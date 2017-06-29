Microsoft To Acquire Cloudyn For Cloud Cost Management

The deal, which has virtually no integration risk, should be a win for Microsoft, as it provides a comparison engine for Azure vs. AWS and Google Cloud.

Cloudyn has developed a multi-platform system that enables enterprises to monitor and analyze their cloud computing resources and expenditures.

Microsoft has agreed to acquire Israel-based Cloudyn for an undisclosed sum, although rumored to be between $50 million and $70 million.

Quick Take

Microsoft (MSFT) has announced an agreement to acquire cost tracking software firm Cloudyn for an undisclosed amount.

Cloudyn has created software for enterprises that want to monitor and analyze their consumption of cloud resources in order to maximize ROI and get the most value from their cloud service configurations.

The deal creates a foundation for future services such as machine learning-based recommendations that can highlight Microsoft Azure’s offerings vs. the competition.

Target Company

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Cloudyn was founded in 2012 to assist businesses in identifying and reporting their ongoing cloud-based computing costs.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Sharon Wagner, who was previously senior principal Cloud at CA Technologies (CA) and held various senior positions at Oblicore, which was later acquired by CA.

Below is a brief demo video about Cloudyn’s system:

(Source: Cloudyn)

Cloudyn’s customers include large companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as well as medium and smaller firms, as a partial client list shows below:

(Source: Cloudyn)

The company raised $20.5 million in private financing from investors including Carmel Ventures, Infosys (INFY), RDseed and Titanium Investments.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the purchase price or terms. However, an unsubstantiated report by Israeli publication Calcalist indicated the price was previously being discussed at between $50 million and $70 million.

One advantage of the acquisition is that Cloudyn is already a partner of Microsoft, providing visibility into customer cost usage of its Azure cloud offering.

Cloudyn also interoperates with other major cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AMZN) and Google Cloud Platform (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG).

As Microsoft’s Jeremy Winter, Director of Program Management, Azure Security and Operations Management stated in the deal announcement,

As a Microsoft partner, Cloudyn has supported cost management for Microsoft Azure and other public clouds, helping customers continuously improve their cloud efficiency. Cloudyn customers have been able to optimize their cloud services usage and costs through automated monitoring, analytics and cost allocation.

Microsoft stands to gain the ability to clearly communicate the cost differentiation of its services vs. those of its main competitors, assuming Amazon or Google doesn’t shut off access, which is not outside the realm of possibility, however unlikely.

As more middle-market and large enterprises transition to the cloud from their on-premise environments, CIOs and others have an increased need to quickly understand which cloud resources are being effectively utilized and which are not.

The acquisition of Cloudyn will enable Microsoft Azure customers to ‘continuously improve their cloud efficiency…through automated monitoring, analytics and cost allocation.’

Under Microsoft’s wing, Cloudyn will likely continue to build out its system to operate in more sophisticated environments and provide machine learning-based, cognitive recommendations for customers to optimize their cloud deployments.

Once recommendations are developed, that will provide Microsoft with a natural sales onramp with which to suggestive sell customers on Azure services by comparison.

Microsoft will help customers understand their cost structures and potentially guide them to better decision-making for their IT operations.

