Schindler Has A Strong Position In The Industry Driven By Global Megatrends

Investment Thesis

Schindler operates in the industry which is the beneficiary of the global megatrends. Valuation is not highly attractive, but it would be on my list and I would wait for the better entry point.

Secular trends

The growth of the elevator and escalator industry is driven by several key megatrends:

Urbanization – significant number of people move to into cities each day (around 200,000). That drive demand for new equipment, which results in the growth of installed base. According to WHO the urban population in 2015 accounted for 54% of the total global population, up from 30% in 1950 - it is expected to increase to 60% of world population by 2030. By 2015, 70% of the world’s population will be urban.

Middle income and aging population are growing rapidly. These two factors contribute to the increasing demands towards housing and infrastructure. People aged 60 and older make up 12.3% of the global population, and by 2050, that number will rise to almost 22%.

Safety and environment - more than 50% of all European elevators and escalators are over 20 years old. Taking into account that the average useful life of an elevator is typically 20-30 years, this means a large potential over time. Buildings account for significant amount of the world’s energy usage (around 40%). Despite the fact that elevators account for single digit amount of a building’s energy consumption, there are constant efforts for reduction of energy consumption.

Outlook 2017

The key message from Schindler’s outlook for 2017 is that long-term drivers of growth in the elevator and escalator business remain intact: advancing urbanization, the increasing purchasing power of the middle classes, the aging population, and the growing use of energy-efficient products. Without any doubt, economic conditions will be influenced by political and macroeconomic uncertainty. In view of the large order backlog, an increase in revenue of between 3% and 5% in local currencies is expected for 2017.

Risks

As an investor, the way I perceive investment risk is not the volatility or beta of the stock, but rather the probability of permanent loss of capital. Although there are many operational and financial risks I will focus on a few that are most pronounced in Schindler’s case. The first risk is related towards the macroeconomic environment. Given its high exposure to China, Schindler's sensitivity to improving or deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in China is significant. Further, failure to anticipate changes in the market environment (new customer requirements and competition). It should be clear and say that Schindler operates in a competitive market with strong competitors (Otis, Kone and Thyssen Krupp). At the end, the fluctuating performances of the Swiss Franc against the US dollar, Euro and many EM currencies pose both upside and downside risk.

Invert, Always Invert

This way of thinking, in which you consider the opposite of what you want, is known as inversion. Inversion is a rare skill that nearly all great thinkers use to their advantage. Charlie Munger often uses inversion to express how investors can benefit by looking at the inverse, or opposite, of what others are looking at. Reverse DCF takes the current share price and backs out what is currently implied. Then growth rate estimate can be assessed if it is sustainable or not.

Here is a summary of reverse DCF model:

Reverse DCF model is not perfect but it helps us in many ways. This model solves the problem of not being able to forecast the future, but it doesn’t tackle the discount rate problems and terminal estimate. To simplify the model I use 10% discount rate and terminal FCF multiple of 15x. Overall, based on the reverse DCF model I got implied growth rate of 11.4%.

Conclusion

The logical conclusion is quite simple. According to the demand side of the story, there should be stable demand based on the abovementioned global megatrends (urbanization, the growth of the middle class, aging of the population, safety and environment awareness). The other side of the story is valuation. The business should deliver FCF growth of around 11.4% in the next ten years to compensate the current valuation level. Putting all pieces into perspective, Schindler would be on my list, but I would wait for the better entry point.

