to that annualized earnings per share number. This gives me comfort in a +$3.25 per share number for 2018, which at $84 still implies a fat 26 times earnings multiple, based on next year's earnings.

Net debt will jump to little over half a billion following the deal which results in leverage ratios (including pensions) increasing from 1.5 times EBITDA to 2.2 times, still being a manageable amount of a business which requires very low capital expenditures and delivers on predictable cash flows.

No Safety From Here

While I like the latest deal a lot and fully understand the move in the shares higher on the back of the deal, the overall valuation has been too high. Paying a 26-27 times pro-forma earnings multiple on non-GAAP earnings is a bit too much in my eyes even if the niche, its sales and margins are stable. The reality is that the past growth track record is anything but impressive, as sales are on the decline again in Q1 of this year.

As a result the valuation is simply far too steep for my eyes after shares doubled from $40 in early 2016 to $83 by now. Using my $3.25 per share number for 2018 and applying a market multiple to such earnings, a $60 number looks justifiable, but not necessarily very appealing as appeal can only be found at $50 in my eyes, levels last seen a year ago.

As such current levels the stock does not seem safe at all to me, making it an easy avoid despite a great deal.

