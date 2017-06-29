Progress Acquires Kinvey For Cognitive App Backend System

Progress acquired Kinvey and DataRPM to build out an end-to-end mobile app development platform optimized for IoT (Internet of Things) and other related markets.

Kinvey has developed a backend as a service system to speed cognitive mobile app development and deployment.

Progress has acquired Kinvey for $49 million in an all cash deal.

Quick Take

Enterprise software firm Progress (PRGS) announced that it has acquired backend software developer Kinvey for $49 million in cash.

Kinvey has developed a BaaS system, or Backend-as-a-Service platform that simplifies cognitive mobile app developer back end creation and operations.

Progress is combining Kinvey with its recent DataRPM acquisition to move more forcefully into cognitive and IoT (Internet of Things) mobile application markets.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based Kinvey was founded in 2010 to make it easier for business software developers to set up, develop and update the cloud-based back end functionality for mobile applications.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Sravish Sridhar, who was previously co-founder and president of We Flap and cloud product manager at Red Hat (RHT).

Below is a brief demo video about Kinvey’s approach:

(Source: Kinvey)

Kinvey’s service ‘powers more than 31,000 apps, used by more than 100 million end-users…[making] more than 10 billion API calls per month’, so the system has been market tested.

The company has raised nearly $18 million since 2011 from investors including Atlas Ventures, Verizon Ventures (VZ), NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Avalon Ventures, and others.

Notably, Verizon Ventures co-led the last funding round of $10.87 million in September 2014.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Progress has paid $49 million in upfront cash consideration for Kinvey. As a result, the deal was probably a 2x to 3x return for early investors – not a large outcome, but a small win in venture capital terms.

As of Progress’ February 28, 2017, 10-Q, the company had $264.2 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments, so had ample resources to complete the purchase without undue financial stress.

Furthermore, Progress posted $37.3 million in cash flow from operations, so is showing growing and positive CFFO to replenish its cash reserves.

Progress has acquired Kinvey to bolster its end-to-end development system for companies wanting to deploy ‘modern, cognitive-first applications.’

In March 2017 Progress acquired DataRPM for its cognitive, predictive maintenance application in the industrial IoT market.

I previously wrote an article on that transaction, Progress Acquires DataRPM For Cognitive Business Software.

Progress paid $30 million for DataRPM’s predictive, machine learning technologies that help Industrial IoT companies develop applications more efficiently.

As Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta stated in the deal announcement,

Kinvey was an early pioneer in the BaaS space and brought to market a leading-edge solution that enables developers to operate a serverless and compliant cloud backend for any native, hybrid, web or IoT app. By bringing together Kinvey's leading Backend as a Service with our front-end development, predictive analytics and data connectivity technologies, we are doing something unique; we are offering customers the only complete, open stack for building and deploying cognitive applications.

Concurrent with the deal announcement, the two companies also announced the integration of Kinvey with Progress’ NativeScript and DataDirect data connectivity products.

It appears that integration risk is low, as the companies have already integrated certain aspects of their operations.

Denise Lund, research director of Enterprise Mobility at market research firm IDC, said of Progress acquisition strategy,

The acquisition of Kinvey adds a key strength to Progress' app development portfolio. Together with its DataRPM assets, Progress is quickly becoming a formidable competitor in the intelligent apps development market.

Observers are therefore positive about the combination, as I am. PRGS stock is slightly down with normal volume and is currently trading is slightly lower than the average analyst price target of $31.00.

Most analysts are recommending a HOLD on the stock at its current level of nearly $31, with a few recommending a BUY. Progress just reported a 2Q 2017 EPS result of $0.42, which was a beat by $0.05 per share.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

I view the deal as a positive for Progress as it is positioning itself as a mobile app development system provider for ‘cognitive’ mobile applications designed for a variety of markets including the nascent but potentially large IoT (Internet of Things) markets.

