ConAgra: Where Is The Growth?

It has been some time since I highlighted ConAgra (NYSE:CAG). When I first discussed the name I talked about it as being a reliable dividend play and covered the decision to split into two separate companies as an interesting move for shareholders. Of course, the spinoff has been complete for some time and I have covered the new separate ticker trading as Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW). I had decided to wait a quarter or two to let the new companies settle into their roles. Now it is time to check back in and see if it is delivering on its commitment to maintaining a strong dividend and business growth.

When we examine performance, on the surface of things, ConAgra's just reported quarter appeared to be as expected although it did surpass sales estimates by $10 million. However, earnings were perfectly in line with expectations. Year-over-year, I felt things were weaker than they should be. While many food (consumer staples) companies have seen some weakness in year-over-year comparisons, the weakness ConAgra experienced was above my expectations. Sales were down substantially. Net sales as a whole came in at $1.87 billion, and this was actually down by 9.3% year-over-year. Factoring in expenses which were well managed, the company saw earnings of $0.37, which matched expectations, but also improved 15.6%.

Turning to more focused performance, let us be mindful that the company has seen expanding gross margins and segment specific strength. Please take note there are 4 segments for this specific reporting period:

Grocery & Snacks - Branded, shelf-stable food items sold in retail channels in the United States

Refrigerated & Frozen - Branded, refrigerated and frozen food items sold in retail channels in the United States

International - Branded food items sold in retail channels outside the United States

Foodservice - Food items sold to restaurants, foodservice operators, and commercial customers primarily in the United States

With that said, in the Grocery and Snacks segment, net sales decreased 3%. Price/mix decreased 1%, while volume declined 2%. Operating profit for the segment decreased 56% but it is critical to realize this was largely driven by intangible impairment charges of $67 million from the Chef Boyardee brand and impairment charges and other costs of $31 million related to a Wesson oil production facility. Still, adjusted operating profit decreased 5%. Similar patterns were seen in other segments. For example, in the Refrigerated and Frozen segment, net sales dropped 5%, while price/mix was flat and volume dropped 5%. Still, adjusted operating profit grew 2%. Similarly in the international segment, net sales fell 1%, though a 3% positive price/mix helped offset volume declines. That said, the segment lost $11 million due to impairment charges. On an adjusted basis, profit rose 33%. Finally, in Foodservice, sales were down 5%, while volume dropped a whopping 17%. Operating profit squeaked out a 2% improvement thanks to controlled costs.

While the segment specific results leave something to be desired, the company continues to deliver returns for shareholders. It paid dividends for the quarter of $110 million and repurchased 10 million shares totaling $405 million in the quarter. While the company has seen some growth year over year, the company is committed to its strong dividend policy and creating value for shareholders. ConAgra may no longer be a high yielder, but it remains a dividend play. It is critical to note that the company has additionally added $1 billion to its repurchase authorization. Looking ahead to 2018, sales are expected to be flat, or fall 2%. Earnings will be $1.84 to $1.89, which is a small but steady rise from the $1.74 earned here in 2017. My take? Let the name pull back to under $35 before doing some buying.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.