Sears Holdings Bankruptcy Imminent

Fraudulent conveyance rules are driving Eddie to prop up the company with secured loans until such time as the REIT spin out becomes out of scope (July 8th, 2017).

Per the CapitalIQ information database, the last time Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) (“Sears” or the “Company”) reported positive EBITDA was FY2012; $203MM on the back of a balance sheet that had $3.5BN in debt and cash of $750MM. Fast forward to today and the Company has negative TTM EBITDA of $1.1BN with debt of $4.5BN, cash of $236MM, only $70MM available for borrowing from their revolving line, a cap of $485MM on what Edward Lampert can lend to the company via short term commercial paper, and lest we forget, ~$500MM in yearly interest payments. With numbers like these, it is no wonder the vendor community, lenders, investors, and employees remain nervous about the future of the Company.

In all fairness, Sears should have been under bankruptcy protection years ago and the only logical reason I can find for why it isn’t has to do with the fraudulent conveyance rules in the U.S. bankruptcy code, but we’ll get back to that later.

First, it’s worth taking a look back at how we got here and the key conflicts that arose between management, shareholders, and lenders which eventually led to an abundance of poor business decisions.

Its 2011, and according to the CapitalIQ information database, Sears’ gross profit is being squeezed while its sales fall ~2% and SG&A rises slightly. This leads EBITDA to fall to ~1.25BN (down ~500MM from the previous year). There’s no need to panic, the Company only has $1.8BN in net debt and still generates cash that can be used to fund a turnaround (i.e. marketing, capex into profitable stores, and other activities to promote growth). Instead, the Company continues to under invest while letting gross margin erode and SG&A rise. A year later, Sears is no longer cash flow positive, and has increased its net debt to $2.75BN. Most management teams at companies in this situation would take three very simple steps: (I) begin to trim SG&A, (ii) fight to maintain gross margins, and (III) issue enough equity to deleverage the balance sheet and fund investments in growth. Sears’ inability to do these things stems from its capital structure filled with conflicts of interest, a hedge fund vs private equity management style & mindset, and, though less important, a brand that failed to redefine itself. At that time, Sears had a market cap of about ~7BN (assuming ~$70 per share price at the FY2012 earnings release), it could have issued a public offering to raise the money, paid off the debt and fund the turnaround. But that would have meant Mr. Lampert likely losing control of the Company. This inherent conflict with the controlling shareholder is what has led to the issues we see today.

So what does Mr. Lampert to instead? He begins the orderly liquidation of Sears’ assets which has ultimately led to its demise. In 2012, 2013, and 2014, he spun out Sears Canada, Orchard Supply Hardware, Sears Homes & Outlet, and LandsEnd (Note: two of these spin outs, Sears Canada & Orchard Supply, are now bankrupt and the other two’s financial performance has deteriorated significantly). The transactions raised nearly $1.5BN to fund the cash burn, pay dividends to Mr. Lampert, and keep him in control of the Company. Finally, in 2015, he spun out the main course, 235 Sears properties into a new public vehicle called Seritage Growth Properties which yielded ~2.6BN in cash to Sears and has increase rent expenditures for the Company dramatically. Now, one could argue that at the time, these may have seemed like win-win transactions with the assets “staying in the family” while at the same time raising cash for the business. But the core theme here is Mr. Lampert always wanting to be in control and transacting in manners that are, in the short term, financially beneficial to him but detrimental in the long term to the Company and its stakeholders. Long term value creation and company wealth is not built with this kind of mindset.

We now come to what should have been the end of Sears, April 2016. The Company continues to burn cash at a staggering rate, its lenders wanting to pull out, and the PBGC looking to terminate the underfunded pension plan and force Sears to make it whole. What Mr. Lampert does next to avoid bankruptcy is what seems to me as pure financial engineering to avoid the bankruptcy fraudulent conveyance clause. The PBGC agrees to a forbearance agreement on the pension plan so long as they are allowed to ring fence ~150 stores and the IP of the Company (mainly Crasftman, Kenmore, and Diehard brands). This hypothetically brings to plan closer to fully funded status but limits the Company’s ability to sell those assets for cash. At the same time, he and Cascade Investments lend the Company $500MM via a secured loan which the Company uses to pay back their first lien asset based revolver (reduced from $797MM to $244MM according to the 10Q filing) and appease the banks which were likely threatening to pull the plug at that point. In that moment, I believe Mr. Lampert knew it was the end but decided to go down this road to protect his investment in the REIT spin out which can yield great returns for its shareholders with Sears tenants at ~$4 a sqft being transitioned to newer tenants that pay much higher rents. What other logical reason could there be to have his April 8, 2016 $500MM secured loan mature exactly two years after the REIT spin out, the exact amount of time required to avoid the look back period for fraudulent conveyance claims under the federal bankruptcy code.

So here we are with July 7th around the corner, Sears Canada seeking creditor protection with no commentary from Mr. Lampert to the media, Sears Holdings’ operational performance continuing to deteriorate with a going concern notice, $236MM in cash as at April 30th, a ~$450MM quarterly cash burn, a minimum 100M (that’s right, it’s the greater of $100M or whatever amount brings the LTV to 60% if you read the doc) debt payment coming due, and the assets Mr. Lampert actually cares about soon to be out of scope for any bankruptcy trustee. Yet the stock trades around the same price it did in February 2017 when I started digging into the public filings. Sure, there was Fairholme Capital buying shares after the going concern notice which drove the stock to double but I believe that was a smoke screen to scare the shorts and bring us to this point. They also bought close to the same amount they sold in Q1-16 prior to the bank & PBGC deals (coincidence?). How the stock trades and how the company performs seems to be uncorrelated. This is likely to due with the fact that the public float is so small and the short interest so high it makes the trading all over the place.

For people wanting to punch holes in this theory, I welcome it. In fact, I’ve been searching for them to avoid my confirmation bias as the public information seems to be so clear yet the stock trades with high volatility to the upside sometimes. Below are a few of those holes.

The Real Estate is worth a lot!

Maybe, but the REIT spin-out was a pretty decent mix of class A, B, C, and D malls and yield value of $2.6BN or ~$11MM per store or $62 per square foot (42M square foot according to their website). Of the stores that Sears still owns (380 by my last count in the 10K), 127 are ring fenced by the pension as referenced in the above mentioned forbearance agreement and 90 a secured by Mr. Lampert's loans (21 for the April 2016 loan and 69 for the January 2017 loan). Meaning that even if the remaining properties were worth the average of the value they got for the REIT spin out stores (which is optimistic), that still only produces ~$1.8BN of cash (163 store times $11MM). With a negative tangible net worth of $5BN and $2.1BN already attributed to PP&E on the balance sheet according to CapitalIQ, I doubt there would be anything left for shareholders in a chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy scenario.

Mr. Lampert is a billionaire hedge fund manager and long Sears!

Yes he is, on both counts. But just because he is doesn't make him right or aligned with other common shareholders of Sears. From the publicly available information I've been able to gather below, his net worth is somewhat tapped out and his balance sheet is little affected by a Sears bankruptcy.

As you can see, between his personal and hedge fund investments, Sears Common Shares represent a mere ~$500MM. That compares to the near $2BN he has exposed to Sears' debt and the large $600MM investment he made in Seritage's Operating co. In addition, these holdings when compared to the $2BN AUM his hedge fund had in December 2016 and Forbes estimating his TNW at $2.1BN in April 2017 leads me to believe that he does not have as much liquidity as the market may believe.

The Company will be taken private

Ok, perhaps, that's always a possibility, maybe a strategic could make an argument for acquiring Sears' assets. But that's it, the assets would be acquired post bankruptcy as was the case when Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) bought Orchard Supply Hardware in 2013. Why would an acquirer buy the stock and take on that ugly balance sheet? Mr. Lampert could take it private now for ~$200MM assuming Fairholme goes along with it, but to what end? They would control the assets in a bankruptcy via their debt holdings, why waste the money buying the remaining shares? You already control the company.

Mr. Lampert will keep writing cheques until the turnaround happens and the shares will benefit

Again, looking at Mr. Lampert's balance sheet and Sears' nearly $2BN a year in cash burn, I don't think he can afford it.

Mr. Lampert delayed the loan payment by $400MM so he’s not going to file and it helps the Company

I think that's what he wanted to signal to the market and the vendor community. And although all the media reports say it's only 100MM, it's actually the greater of 100MM or whatever amount brings the LTV to 60% (page 2 of the amended loan agreement). With only 21 properties collateralizing the loan and the average property value in the REIT spin out of ~$11MM, I'm having trouble seeing enough value in those assets that a 100MM payment brings the LTV to 60%. At the end of the day, he's getting money back and keeping the full value of his collateral, hardly a gift to equity holders.

The Cost Cutting will bring them back to CF positive

This simply hasn't been the case since they started. You can't shrink your way to profitability when you're drowning in that kind of a balance sheet. EBITDA was worse in Q1-17 then it was in Q1-16, as has been in the case in almost every single quarter over the last decade accordingly to CapitalIQ.

Their Accountants didn’t give them a going concern notice, it's just a regulatory thing

Smokes screen, anybody who's worked in the business knows who the client is. It's easy to justify a financial opinion about someone paying your bills. This is partly the reason regulators started forcing management teams to sign off on going concern risks. A regulation that went into effect in Q1-17.

The State Law fraudulent conveyance is four years so the two years doesn’t really matter

Yes and no, it is true that the UTFA (page 18) which governs fraudulent conveyance claims under most states' laws has a four year look back vs a two year under the federal bankruptcy code. But my read of the state Act and the federal code is that you can only use the state laws in this case where a person intended to hinder, delay, or defraud any creditor, as opposed to constructive fraudulent conveyance which is really just selling an asset below its FMV. Long story short, it is very difficult to prove intent to defraud in the REIT spin out, there would be no need to prove intent under the federal code if the petition is filed on or before July 7th, 2017.

They have plenty of real estate to sell to fund operations

Sure, there's 163 stores left by my count that aren't ring fenced by the PBGC or secured by Mr. Lampert's loans, but these are in all likelihood lower quality locations. The Company announced in April 2017 that they have received $700MM in non overlapping bids on 60 properties. Since then, I can only find one location that has been sold for $28M and this was in all likelihood a location secured by Mr. Lampert's $500MM loan partially maturing on July 7th because the number of properties in the amended loan agreement went from 21 to 20 and the restricted cash on the balance sheet increased by the same amount as the sale proceeds. So if they are still keen to sell real estate to fund operations and pay down debt, they sure don't seem to be in a rush to do it given their horrible liquidity position.

They just sold Craftsman and other IP sales will fund the business

Yes they did, and what did they do with the cash...they paid down long dated maturing debt instead of holding onto the cash for the July 7th debt maturity. In any turnaround, cash is king! The fact that they didn't keep it on hand but rather decided to prepay long dated debt who's collateral is most vulnerable (i.e. inventory, AR) as opposed to keeping the cash on hand is another example of Mr. Lampert getting ready for a bankruptcy. In addition, the PBGC gets the proceeds of those assets, they only agreed to the Craftsman deal because they got the royalty stream and a payment in 3 years (another example of Mr. Lampert's short term vs long term thinking).

Sears has a FILO Loan for another $500MM they can borrow to fund the burn

Yes and no, from my read of the amended credit agreement, that loan is at the lenders discretion to opt in or out and requires inventory levels of ~3.5BN to even borrow anything on it. Inventory stood at 3.9BN in Q1-17 and usually falls by about 10% in the second quarter so I don't see this bailing them out.

The U.S. government won’t let Sears fail

Speaking of bailouts, this was probably my favorite opposition viewpoint. Given Steve Mnuchin's relationship with Mr. Lampert (Steve was on the board of Sears for several years and was Mr. Lampert's college roommate) and the 140K Sears employees, the U.S. government might step in to help Sears in their transition. I never wanna say never, but that would be unprecedented for a retailer.

Conclusion

Time will tell, but after weighing all the information out there, I think a near term Sears bankruptcy filing is a real probability.

We attempted to contact Sears management regarding this article with no response.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.