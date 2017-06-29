Prysmian: European Optic Fiber And Renewable Energy Play



Note: For liquidity reasons, I highly recommend you to trade Prysmian's shares on an European exchange. All figures in the articles are in EUR unless otherwise stated.



Investment thesis

Telecoms and tech companies are gearing up for adoption of the 5G standard that will eventually facilitate the rise of the virtual/augmented reality and automation to an extent never seen before. Parallelly, the fossil fuels are consistently losing ground to electrification and steady growth in renewable sources of energy. Prysmian (OTC:PRYMF, OTCPK:PRYMY), a leading cable manufacturer, is positioned to benefit from both trends by actively participating in the design, development and maintenance of the new infrastructure.

Following years of sluggish growth and political uncertainty across the company’s major markets, the economic indicators are finally pointing upwards, suggesting the long-awaited recovery is finally in play. The next two quarters will most likely provide the last chance to build up a position at the current price range.

Company’s profile and business lines

Following a series of successful business integrations on top of moderate organic growth, Prysmian Group established itself as a leading player in the markets for energy and telecom wiring and systems, controlling a market share in the range of 6.5%-7%. On a macro level, the global cable manufacturing industry is highly fragmented – the ten largest producers accounting for roughly a fourth of the total sales. In such a segmented and competitive environment, Prysmian seeks differentiation via technological leadership (result of extensive R&D activities) while consolidating regional competitors at reasonable price.

Through the wide range of products and services offered, the group aims to offer a one-stop solution to their customers, effectively expelling their competitors from the supply chain. Indeed, the large absolute investments in research and development should provide Prysmian a distinctive edge over local rivals in the higher-value-added business while the economies of scale should be accretive to company’s margin in the commoditized product lines.

Despite this, the company is struggling to expand outside its core geographic market (EMEA accounts for over 67% of total revenues); the management is cautious when delivering forward guidance, frightened by predatory Asian competitors ready to jump on any new lucrative opportunity.

Similar to Prysmian’s prime US and Japanese competitors in the telecom space (Corning and Furukawa Electric/Fujitsu, respectively), the company has diversified lines of products, serving customers from renewable energy to construction to oil and gas industries. Operationally, Prysmian is divided into five reporting segments presented below:

Evidently, the company is attempting to move from the low-margin energy products to the lucrative Telecom space, improving efficiency and profitability along the way. Will it succeed? I think so. Before focusing on catalysts and valuation, let’s take a closer look at each business line:

Energy & Infrastructure products include high and medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and/or civilian buildings to primary distribution grids. It also includes low voltage cables and systems for power distribution and wiring of buildings. The lack of profitability is mainly due to larger negotiation power concentrated in big, often government-backed customers combined with supply-side segmentation. Political uncertainty and expectations for hawkish ECB had been and should persist to be the main drag for the segment. Recently, company’s product range has been expanded to satisfy cabling demands for airports, ports and railway stations infrastructure projects.

Industrial & Network Components: from automotive and aerospace applications to mining industry all the way to cables for renewable energy and nuclear power stations, Prysmian sells customized solutions to a broad customer base. As often is the case, trends in industrial cable market are displaying considerable inconsistencies between various business lines and large disparities between the different geographical areas. This natural diversification makes the cash flows less volatile and resilient to particular stress factors – both features beloved by the capital markets.

The Energy Projects operating segment incorporates the high-tech high voltage underground and submarine business. Here, Prysmian offers dedicated engineering teams to design, produce, install and maintain specific products. Applications include installation of turnkey submarine cable systems for power transmission and offshore wind farms connection. Counterintuitively, the segment isn’t highly correlated with the previous two, albeit the driving forces should be similar. Demand for high voltage underground business is stable across Europe and North America; the imbalance between high production capacity and limited demand has continues to exert pressure on prices, however. On the opposite side, the demand across the Middle and Far East is consistently growing, yet prices and profitability remains well below those of the mature markets due to competition from local manufacturers and importers.

The recently differentiated Oil & Gas segment’s prime function is to control for the damage it incurs (e.g. be break-even or lose as little as possible) while providing Prysmian some upside in case of fossil fuels resurrection. Indeed, considering company’s exposure and reliance on electricity and renewables, such option might be quite valuable in case of market U-turn. Product portfolio includes various high-tech solutions. Yet, the market is currently not interested in them.

The Telecom operating segment is central to my investment thesis and apparently to management too. As claimed in segment’s promotional video, Prysmian is already the world’s largest telecom cables manufacturer. The company offers a wide spectrum of optical fiber solutions covering each and every application – from next-generation indoor/outdoor Fiber-to-Home to Fiber-to-The-Antenna to long-haul data transportation solutions. The demand is booming and I believe it is just the tip of the iceberg.

Latest developments

Starting with the Prysmian’s Q1 results, the figures were everything but exciting. Company’s organic growth was negative across all business lines but Telecom; more notably, the high-earning Energy Projects segment took a 15.2% hit credited to different phasing of Submarine projects and weak high voltage demand in France and the Netherlands as well as unusually strong 16Q1. On the bright side, the submarine and high voltage backlog combined increased by €250m during the period, up from the €2.35b reported in company’s annual report three months ago.

A second hit came during the conference call as the management sounded unenthusiastic about the next year and quarter, in particular. It turned out the incremental advancement from the loudly pronounced Verizon deal might have been overstated by the market; no support from Energy Products either.

Bottom line – not very pleasant but they see a flattish overall growth going forward with earnings skewed towards the second half of the year. On top, the responses to analysts’ questions were vague; specific details about future CapEx needs and M&A activities were left unanswered. Unsurprisingly, Prysmian’s share price changed direction, gradually wiping out nearly 10% of market capitalization over the next 10 days.

The mood reversed once again in mid-May as confidence returned to European investors following Macron’s success story. June started with inclusion to Goldman’s conviction list and company’s optimistic presentation on Offshore Wind Energy 2017 conference. During the later, the COO reassured industry’s prospects about Prysmian’s secured positions in the market due to cutting-edge products portfolio. Apparently, these were not just bold statements as company announced a new €20 contract in the field yesterday.

Positive news continued with Prysmian unveiling of a €250 million investment plan aimed at improving the production capacity and capabilities of the optical fiber segment worldwide. The programme will support volume expansion as well as profitability improvement. I love it when we are on the same page with the management!

Catalysts and macro developments

First and foremost, I believe we are about to experience yet another technological revolution. Fascinating application of the virtual/augmented reality and artificial intelligence are discovered on daily basis in fields running from entertainment to medicine to automation in every aspect of our lives. Ten years from now autonomous vehicles will be flooding the streets while treatment of mental illnesses will be completely different. As the automation progress, people will have much more spare time to entertain and improve themselves.

All these developments and activities will be heavily dependent on machines communicating with each other in vast amounts of data. Moreover, due to flexibility requirements, most of the data should be transmitted wirelessly. Hence the excitement about the adoption of 5G standard. Multi-billion dollar companies like Nokia and Acacia Communications are among the beneficiaries of the hype surrounding the new technology. While investors are focusing on high-end network components, they are missing one minor technicality, however.

The cables are not there yet! Currently, the networks worldwide are heavily copper-dependent – an inferior technology unable to facilitate the anticipated spike in traffic and speed required. At the same time, considering cost, capacity and economic lifespan, the optical cables are here to stay.

Without further ado, let’s dig up some numbers from Prysmian’s prime market – the European Union. While the fixed broadband coverage across the continent is close to 100% in both rural and urban areas, when it comes to so called next generation access (FTTP, VDSL and Docsis 3.0 cables) the picture changes. Take a step further and it becomes apparent we are unprepared for a technological transformation:

While the underlying trend is promising, the vast majority of the fixed broadband subscriptions are based on obsoleted technologies.

Despite everything said above, chances are a good proportion of you still question the short-term demand for fiber optics. At the end of the day, the end customers (namely the telecoms) are highly leveraged natural monopolies. Adam Smith’s invisible hand might be insufficient to force them commit sizable investment in infrastructure in the wake of interest rates hike. Most of us have decent internet connection even at the moment; network improvement could happen gradually and over time.

Could this be the case? I don’t think so. From computer game studios to high frequency trading shops, businesses are building proprietary low-latency networks. Verizon is effectively purchasing optical fiber futures to secure a heads up against AT&T and other competitors. The game will essentially be ‘winner takes it all’, where the only clear winners are actually the hardware producers. If that’s not convincing enough, take a look at EU’s digital agenda:

Turning the schedule into numbers and quoting the EU Progress report (emphasis added):

In a number of cases, Member States have decided to use extensively the European Investment and Structural Funds (ESIF) — notably the ERDF and the EAFRD — for a total programmed amount of over EUR 6 billion by 2020.

Or put another way, the programme’s budget alone is roughly equivalent to Prysmian’s market capitalization. If the figure is not convincing still, the Boston Consulting Group estimated that the infrastructure upgrade, if 5G is delivered exclusively via a fiber-to-the-premise(FTTP) approach will cost €660 billion, which represents about 25 years of investing at the current pace.

Before moving to the other operating segments, I will highly recommend you reading LD Investments’ work for in-depth insight to the telecom infrastructure market and opportunity that has arisen: IoT And Cloud Computing Open Opportunities In Fiber Optic Market.

The second big theme I want to address is the shift from fossil fuels to electrification and the rise of renewable energy. Following Ford’s announcement of a fully-electric car by 2020, even the biggest proponents of the petrol engines should have started doubting fossil fuels' dominance in foreseeable future. The only factor dragging down the EV are the batteries. As a society, we are failing to find a substitution to the lithium-ion batteries: the graphene is still too expensive to make; most other alternatives are simply ludicrous.

What we get better at, however, is improving the time required to charge a battery. Hence, instead of making heavier vehicles in an attempt to extend the range, we could simply optimize the charging time while building a dense charging grid.

Similarly, instead of relying on small power generators scattered across the globe, trying to predict the usage patterns, we can simply have ‘renewable farms’ whose capacity is immediately transmitted to the point of need via ultra-high voltage network. Transferring energy on long distances could be surprisingly efficient if done in large quantities. If this sounds like a science-fiction to you, feel free to check what the Chinese have been spending billions on recently. Similar HVDC links are common in Europe too. Like the one built between France and Italy. Now, guess who’s behind the project? Correct. Prysmian.

To be more specific about the segment, I would refer to a particular catalyst suggested by Goldman Sachs: Germany’s grid expansion. Whether it comes to roads, railways or cables, the EU economic engine is known for its worn out infrastructure. Recently, the shares of country’s two dominant utility companies rallied following favorable €4.6b court ruling. Although the cash injection is unlike to be spent on capital expenditure, the odds for grid improvement should be risen.

Shortening the time horizon, chances are Prysmian will outperform its guidance and market expectations for the current fiscal year due to particularly weak results in the past and low bar set by the management. Specifically, Q2 results might still be unimpressive, but no matter what timing and entry points one decides to pursue, make sure you are well position before Q3 is released.

Last but not least, management is hinting about a series of mid-size acquisitions by the year’s end. Considering company’s successful track record in business combinations and executives’ focus on fiber, investors might expect value-accretive deals strengthening the non-domestic presence though consolidation of local competitors.

Thesis’ risks

Prysmian operates a cyclical business that is heavily dependent on the strength of the global economy and companies’/governments’ propensity to invest. Despite the geographical and product diversification, Prysmian would most likely be among the first victims of future economic downturn.

As the majority of company’s revenues are derived from non-recurring large international projects, it is likely to observe a great variability in company’s sales figures over time. Any single contract could comprise a substantial portion of Prysmian’s revenues. It is fair to mention, however, that given company’s market position and economies of scale achieved, it should have a distinct edge over smaller, local manufacturers when competing for business.

Talking about large and complex projects, any major complication could significantly resonate on company’s financial results and reputation. It has happened in the past, could easily happen in the future.

Known for its burdensome regulations (ask the Britons for reference), EU’s approach towards the telecoms and 5G makes no exception. Among the latest to complain are Deutsche Telekom, who express concerns about a potential slower translation and reluctance to invest in new technologies given the regulatory pressure faced.

Finally, I have some doubts the management is not strongly incentivized and do not always acting in shareholders’ best interest. Concrete example is the recently issued 5Y €500m convertible bond that will dilute over 6.4% of company’s equity once exercised in 2022 (conversion price implies 5.25% annual compounded return from current levels). While the convertibility significantly decreases the borrowing costs and part of the proceedings are used in the buy-back programme, options inclusion in times of distressed growth and record-low corporate debt yields is counterintuitive.

Moreover, this is not the first time Prysmian is issuing such a bond – the 2013 batch are now eligible for conversion. Nevertheless, most of the management team has been with the company for prolonged time and hence familiar with the business and industry’s dynamics.

Valuation

Due to differences in the business model and product mixture of the peer group, I find the absolute valuation models as most appropriate. Starting with revenue breakdown and projection (author’s inputs in green):



As you shall see, my estimates are slightly above the street’s consensus reflecting my bullish sentiment towards particular segments. Nevertheless, I believe the underlying assumptions are by no mean extreme and even to some extent conservative considering the catalysts and macro trends discussed above. Next, let’s take a look at the EBIT margins:

Once again, the estimates are above the consensus as I see an extensive supply/demand imbalance in the telecom space. The overall EBIT margin, however, is in a reasonable range, consistent with historical performance and industry trends.

Before plugging the figures into the DCF model, a bit of nitty-gritty calculations are performed. First, due to inconsistency and presumable underestimation of the beta provided by the regarded data providers, I decided to do the computation on my own. Being component of both FTSE MIB and STOXX600, I ran the following regressions:

As evident, both models are statistically significant and offer similar predictive power. Intuitively, being a cyclical company implies a higher beta. However, estimating the implied return and risk-free rate of STOXX600 is changeling, so I decided to go with FTSE MIB (despite the lower absolute beta, the risk premium for the Italian market is higher than Europe’s average and Prysmian is more diversified than most of the constituent companies).

Second, turning back to the dilutive debt, in my model I assume the debt is converted to shares, hence reducing the net debt figures while increasing the weighted average shares outstanding.

Finally, for completion I present a sensitivity analysis for the model:

As usual, I will make the full model available to all Seeking Alpha PRO subscribers so they can play with the numbers and arrive at what they find fair value for company’s equity.

As I said, relative valuation is inappropriate due to significant differences between the companies included in the peer group. Nevertheless, some reader might find it useful to compare Prysmian's current valuation to that of similar companies:

Data source: 4-traders.com

On first sight, while not the best bargain, Prysmian is positioned to benefit from the continuing interest in renewables across Europe and continent’s earlier adoption of 5G. Finally, you might want to consider the fact that company’s share price lagged behind peers' performance over the past two years by a margin:

As European economies are finally shaking up the sluggish growth and political uncertainty characterizing the past few years, Prysmian should quickly close the gap.

Final thoughts

My approach here is as follows – I bought a standard lot for my portfolio with an option to double it up in case the market inaccurately interprets the upcoming results next quarter. Some of you might suggest the valuation is already too high: while Prysmian’s competitors are delivering, the European company is driven purely on speculation.

Be aware, however, that the European economies lagged behind for extended periods of time and the latest news coming from the continent are generally optimistic. Moreover, most of the countries show a high level of enthusiasm when it comes to 5G adoption and renewable energy.

Prysmian is indeed trading near all-time highs despite reporting negative organic growth lately. However, with the gain in popularity of the momentum strategies, chances are the trend will continue in foreseeable future (until next ER) with a possible boost expected once the price breaks above its historical peak (€26.87).

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.