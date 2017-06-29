First Cobalt Has Huge Exploration Upside

Note: This article was first published on my SA Marketplace service on June 5, 2017, hence all data is as of June 5, 2017.

First Cobalt [TSXV: FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF) - Price = CAD 0.66, USD 0.49

First Cobalt is a Canadian company focused on building a global portfolio of assets leveraged to the cobalt market. They are optioned to own the Keeley-Frontier mine (a historical Canadian silver-cobalt mine), as well as a large mineralized land package where they are exploring for a large copper-cobalt (or other valuable minerals) deposit in the Democratic Republic of Condo (DRC).

The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] stock price chart

Source

Most cobalt comes from the DRC

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and USGS

Projects details

Keeley-Frontier historic silver-copper Keeley-Frontier mine Canada

The Company is currently advancing its Silver Centre, Ontario interest, a 2,100-hectare property in a historic mining camp located 400 kilometers north of Toronto and 25 kilometers south of Cobalt, Ontario. The property includes the former producing Keeley-Frontier mine, a high-grade mine that produced over 3.3 million pounds of cobalt and 19.1 million ounces of silver. First Cobalt's vision for the property is to revisit the historic camp, which has not seen meaningful exploration activity in more than 75 years, and evaluate the opportunity to use modern bulk mining techniques to revive the camp.

First Cobalt has an option to acquire 100% interest in Keeley-Frontier Mine. According to First Cobalt, it has "the best cobalt-to-silver ratio of all major producers in both Cobalt and Silver Centre mining camps, producing 1 lb Co/5.8oz Ag."

Since May, the company is targeting areas from the 3D geological model. The company is just beginning a drilling program to drill the old mine as they believe there remains "lower unexplored diabase-volcanics (that) host significant mineralization." They will also be undergoing a drilling program of some of their neighboring claims.

DRC exploration project

First Cobalt has optioned a substantial land package totaling 190 km2 (19,000 hectares) on the Central African Copperbelt in Katanga, DRC. The company has seven optioned properties; each one has known "surfacemineralization" and all are located along the prolific Central African Copperbelt. According to First Cobalt: "The acquired properties cover prospective strata comparable to world class-sized Cu-Co mineralization at the Tenke-Fungurume deposits." If they proceed with the option, First Cobalt will become a 70% joint venture partner on each of the seven properties. JV partner Madini, will have an 8.5% ownership interest of First Cobalt, and be the operator. An aggregate of US$1.58 million is payable to the property owners to acquire the 70% interest over all seven properties.

The graph below shows First Cobalt's projects are close by successful mines of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSX:IVN) (OTC: OTCQX:IVPAF), Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTC:GLNCF), Barrick Gold [TSX:ABX] (NYSE:ABX), and several others.

DRC projects location map

Production and development plans

First cobalt is currently still in the exploration stage, so expect production to be some years away. Having said that, things may move rather quickly given that the company recently optioned 50% of a cobalt extraction refinery in Cobalt, Ontario, with Australian cobalt explorer Cobalt One [ASX:CO1].

Management

Management and board consist of:

Trent Mell - He has 18 years' experience in mining and capital markets, with extensive international transactional experience acquired through more than 200 transactions, including M&A and over $2.8billion in equity and debt financing. His resume includes Barrick Gold, Sherritt International, AuRico Gold, and Falco Resources.

Dr Frank Santaguida - He is a geoscientist with over 25 years' experience who has worked around the world on a wide range of base and precious metal ore deposits. He has extensive experience in world-class base metal mining camps in Canada, Australia, and the African Copperbelt, including Zambia and the DRC. He was Principal Geologist with First Quantum and spent several years in the Central African Copperbelt. Frank was part of a team that discovered new resources at the Frontier Mine as well as new copper and cobalt prospects in the DRC.

Dr Frank really is a key, as he was the main person to select the DRC land that holds the best chances for a major copper, cobalt, gold, zinc, or molybdenum discovery.

Insider and other key ownership

Management insiders: Trent Mell owns 4.58% of the company.

Valuation

First Cobalt currently has a market cap of just CAD 30m (US$22m).

Being at a very early stage in the DRC there is no resource assessment, no preliminary economic assessment (PEA), and no feasibility study (FS). First Cobalt has identified early positive signs of mineralization, so the potential to find a resource is there.

Near-term catalysts

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Keeley-Frontier historic mine - Exploration and drill results.

2017 - DRC project - Exploration and drill results.

Risks

First Cobalt may fail in their Canadian and DRC exploration programs.

Their historic mine may not prove to be profitable.

The usual mining risks including permitting, financing, construction, and production.

Copper-cobalt price falls back sharply due to oversupply. Unlikely as both copper and especially cobalt have very strong demand and limited supply.

Sovereign risk - The DRC has widespread corruption. Mining contracts can be changed or revoked, same with royalties, taxes etc.

Liquidity risk for those investors buying First Cobalt on the US exchange. Better to buy on the TSXV, as there's higher liquidity.

Investors can view the May 2017 company presentation here.

Post publication updates:

On June 1, First Cobalt announced,

"First Cobalt options 50% of Canadian refinery with Cobalt One Limited [ASX:CO1]." The deal cost First Cobalt CAD 750,000, with an option to finalise on 31 December 2017 at CAD 2.25m + the equivalent value of 50,000,000 shares of ASX-listed Cobalt One in cash or shares of First Cobalt (approximate value of C$5.5 million).

On June 7, First Cobalt announced,

"First Cobalt acquires land in Cobalt Ontario. First Cobalt is pleased to announce the acquisition of 22 mining claims in Cobalt Ontario, including the former producing Bellellen Mine. This transaction increases First Cobalt's footprint in this prospective cobalt district by 40%. Eight of the 22 claims are contiguous to First Cobalt's flagship Keeley-Frontier project."

On June 20, First Cobalt announced,

"First Cobalt announces Kipoi East exploration program (to commence immediately). US$650,000 exploration program for the Kipoi East property, a 23 square-kilometre property northwest of Lubumbashi. Follow-up of over 1,500 metres of percussion and diamond drilling on geological, geochemical and geophysical targets."

On June 21, First Cobalt announced,

"First Cobalt Proposes Friendly Merger with Cobalt One. Under the proposal, First Cobalt would acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Cobalt One which would result in the shareholders of Cobalt One holding approximately 60% of the equity in the merged entity and the shareholders of First Cobalt holding the remaining 40%. If concluded, this merger would consolidate the two largest land packages in the Cobalt camp into a single landholder with over 10,000 hectares (Figure 1). First Cobalt would also become 100% owner of the Yukon refinery, previously a joint venture option between the two companies." The company has subsequently gone into a trading halt, after an exponential share price rise. The above updates for June show management is extremely motivated and moving at incredible speed. This is a further big positive for the stock. At the time of publishing on the regular SA site First Cobalt is in a trading halt (at CAD 0.76), due to the Cobalt One friendly merger offer.

Conclusion

The cobalt sector is still red hot right now and for good reason - Electric Vehicle (EV) sales are growing 40% plus pa. My model forecasts EVs to reach 5-6% market share by 2020. At this level cobalt demand for EVs will have risen from 6% of the cobalt market in 2016, to around 17% by 2020. Or overall cobalt demand will have risen from 123ktpa in 2016 to 207ktpa by end 2020. Meanwhile supply will be constrained with Katanga Mining (TSX: KAT) (OTCPK:KATFF) being the only near term new producer. This means cobalt is very likely to remain in deficit for the next 2-3 years at least, and the cobalt price to remain high.

First Cobalt currently offers investors an excellent opportunity to buy into a cobalt company with an existing cobalt historic mine with potential to use modern mining techniques to bring the mine and surrounding areas back into production. They have also very cheaply optioned into a nearby cobalt refinery via a clever JV. But most significantly they have huge exploration upside in the DRC, with a massive land package with "surface mineralization at all properties." At the current market cap of just CAD 30m (US$22m) the DRC exploration comes free. By that I mean the exploration upside is not yet priced in, as it is still very early stages. Should the 2017 drilling programs yield positive results, or even better a large DRC discovery, the stock can be a multi-bagger.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIRST COBALT (TSXV:FCC).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.